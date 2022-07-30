Business owners fear crime spree after string of break-ins at Katy's Asian Town

www.khou.com
Trump agrees with Russia and wants Houston basketballer to stay in prisonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
This singer is helping thousands of people in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
A mother wants answers after an HPD investigator closed the missing persons case of her child who was never recoveredJenifer KnightonHouston, TX
Beto O’Rourke Said We’re Going to Win!Tom HandyHouston, TX
Man accused of killing two people overnight in the Houston area arrested after multi-agency manhunthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Woman followed from bank, robbed at apartment complex parking lot in southeast Houston, police say
Police say the suspect grabbed the woman's purse as she was exiting her vehicle, got into a blue Chrysler four-door sedan, and fled the scene.
Click2Houston.com
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: 19 Kingwood businesses burglarized in one night, owners say
KINGWOOD, Texas – Several business owners in the Kingwood community say they’re frustrated after 19 businesses were reportedly broken into in the early hours of Saturday morning. “They spent an hour and a half to two hours up our Main boulevard in Kingwood just vandalizing and burglarizing many...
More than 20 businesses burglarized in Kingwood after suspects smashed doors to get inside
Houston police officers are educating the owners on getting specific security measures after only one of the shops broken into had an alarm system that notified police of the break-ins.
KHOU
HPD still searching for gunman who killed a transgender woman last week
HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is still searching for the gunman that killed a transgender woman last Friday. After nearly five days, Marisela Castro's family is speaking out and hoping someone comes forward. "We don't believe it. We're frustrated and confused. It's just something we never expected," said...
Click2Houston.com
VIDEO: Employee held at gunpoint by suspect at drive-thru window in SE Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – Surveillance video was released of an employee being held at gunpoint during a robbery at the drive-thru window of a fast food restaurant in southeast Houston, according to the Houston Police Department. The armed robbery was reported Sunday around 6 p.m. at the business located in the...
pearland.com
News Release from Pearland Police Department
Pearland, Texas – On Sunday, July 31, 2022, at approximately 2:57 P.M. Pearland Officers responded to the area of Blakely Grove Lane and Laurel Leaf Lane in reference to a report of gunshots fired in the area. After speaking to witnesses and checking the area, a male was located inside a residence in the 1400 Block of Blakely Grove Lane and was confirmed deceased. This is an active investigation, and the Pearland Police Department is asking anyone with information about this case to contact the Pearland Crime Tip Line at 281-997-4211 or email [email protected] Based on their investigation, there is no known threat to the Pearland community.
cw39.com
HPD searching for shooting suspect at southeast Houston taco stand
HOUSTON (CW39) — Police are looking for a suspect involved in a shooting of a man at a taco stand in southeast Houston in June. Eduardo Antonio Lopez is accused of shooting a man in the chest more than a month ago at a taco stand on Rittenhouse near Airline. Police charged him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Monday.
Police offer reward as they search for suspect(s) wanted in deadly shooting on Westheimer Road
The victim's family asks the community for help with identifying the suspect(s) responsible for his murder.
Instagram used to recruit catalytic converter thieves for suspected crime ring, court documents say
HOUSTON — As the suspects charged in connection with an alleged massive catalytic converter theft ring appeared in court on Monday, the president of the Houston Police Officers’ Union spoke out on the bust. New details continue to be revealed in the case as investigators said they worked...
Click2Houston.com
2 teens shot in possible attempted murder-suicide inside north Harris County home, sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY – An investigation is underway after two teens were found shot inside a north Harris County home in a possible attempted murder-suicide, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. Gonzalez said in a tweet that deputies with Harris County Pct. 4 responded to a call for service in...
Bank robbery suspect known as 'Plaid Pillager' wanted in southwest Houston, FBI says
The suspect is described as a white man in his late 50s to early 60, wearing a plaid short-sleeved, button-up shirt, blue jeans, and a white and blue baseball cap.
Teen shot in the hip in southeast Houston, police say
HOUSTON — A 14-year-old girl is in the hospital after being shot in the hip, according to the Houston Police Department. The shooting happened sometime after 9 p.m. Sunday on Burma Road near the South Loop. Police say prior to the shooting that two vehicles were talking to each...
Same burglar using rock to target Katy's Asiatown businesses hits 4th night in a row
The burglar coming out in surveillance video is seen using a rock to break in through the windows in every instance.
Click2Houston.com
Assisted living facility where HPD officer shot knife-wielding man having ‘mental crisis’ is not licensed, KPRC 2 Investigates finds
HOUSTON – Graystone Life Care Assisted Living is a for-profit business entity that advertises on the internet that it is a “licensed facility.” But, KPRC 2 Investigates found out that the business is not licensed. In 2013, the State of Texas sued Robert F Strange Jr. for...
19-year-old found dead inside Pearland home after reports of gunshots in area, police say
Neighbors told ABC13 they heard what sounded like six gunshots go off. The 19-year-old was living with his grandparents, who happen to be out of town, authorities said.
Massive catalytic converter bust: Court documents reveal more about how alleged theft operation worked
HOUSTON — New details are revealing more about how an extensive catalytic converter theft operation was working. Charging documents show the operation was being handled and promoted through Instagram. The documents identified Armando Martinez Sr. as a “mid-level” or "mid-tier" buyer who was part of the sophisticated organized crime ring that stole, purchased and sold the stolen converters.
Man accused of killing two people overnight in the Houston area arrested after multi-agency manhunt
According to police, two men, in a Nissan Altima met up with the two men in the Mercedes for a transaction, which turned into a carjacking. This occurred at the Checkpoint Gas station mentioned below.
Suspects connected to large catalytic converter theft ring bust appear in court
Court documents reveal that social media was a big factor in taking down the ring after two suspects posted a photo of them holding "wads of cash" and the stolen converters.
HCSO: Teen shoots himself after shooting 15-year-old in the head
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two teenagers were taken to the hospital in critical condition Tuesday after they were both found shot in the head in an apparent attempted murder-suicide, according to investigators. This happened at about 3 a.m. in the 6000 block Round Rose Court near Albany Park Lane,...
2 dead, 2 in custody after shooting and carjacking at gas station in southeast Houston
Police said there was a transaction between two cars before the shooting. At one point, a bunch of cash was scattered, and the shooter grabbed it before taking off.
KHOU
