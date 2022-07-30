Beacon Falls Top Notch Softball League a popular hangout

When she was a senior at East Haven High School (EHHS), Tia Speringo wrote an essay in which she stated that one of her future goals was to one day become the head coach of the Yellowjackets’ cheerleading team. Six years later, Speringo has accomplished that goal and is stepping into the role as East Haven’s cheerleading coach for the 2022-’23 school year, joined by fellow program alum Tori DePalma as an assistant coach with the squad.

EAST HAVEN, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO