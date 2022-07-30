Judge hits grand slam for 41st HR, Yanks rally past Royals

www.sfgate.com
The MLB trade deadline has passed, which means some teams got better for the short term, and some teams got better for the long term. However, that also means some teams got better immediately, and some teams, well, let's just say didn't. The Padres made the biggest splash before the...
Legendary MLB Dodgers broadcaster Scully dead at 94
Legendary Major League Baseball broadcaster Vin Scully, "voice" of the Los Angeles Dodgers for 67 years, died Tuesday at age 94, the club announced. Scully, who retired in 2016, began as the Dodgers broadcaster in 1950 when the club was Brooklyn-based and followed them to Los Angeles when they moved to Southern California in 1958.
Philadelphia-Atlanta Runs
Phillies second. J.T. Realmuto grounds out to third base, Austin Riley to Matt Olson. Nick Castellanos singles to left center field. Darick Hall doubles to first base. Nick Castellanos scores. Bryson Stott strikes out on a foul tip. Matt Vierling strikes out swinging. 1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1...
White Sox trade for reliever Diekman, Red Sox get OF Pham
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox acquired left-handed reliever Jake Diekman from the Boston Red Sox on Monday for catcher Reese McGuire and a player to be named or cash. Later in the day, the Red Sox obtained left fielder Tommy Pham in a trade with Cincinnati for a player to be named or cash.
Bay Area fans remember Vin Scully as 'the greatest ever'
As if it were fate, Vin Scully’s Los Angeles Dodgers were in San Francisco taking on the hated Giants at Oracle Park as his death was announced.
Chapman homers, Berríos gets win as Jays beat Tigers 4-1
TORONTO (AP) — Matt Chapman hit a two-run homer, José Berríos won his third straight decision and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the error-prone Detroit Tigers 4-1 Sunday. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette had RBI doubles for the Blue Jays, who have won 12 of 15 overall after taking three of four from the Tigers. Toronto (57-45) is a season-high 12 games above .500 for the third time, and the first time since the Blue Jays were 37-25 on June 15.
