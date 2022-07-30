Tastries trial: Attorneys warn about precedents during closing arguments

www.bakersfield.com
The Supreme Court just let a Trump judge seize control of ICE, at least for now
On Thursday evening, the Supreme Court handed down a brief, 5-4 decision that effectively places Drew Tipton, a Trump-appointed federal trial judge in Texas, in charge of many of Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) decisions about which immigrants to target. The decision was largely along party lines, except that...
Parole denied for Manson follower for slayings in 1969
A California panel on Friday denied parole for a follower of cult leader Charles Manson convicted of slayings more than a half-century ago.Bruce Davis was previously recommended for parole seven times, but those findings were rejected by three consecutive governors. Parole commissioners told the 79-year-old Davis to try again in three years. "They said he lacks empathy," Michael Beckman, Davis’ attorney, said after the hearing before two parole commissioners.Davis has said he helped kill musician Gary Hinman and stuntman Donald “Shorty” Shea in 1969. He previously said he cut Shea with a knife and held a gun while Manson...
A Texas death row inmate is seeking a 30-day reprieve to donate a kidney. An appeals court has issued an execution stay for a different reason
A Texas death row inmate who'd asked for his execution to be delayed so he can donate a kidney was granted a stay of execution Monday on an unrelated appeal over allegedly false testimony during the penalty phase of his trial.
EXCLUSIVE: Prosecutors prepare for court battle to force former White House officials to testify about Trump's January 6 conversations
Justice Department prosecutors are preparing to fight in court to force former White House officials to testify about then-President Donald Trump's conversations and actions around January 6, according to people briefed on the matter.
Ahmaud Arbery pursuer seeks leniency in hate crimes sentence
The white man who initiated the neighborhood chase that resulted in the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery is asking a federal judge to show leniency when he's sentenced next week for a federal hate crime conviction.While Greg McMichael deserves “a substantial period of incarceration,” his defense attorney said in a legal filing, he should be spared a life sentence — though he has already been sentenced to life without parole on a separate murder conviction. McMichael also wants the judge to transfer him to a federal prison so that he avoids serving time for Arbery's murder in Georgia's state...
Judge boots lawyers from FirstEnergy bribery suit for failure to ‘diligently prosecute’
In an unusual move in a high-profile lawsuit, a federal judge booted lawyers from a lawsuit they filed against FirstEnergy Corp. for their failure to “diligently prosecute” the case against the scandal-mired company. U.S. District Judge John Adams said Wednesday he would appoint counsel on behalf of the...
Punching In: High Court Signals Coming Curbs on Agency Deference
Monday morning musings for workplace watchers. Rebecca Rainey: Recent rulings from the US Supreme Court reining in executive agencies’ regulatory authority signal that the high court’s conservative majority could take aim at the legal framework used to determine judicial review, known as the Chevron doctrine next, attorneys say.
Jury weighs guilt of wealthy dentist accused of murdering wife on African safari
A jury is weighing the guilt of a wealthy dentist accused of fatally shooting his wife in the heart on a 2016 African safari trip, so he could be with his longtime mistress. The stakes are high for 67-year-old Lawrence Rudolph, who will face a possible death penalty if the panel of six men and six women vote to convict him of murdering Bianca Rudolph – his wife of 34 years.
First Jan. 6 rioter to stand trial gets more than seven years in prison — the longest sentence yet
A Texas man convicted of storming the U.S. Capitol with a holstered handgun, helmet and body armor was sentenced on Monday to 87 months — more than seven years — in prison.
Judge requests hearing in prison health care case
When U.S. District Court Judge Roslyn Silver ruled in June that Arizona's prison health care system, and it's use of restrictive housing, was unconstitutional, she asked attorneys representing incarcerated people, and those defending the state, to propose experts to help her remedy the situation. The ruling came after Silver rescinded...
'We just keep punishing.' Californians with criminal records still face housing barriers
Formerly incarcerated Californians face barriers to housing that leave them vulnerable to homelessness.
Rent-A-Center settles alleged California overpricing dispute
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Rent-A-Center, one of the nation’s largest rent-to-own companies, will pay $15.5 million to settle California's allegations that it misled and overcharged tens of thousands of customers, Attorney General Rob Bonta said Tuesday. An investigation of the company's “kiosk” business inside traditional retail furniture stores...
Prosecutors Seek Forfeiture of Michael Avenatti’s $4.5 Million Jet Ahead of California Sentencing for Client Embezzlement Schemes
Federal prosecutors moved Monday to make Michael Avenatti’s seized $4.5 million jet an official piece of government property as part of his upcoming sentence in his client fraud case. A forfeiture application filed in the Central District of California Monday afternoon said Avenatti tried to relinquish his interest in...
Private lawsuits may be crucial to enforcing AB5, labor attorney says
When enforcement of California’s AB5 in the trucking sector begins, it may start with lawsuits filed by company employees rather than a top-down action by a state regulator. That was one of the points in a recent webinar by TransForce, a transportation solutions firm that is touting its “two-check” system as a way for trucking companies to be compliant with AB5.
