ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Tastries trial: Attorneys warn about precedents during closing arguments

By ISHANI DESAI idesai@bakersfield.com
Bakersfield Californian
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.bakersfield.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Parole denied for Manson follower for slayings in 1969

A California panel on Friday denied parole for a follower of cult leader Charles Manson convicted of slayings more than a half-century ago.Bruce Davis was previously recommended for parole seven times, but those findings were rejected by three consecutive governors. Parole commissioners told the 79-year-old Davis to try again in three years. "They said he lacks empathy," Michael Beckman, Davis’ attorney, said after the hearing before two parole commissioners.Davis has said he helped kill musician Gary Hinman and stuntman Donald “Shorty” Shea in 1969. He previously said he cut Shea with a knife and held a gun while Manson...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kern County, CA
Government
Local
California Government
County
Kern County, CA
The Independent

Ahmaud Arbery pursuer seeks leniency in hate crimes sentence

The white man who initiated the neighborhood chase that resulted in the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery is asking a federal judge to show leniency when he's sentenced next week for a federal hate crime conviction.While Greg McMichael deserves “a substantial period of incarceration,” his defense attorney said in a legal filing, he should be spared a life sentence — though he has already been sentenced to life without parole on a separate murder conviction. McMichael also wants the judge to transfer him to a federal prison so that he avoids serving time for Arbery's murder in Georgia's state...
BRUNSWICK, GA
bloomberglaw.com

Punching In: High Court Signals Coming Curbs on Agency Deference

Monday morning musings for workplace watchers. Rebecca Rainey: Recent rulings from the US Supreme Court reining in executive agencies’ regulatory authority signal that the high court’s conservative majority could take aim at the legal framework used to determine judicial review, known as the Chevron doctrine next, attorneys say.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Jury weighs guilt of wealthy dentist accused of murdering wife on African safari

A jury is weighing the guilt of a wealthy dentist accused of fatally shooting his wife in the heart on a 2016 African safari trip, so he could be with his longtime mistress. The stakes are high for 67-year-old Lawrence Rudolph, who will face a possible death penalty if the panel of six men and six women vote to convict him of murdering Bianca Rudolph – his wife of 34 years.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorneys#Politics Courts#Politics State#Tastries Bakery
SFGate

Rent-A-Center settles alleged California overpricing dispute

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Rent-A-Center, one of the nation’s largest rent-to-own companies, will pay $15.5 million to settle California's allegations that it misled and overcharged tens of thousands of customers, Attorney General Rob Bonta said Tuesday. An investigation of the company's “kiosk” business inside traditional retail furniture stores...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Law & Crime

Prosecutors Seek Forfeiture of Michael Avenatti’s $4.5 Million Jet Ahead of California Sentencing for Client Embezzlement Schemes

Federal prosecutors moved Monday to make Michael Avenatti’s seized $4.5 million jet an official piece of government property as part of his upcoming sentence in his client fraud case. A forfeiture application filed in the Central District of California Monday afternoon said Avenatti tried to relinquish his interest in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
freightwaves.com

Private lawsuits may be crucial to enforcing AB5, labor attorney says

When enforcement of California’s AB5 in the trucking sector begins, it may start with lawsuits filed by company employees rather than a top-down action by a state regulator. That was one of the points in a recent webinar by TransForce, a transportation solutions firm that is touting its “two-check” system as a way for trucking companies to be compliant with AB5.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy