Health expert answers monkeypox questions, says who can get vaccinated

What does 'rebound' case of COVID-19 mean?
President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday morning. This comes after his doctor said he tested negative Tuesday and Wednesday. When the president first tested positive, he was administered the antiviral drug Paxlovid, which was approved by the FDA in December. But it seems COVID-19 "rebound" cases are...
Citizens insurance rates will soon climb for thousands of Floridians
In less than a month, one of Florida's largest home insurers is raising their rates for a majority of their customers. Some customers of Citizens Property Insurance will experience a rate increase on Sept. 1. This comes after the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation on June 30 approved an average...
Palm Beach County teachers prepare for new school year
School starts a week from Wednesday and our local school districts are still working hard to recruit teachers. Florida's teachers union said the state has more than 8,000 teaching vacancies, creating a crisis in the classroom. It was a warm and loud welcome Tuesday for about 800 new teachers in...
Brightline train stopped on tracks after incident in Delray Beach
A Brightline train has stopped on the tracks in Delray Beach Tuesday morning. Delray Beach Fire Rescue is on the scene near Swinton Ave. and SE 10th St. Officials haven't identified the reason for the stop as of 9:30 a.m. The train has been halted since 8:45 a.m. In January...
Salvation Army of Palm Beach County continues offering discount at family stores
The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County is continuing its reduction of thrift store prices during the month of August to help local families overcome financial difficulties. The organization says the decision to continue the discount through the month of August is due to the overwhelming response of families expressing appreciation for helping them deal with increasing clothing, furniture, and appliance prices caused by inflation and supply shortages.
School District of Palm Beach County hosts back-to-school news conference
The important topics of classroom curriculum, school security, bus transportation, and more will take center stage Monday when the School District of Palm Beach County hosts its annual back-to-school news conference. Superintendent Mike Burke and other school district leaders will deliver information to help students, parents, and teachers plan for...
More than $77K in unclaimed funds available in St. Lucie County
Thousands of dollars are waiting to be claimed in St. Lucie County. St. Lucie County Clerk & Comptroller Michelle R. Miller urged Monday for citizens and businesses to check if they are among those owed more than $77,700 in unclaimed cash. Miller said the amounts waiting to be claimed range...
Brightline train hits, kills man in Delray Beach
A man was hit and killed by a Brightline train Tuesday morning in Delray Beach, police said. The crash happened just before 9 a.m. near Southeast Eighth Street and Southeast First Avenue. According to a police department spokesman, the man was crossing the train tracks from west to east when...
Vanilla Ice to transform Lake Worth Beach building into pop-culture museum
Vanilla Ice is working to transform an historic building in downtown Lake Worth Beach into a pop-culture museum and brewery. The "Ice Ice Baby" rapper and host of the DIY Network's "The Vanilla Ice Project," who lives in Wellington, showed off his latest renovation project – gutting the 1922 Masonic building on Lake Avenue, near City Hall, and restoring the property to its 100-year-old splendor.
Parking meters won’t be enforced 24/7 in downtown West Palm Beach
Changes are coming to the city of West Palm Beach’s downtown parking. The changes will affect parking spots from the Amtrak train station all the way east to Flagler Drive after outcry from the public. Starting Monday, the city is doing away with its 24/7 enforcement. Plus the amount...
Man shot in road rage incident in Boynton Beach
A man was shot during a road rage incident Monday afternoon in Boynton Beach. Boynton Beach police were called regarding a shooting near the intersection of Boynton Beach Boulevard and Congress Avenue shortly before 4 p.m. Police said a confrontation began in the street before it spilled into the parking...
3 suspects arrested in deadly Riviera Beach shooting
Three people are in custody following a fatal shooting that occurred earlier this summer in Riviera Beach, police announced Monday. A man was shot dead in the parking lot of the Indian Trace apartment complex on June 30. Police said that Luke D. Lewis, 21, Jacquez Brown, 18, and an...
5 great college football uniforms
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - Some prefer plain. Others prefer patterns. Either way, here are five great uniforms college football players will be wearing this season. The Georgia Bulldogs have a simple but recognizable uniform. The block “G” on the helmet is a trademark of the Green Bay Packers, but the NFL team granted permission for Georgia to use a similar look in 1964.
