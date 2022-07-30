Tastries trial: Attorneys warn about precedents during closing arguments

A California panel on Friday denied parole for a follower of cult leader Charles Manson convicted of slayings more than a half-century ago.Bruce Davis was previously recommended for parole seven times, but those findings were rejected by three consecutive governors. Parole commissioners told the 79-year-old Davis to try again in three years. "They said he lacks empathy," Michael Beckman, Davis’ attorney, said after the hearing before two parole commissioners.Davis has said he helped kill musician Gary Hinman and stuntman Donald “Shorty” Shea in 1969. He previously said he cut Shea with a knife and held a gun while Manson...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 25 DAYS AGO