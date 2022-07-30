Are Shohei Ohtani's days with the Angels numbered?

Just a few weeks ago, it looked like the Angels were reportedly not listening to offers for two-way All-Star Shohei Ohtani.

Now, it seems inevitable that the Angels will either sign Ohtani to a long-term extension that will likely make him one of the highest paid players in the league, or trade the reigning American League MVP for assets that the team can use towards rebuilding its roster.

Angels owner Arte Moreno has never shied away from signing expensive checks for premium players but this situation is complicated.

The team has failed to make the postseason in all of Ohtani's previous four seasons and it's unlikely the Halos qualify this season, barring a magical run in the final two months of the regular season.

The Angels are currently 10.5 games behind the Rays for the final Wild Card spot in the AL, and 22.5 games behind the Astros in the AL West.

New York Post baseball insider Jon Heyman reported on Thursday that the Angels' front office is now listening to offers for Ohtani after originally indicating they weren't.

Heyman indicated that it's unlikely a trade gets done before the Aug. 2 trade deadline but at least the Angels are listening to offers.

However, Ohtani's comments following the team's loss against the Texas Rangers did not give much to decipher regarding the current situation involving him and trade rumors.

"Regardless of where I'm playing, I'm going to give it my all and try to win that ballgame in front of me," Ohtani told reporters on Thursday. "I'm with the Angels right now, and I'm very thankful for what they've done. I love my team and my teammates. Right now I'm an Angel, and that's all I can focus on."

Over the last two seasons, Ohtani has certified himself as the most successful two-way player in league history.

He is 9-6 this season on the mound with a 2.81 ERA and 145 strikeouts in 17 starts for the Halos in addition to hitting .254 with 21 home runs, 59 RBI and 11 stolen bases this season.

At 28-years-old, Ohtani still has a good amount of production left in the tank to dominate on the mound and at the plate.

With All-Star outfielder Mike Trout struggling with a back issue and third baseman Anthony Rendon done for the remainder of the season due to injuries, Ohtani has consistently been on the field for the Halos this season.

But with the team mired in mediocrity and no real chance at making a postseason run, now may be the time for general manager Perry Minasian to load up on some top tier pitching prospects in the future if the team can't ink a long-term extension with Ohtani.

There will be plenty of suitors when Ohtani becomes an unrestricted free agent after the 2023 season. Teams that are competing for World Series championships every year like the Dodgers, Yankees, Mets and Padres.

Now may be the best opportunity for Minasian and the Angels to get a good haul in return for trading away the 2018 AL Rookie of the Year and reigning MVP.