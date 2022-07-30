ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, MN

Family fun happening at Houston Hoedown Days

By Leah Rivard
 4 days ago

HOUSTON, Minn. (WKBT) — A weekend full of family fun is happening in Houston.

Houston Hoedown Days kicked off on Friday.

There’s plenty to do from the craft and flea market at the City Park to live music at the fest grounds.

A fireworks show can be seen from fest grounds on Friday night.

The tractor pull starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

On Sunday, a parade kicks off at noon.

You can find a full list of activities on Houston Hoedown Days’ website .

