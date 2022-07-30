Beacon Falls Top Notch Softball League a popular hangout

www.mycitizensnews.com
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Shelton's Summertime Fun At Jones Family FarmsFlorence CarmelaShelton, CT
Mother Searching For Her Daughter After Her Boyfriend Said A Stranger Picked The Toddler UpThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBridgeport, CT
Bobcat Sightings Sky Rocketing In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersDanbury, CT
NBC Connecticut
Southington Native Eddie Fernandes Wins Senior Division of Long Drive Competition
The best drivers of the golf ball are in Portland this weekend for the Professional Long Drive Association Connecticut Challenge. Chris Cote's Golf Shop and Range in Portland is hosting the event. Southington native Eddie Fernandes won the senior division title with a long drive of 411 yards. Fernandes played...
zip06.com
East Haven Cheer Program Welcomes Two New Coaches
When she was a senior at East Haven High School (EHHS), Tia Speringo wrote an essay in which she stated that one of her future goals was to one day become the head coach of the Yellowjackets’ cheerleading team. Six years later, Speringo has accomplished that goal and is stepping into the role as East Haven’s cheerleading coach for the 2022-’23 school year, joined by fellow program alum Tori DePalma as an assistant coach with the squad.
NewsTimes
Newtown 11-year-old wins auto racing championship, other community highlights
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Movie theater to screen filmmaker’s senior thesis film ‘Thumbtale’. Bethel filmmaker Justin Fargiano is having his film, “Thumbtale,” shown at the Greenwood Features movie theater in Bethel this weekend. The movie will be shown at...
WTNH.com
Before summer ends, take the family tubing down the Farmington River
NEW HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – There’s a local spot where you can thrill out or chill out before summer comes to an end. “This is tubing down the Farmington River with Farmington River Tubing,” said employee Jeremy Harraden. Farmington River Tubing has been around for 38 years,...
Register Citizen
North Haven's The Only Game in Town to close after 36 years of business
After 36 years of business, one of North Haven's premier sports centers is closing its doors. The Only Game in Town announced on Facebook on Monday that it would permanently close its doors on Sunday, Sept. 11. "Thank you all for your business and ongoing support for the past 36...
Eyewitness News
iWitness Video: Bear gets into home in West Hartford
Owner of canine training facility turns himself in on more charges. The Brass City held its annual Harry Potter Day celebration on Friday. A new vaccination program launched on Monday to battle monkeypox in Connecticut, but officials stressed that patients need to make an appointment. Updated: 5 hours ago. The...
NBC Connecticut
Concert Lineup for The Big E 2022
New England's biggest and most exciting fair -- The Big E -- is taking place this year from Sept. 16 to Oct. 2 with an awesome lineup filled with local and headliners alike. The Big E is New England's great state fair. It is an annual event that begins the second Friday after Labor Day and runs for 17 days at the Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield, Massachusetts.
Eyewitness News
Woman finds kittens abandoned on side of road in Southington
Conn. (WFSB) - People abandoning their pets is a growing problem in Connecticut. Six kittens were found on the side of the road in Southington on Monday. The Southington community is now looking for answers. “My first thing was, did we just drive by kittens?” says Tara Kassey. Kassey...
National Night Out festivities begin across CT
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – Police across the state and even other parts of the country are making a strong effort to connect with the communities they serve. The festivities begin on Tuesday and the Middletown Police Department is kicking off its first annual National Night Out celebration. Officers said it is a time for fun […]
Intense Video: Bear breaks into West Hartford home
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A family in West Hartford got quite a scare after a bear broke into their home. The homeowner came face to Face Sunday afternoon with a black bear inside his home on Walker Lane. “I wasn’t scared. I was just mad. I don’t know why I was mad, I was […]
Eyewitness News
Educators in Cheshire get special training to spot warning signs
CHESHIRE, CT (WFSB) - Educators in Cheshire had a special training Monday, learning how to find the warning signs to prevent the next tragedy from happening. When people think about being prepared for a mass shooting, most think of active shooter training. But earlier Monday in Cheshire High School, it...
NewsTimes
‘The fish of a lifetime’: CT angler catches rare 26-pound tiger muskie in Lake Lillinonah
An Oxford fisherman has landed two prodigious hybrid fish from a western Connecticut lake, drawing exclamations and some disbelief on a state Facebook page that posted a photo of one of the striped monsters. The first tiger muskie that Joe Rivas landed in Lake Lillinonah this month measured 41 inches...
DoingItLocal
Milford News: Tree Falls on Man
2022-8-02@10:55am–#Milford CT– Report of a tree falling on a man at Dairy Farm Court. The man was able to free himself but he has a broken lower leg and head injuries. Yesterday a large tree limb fell on 3 children at the Sterling House Day Camp located at 2283 Main Street inuring them.
Register Citizen
These CT state parks reached parking capacity Sunday
Several state parks have closed to new vehicles on Sunday after reaching capacity, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Scantic River State Park in Enfield was the first to close to visitors about 10:45 a.m., followed by Bigelow Hollow State Park in Union just before noon. Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middletown closed just before 1 p.m.
Cicada Killer Wasps Dig In & Take Up Residence in New Fairfield Front Yard
Cicada killer wasps moved into my neighborhood for the third summer in a row, specifically along my walkway in New Fairfield. These giant scary-looking wasps average two inches in length and can be intimidating. But, I can walk down our walkway without getting stung as they fly around me. Look at my photo gallery for the story behind these cicada killers.
We Were Astounded By a Cheeseburger at a Diner in Torrington
I've eaten thousands of cheeseburgers in my life, at home and at Frankie's, Burger King, Wayback, Karl Jr's, In and Out, Charcoal Chef, 5 Guys, etc. It's my go-to, I'm a meat and potato kid from the 70's, and I'm still going strong full-carnivore in 2022. Every once in awhile, I find a burger that stops me in my tracks, and I found one in Torrington recently that I'm pretty sure no one has told you about.
cbia.com
Made in Connecticut: Altek Electronics
Each month, we profile a Connecticut manufacturer, showcasing the ingenuity and innovation driving the state's economy. For August, we spoke with David Altschuler, CEO of Altek Electronics, based in Torrington. Company location(s)?. Altek is located at the foot of the Berkshire mountains in Torrington, Connecticut. When was your company founded?
‘Truly remarkable.’ Mission to find missing dog from Shelton unites thousands in CT and beyond
Jason Petrini, of Shelton, was in Europe when he got a panicked call from the pet sitter: Louie, Petrini’s 5-year-old pit bull, had escaped from the house on Waverly Road. Petrini immediately cut his trip short.
NBC Connecticut
Conn. Towns Test Four-Day Work Week for Some Staff
More communities in Connecticut are experimenting with a four-day work week for their workers, and some believe it’s a win-win for the staff and the residents. Walk into town hall in Vernon and you’ll find staff working longer hours Monday through Thursday. The tradeoff is they’re off on Fridays.
Register Citizen
Mystic among shoreline dining destinations lauded by New York Times
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The New York Times is the latest national publication to put the spotlight on Mystic's dining scene, also featuring Connecticut shoreline standouts in Old Saybrook, Chester and other southeastern towns. "The area has long been associated with weathered shacks...
