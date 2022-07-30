Cyclists, runners brave heat for 24 Hours of Booty

www.wbtv.com
Enjoy a Day Trip to One of These Hand-Picked Wineries Near Charlotte
How to Spend a Fun Day at the US National Whitewater Center in Charlotte
5 Great Burger Places in North Carolina
Five charming small towns in South Carolina that are considered a must-visit
Lottery ticket worth $1 million just sold at a North Carolina store
WBTV
24 Hours of Booty Starts Tonight
Hidden Camera investigation: Half of fareboxes on Charlotte buses not working. CATS buses are missing out on money, possibly millions of dollars, because of broken and malfunctioning fareboxes. Lancaster School board member exonerated after being investigated for hostile work environment complaint. Updated: 1 hour ago. A Lancaster School board member...
WBTV
Muggsy Bogues Celebrity Golf Classic
Block parties are being held to unite neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. Charlotte Douglas ranks as one of the worst airports for delays. Updated: 22 minutes ago. Charlotte Douglas International Airport ranks among the top 10 airports for the most delays and cancellations...
WBTV
Run Kannapolis 5K Fall schedule has been announced
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Kannapolis has announced several races this Fall as part of the Run Kannapolis 5K Series. Runners and walkers of all ages and abilities are invited to participate in this unique series featuring the best 5K runs/walks in the city. Each run is held in Kannapolis and hosted by a nonprofit that benefits from the entry fees. All of the runs will include a one-mile fun run. The runs are all at 9 a.m. on Saturdays this Fall.
Mama Ricotta’s celebrates 30 years. This is what owner Frank Scibelli would order there
I arrived at Mama Ricotta’s just 30 minutes after it opened on a Monday afternoon; by noon there wasn’t an empty seat in the dining room. This is something that hasn’t changed in nearly 30 years, according to owner Frank Scibelli. “It took us about five weeks to get busy, and then we were busy […] The post Mama Ricotta’s celebrates 30 years. This is what owner Frank Scibelli would order there appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
WBTV
Heat returns with chance of stray storms
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Heat will make a fierce return this afternoon with temperatures close to 10 degrees warmer than yesterday. Mostly sunny and very hot for today with high temperatures close to the mid-90s. Only a stray storm or shower is anticipated for the afternoon and evening. A few...
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Restaurants in Charlotte NC You Must Try
For those looking for the best restaurants in Charlotte North Carolina, we have you covered! Check out our list below for the best places to dine in Charlotte. Charlotte is a great city to explore. In fact, Charlotte makes our list for one of the best weekend getaways in North Carolina! Whether you are an art-lover, history buff, or outdoor enthusiast you are sure to work up an appetite!
WBTV
Hot temperatures continue, with daily chances for isolated to scattered storms
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hot and muggy conditions continue for the work week, with high temperatures in the low to mid 90s. Daily chances for isolated to scattered storms continue this week. There is a better chance for scattered storms for Friday and the weekend. Low to mid 90s this...
WBTV
CATS holding pop-up, virtual meetings ahead of changes to routes
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Riders can give their feedback regarding the Charlotte Area Transit System’s upcoming services modifications due to bus operator shortages. CATS is offering pop-up and virtual meetings ahead of the Monday, Aug. 15 adjustment to how often buses and the LYNX blue line runs. The...
Matt and Ramona Off Air Podcast: WBTV’s Maureen O’Boyle On to Next Act
After 19 years, WBTV’s Maureen O’Boyle is moving on to her next act. We had a chance to talk to Maureen the day of her last broadcast on WBTV. She talked about how she came home to Charlotte after 19 years on the national media scene. We discussed the stories that meant the most to […]
WCNC
Find out more on the The Brushy Mountain Peach & Heritage Festival on the Visit NC Farms app
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. The orchards on Brushy Mountain outside of Wilkesboro, are most widely known for apples, but for generations they have also grown peaches. In this week’s "Mia’s Big Adventures," Mia used the Visit...
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in July 2022
Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
Map: Where pedestrians are being killed on Charlotte’s streets
Crossing from East Boulevard to West Boulevard, there’s an immediate shift in pedestrian infrastructure: the sidewalk grows narrower and closer to traffic, the crosswalks farther and farther apart, and the pace of traffic picks up. From 2008 to 2020, there were no pedestrian deaths on East Boulevard. On and around West Boulevard, there were five. […] The post Map: Where pedestrians are being killed on Charlotte’s streets appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
kiss951.com
The Best Chicken Wings In The Carolinas
Have you been to your state’s best chicken wings spot?. With college and NFL football season approaching, chicken wings are on our minds. If you know anything about wings, then you know that not all chicken wings are created equal. That’s why when we saw that Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of where the best chicken wings are in each state, we couldn’t just keep it to ourselves!
WBTV
Gaston County Shrine 50th Anniversary Race
WBTV
Hidden Camera investigation: Half of fareboxes on Charlotte buses not working
Lancaster School board member exonerated after being investigated for hostile work environment complaint. A Lancaster School board member being investigated for claims of a hostile work environment has been exonerated. Shots fired between two cars chasing each other through Salisbury and on I-85 Updated: 1 hour ago. An incident that...
wccbcharlotte.com
Local Pastor To Open Whiskey Distillery In Matthews
MATTHEWS, N.C. — Meet Thomas Bogan and Matt Simpkins, two of three friends who decided to open something the Town of Matthews has never seen, a whiskey distillery. Oaklore Distillery is set to open in just over a month. Located on the corner of Monroe Road and Matthews Township Parkway, the distillery will serve spirits of all kinds, some made in house. Matt Simpkins is a local pastor who has been doing ministry for 20 years. He hopes this will be more than a distillery.
WBTV
Rock Hill asks to be dismissed from Panthers deal
Block parties are being held to unite neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. Charlotte Douglas ranks as one of the worst airports for delays. Updated: 16 minutes ago. Charlotte Douglas International Airport ranks among the top 10 airports for the most delays and cancellations...
WBTV
Family suffering rare disease brings awareness, hopes for cure
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte family struggling with a rare neurodegenerative disease called Spinocerebellar Ataxia 7 (SCA-7) wants to spread awareness to eventually find a cure. Derrian Hollingsworth and his two daughters have the genetic and incurable illness that makes it hard to walk, talk and see. It attacks...
WBTV
Ski boat incident leads to drowning, officials say
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Division is investigating a drowning Tuesday at Lake Norman. Officials say the incident happened around 9 a.m. at the Hager’s Creek Access Area of Lake Norman around Mooresville. Details are limited, but they say the incident involved a ski boat...
WBTV
Multiple cars being broken into at Ballantyne gym
