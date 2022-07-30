Miss America Emma Broyles takes a ride of a lifetime with the Thunderbirds

www.alaskasnewssource.com
Related
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage's Amazing July 2022 Weather Flip Flop
The protest comes as part of the State Health Department’s Office of Substance Misuse and Addiction Prevention — Project Hope — sent hundreds of Narcan kits to Anchorage police, who then promptly returned them. Anchorage Police Department Community Relations Specialist Renee Oistad answered questions via email about the department’s lack of Narcan use.
alaskasnewssource.com
907 Sports: A Family Fishing Report and golf history in Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - On this edition of 907 Sports a family Fishing Report with Austin Sjong who went down to Seldovia where his family showed him Halibut heaven and a look at golf history in Alaska. The 60th U.S. Senior Women’s AM teed off at Anchorage Golf Course hear from a golfer who is tied for 8th after the first round.
alaskasnewssource.com
Windy, Alaska Zoo’s last remaining wolf, dies
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The last remaining wolf of the Alaska Zoo’s wolfpack has died, according to zoo officials. A post on the Alaska Zoo Facebook page informed fans of the zoo that Windy, its last member of the wolfpack that lived there, passed on. The post said Windy came to the zoo in May 2006 with her siblings, which were all raised together at the facility on O’Malley Road.
kinyradio.com
Major All Stars Tie Series with AOR, Championship Monday
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Facing elimination Juneau’s Gastineau Channel Little League Majors All-Star Baseball team defeated Anchorage’s Abbott-O-Rabbitt Little League 6-4 in game four of their best-of-five state championship series Sunday on Sitka’s Moller Field. Tied at 3-3 in the top of the sixth inning Juneau’s Jamison...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
alaskasportsreport.com
Hope’s Pam Chesla and Alaska golf community bolstered by state’s first USGA championship
As one of the 132 qualifying golfers for the 60th U.S. Senior Women’s Amateur, Pam Chesla ventured through the registration process like all the other competitors. However, Chesla’s status as the lone Alaskan in the first United States Golf Association national championship staged here garnered the kind of fanfare fit for the Great Land. She was welcomed at Anchorage Golf Course with loud applause and plenty of hugs from tournament volunteers, many of them golfing friends for decades.
alaskasnewssource.com
Telling Alaska’s Story: Spring Creek Farm in Palmer
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Spring Creek Farm in Palmer is fulfilling a purpose given to the land long ago, to continue the education of local farmers. Summertime at the farm is a busy time. Workers are harvesting vegetables for the farm’s Community-Supported Agriculture program while camps for children are ongoing. None of the activity on the 700-acre parcel where the farm is located would be possible if it weren’t for the woman who donated the land.
amateurgolf.com
Cowan edges Stouffer for medalist honors in Anchorage
Lynne Cowan is a golf lifer. She has been a mainstay in USGA championships for nearly 40 years and is practically royalty in Northern California circuits, having won dozens of titles in the state. On Sunday she added one more accolade – medalist honors in the 60th U.S. Senior Women’s Amateur – bringing her one step closer to the prize she covets most: a USGA championship title.
alaskapublic.org
Alaska News Nightly: Monday, August 1, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Monday on Alaska News Nightly:. Federal funding is set to boost Internet access in rural Alaska....
IN THIS ARTICLE
alaskasnewssource.com
ANSEP teaches students about Alaska's geologic hazards
The protest comes as part of the State Health Department’s Office of Substance Misuse and Addiction Prevention — Project Hope — sent hundreds of Narcan kits to Anchorage police, who then promptly returned them. Anchorage Police Department Community Relations Specialist Renee Oistad answered questions via email about the department’s lack of Narcan use.
alaskasnewssource.com
August starts with rain, warmer Wednesday
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A low pressure system brought in widespread rain to Southwest Alaska and Southcentral Alaska for the first day of August. Anchorage was seeing rain of .39 inches through 7 p.m. Monday. The highest rainfall amount today in Southcentral goes to Palmer, which was deluged with 1.38 inches of rain (through 7:15 p.m. Monday).
Officials Forced to Kill Another Black Bear at Alaska Homeless Campground
Alaskan wildlife officials have killed another black bear at a homeless campground, making this the fifth bear slain this month. The campground in Anchorage recently began using its property to shelter homeless people. On July 20, officials were called to the campground after onlookers saw the black bear entering numerous tents in search of food.
alaskapublic.org
Alaska News Nightly: Friday, July 29, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Friday on Alaska News Nightly:. Health officials announce Alaska’s first case of monkeypox. Ranchers near Delta...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
treksplorer.com
Best Things to Do in Anchorage, Alaska
Craving an unforgettable adventure that’ll awaken all your senses? Well, look no further and explore the best things to do in Anchorage, Alaska. Alaska’s largest city, Anchorage is the perfect spot to launch an epic adventure through the northernmost state in the United States. If you’re an adventurer...
alaskasnewssource.com
Inflation hits rural Alaska as food costs climb
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska food prices have taken a big leap from April of last year to April of this year — jumping 11.3%, according to federal figures — with the cost of food rising an average of 1.2% across the state over the last decade. Sticker...
alaskasnewssource.com
Rain and wind from passing low pressure
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The summer is moving along, and August starts on Monday. August typically brings change, with increasing numbers of cloudy days, which also leads to an increase in rain potential as the fall weather patter swings into place. With the recent rains that punctuated the second half of July, that pattern arrived early.
alaskalandmine.com
The Sunday Minefield – July 31, 2022
The August 16 primary is just over two weeks away. In-person voting starts tomorrow and the deadline to request absentee by-mail ballots is August 6. With the new open primary system, campaigns don’t feel nearly as busy or exciting compared to the old party primary system because the open primary is merely a formality for most of the races. Things should start kicking off after the primary when the campaigns start trying to navigate the ranked choice general election. And Governor Mike Dunleavy (R – Alaska) signed several bills into law this week.
alaskasnewssource.com
Wetter and cooler weather likely for August
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Despite the record heat at the start of July, the month as a whole finished fairly seasonal. Thanks to the wetter and cooler latter half of July, the month ended with an average temperature of less than 60 degrees, one of only two years that Anchorage has seen over the last decade.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage residents protest in support of Narcan use
A protest in front of the Anchorage Police Department Tuesday urged the administration to adopt a policy to allow officers to carry Narcan Kits in their vehicles. Outside The Gates: Palmer veteran becomes first in Alaska to receive a ramp from Ohio nonprofit. Updated: 2 hours ago. After starting Operation...
alaskasnewssource.com
Another Palmer Hayflats recreation site hit by vandals
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - You’ll never see Doug Hill without his dog Chai in tow. As Alaska Department of Fish and Game Refuge Manager, Hill has had a busy year cleaning up areas in the Palmer Hayflats State Game Refuge. Hill began his spring by washing off vandalism at the Cottonwood Creek Bathrooms, and also helped pick up litter along the Glenn Highway in April.
alaskapublic.org
New K-12 charter school will serve growing Alaska Native population in Mat-Su Borough
A new Alaska Native charter school for students in kindergarten through 12th grade will open this fall in Wasilla with nearly 200 students. The Knik Tribe has spent the last three years planning the Knik Cultural Charter School with the help of a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Indian Education. In December 2021, the Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District approved a 10-year charter for the school.
Comments / 1