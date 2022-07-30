Family fun happening at Houston Hoedown Days

HOUSTON, Minn. (WKBT) — A weekend full of family fun is happening in Houston.

Houston Hoedown Days kicked off on Friday.

There’s plenty to do from the craft and flea market at the City Park to live music at the fest grounds.

A fireworks show can be seen from fest grounds on Friday night.

The tractor pull starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

On Sunday, a parade kicks off at noon.

You can find a full list of activities on Houston Hoedown Days’ website .

Recent News Headlines from News 8 Now

Seeing is Listening: La Crosse sign language interpreters bring music to life for deaf community

La Crosse Schools Supt.: future high schoolers would all go to Central H.S. if referendum does not pass

One person dead after motorcycle crash near Chippewa Falls

Omicron strain cases rise in the United States

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.