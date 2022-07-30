ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katy, TX

Business owners fear crime spree after string of break-ins at Katy's Asian Town

KHOU
KHOU
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.khou.com

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHOU

HPD still searching for gunman who killed a transgender woman last week

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is still searching for the gunman that killed a transgender woman last Friday. After nearly five days, Marisela Castro's family is speaking out and hoping someone comes forward. "We don't believe it. We're frustrated and confused. It's just something we never expected," said...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Katy, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Katy, TX
Crime & Safety
pearland.com

News Release from Pearland Police Department

Pearland, Texas – On Sunday, July 31, 2022, at approximately 2:57 P.M. Pearland Officers responded to the area of Blakely Grove Lane and Laurel Leaf Lane in reference to a report of gunshots fired in the area. After speaking to witnesses and checking the area, a male was located inside a residence in the 1400 Block of Blakely Grove Lane and was confirmed deceased. This is an active investigation, and the Pearland Police Department is asking anyone with information about this case to contact the Pearland Crime Tip Line at 281-997-4211 or email [email protected] Based on their investigation, there is no known threat to the Pearland community.
PEARLAND, TX
cw39.com

HPD searching for shooting suspect at southeast Houston taco stand

HOUSTON (CW39) — Police are looking for a suspect involved in a shooting of a man at a taco stand in southeast Houston in June. Eduardo Antonio Lopez is accused of shooting a man in the chest more than a month ago at a taco stand on Rittenhouse near Airline. Police charged him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Monday.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Spree#Business Owner#Asian#Lava Coffee#Black Pearl Seafood Bar#Break Time Tea Lounge#Beard Papas K Town
KHOU

Teen shot in the hip in southeast Houston, police say

HOUSTON — A 14-year-old girl is in the hospital after being shot in the hip, according to the Houston Police Department. The shooting happened sometime after 9 p.m. Sunday on Burma Road near the South Loop. Police say prior to the shooting that two vehicles were talking to each...
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
KHOU

Massive catalytic converter bust: Court documents reveal more about how alleged theft operation worked

HOUSTON — New details are revealing more about how an extensive catalytic converter theft operation was working. Charging documents show the operation was being handled and promoted through Instagram. The documents identified Armando Martinez Sr. as a “mid-level” or "mid-tier" buyer who was part of the sophisticated organized crime ring that stole, purchased and sold the stolen converters.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

KHOU

Houston, TX
56K+
Followers
11K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Houston local news

 https://www.khou.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy