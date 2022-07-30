State champion Kearney Little League ‘clocks in’ at practice, hopes to make World Series

central.newschannelnebraska.com
Related
News Channel Nebraska
Hundreds support Kearney Little League at regional tournament fundraiser
KEARNEY, NE — Kearney Little League families are feeling better about the financial side of the team’s postseason journey after a fundraiser on Monday. Hundreds turned out for a barbecue, raffle and silent auction in the Hilltop Mall parking lot. The patrons were supporting the state champion 12 and under team, which is preparing to head to the regional tournament in Indiana. Manager Dane Tobey says the donations will help with travel costs for players and families.
News Channel Nebraska
Wilcox area supports family of fallen farmer, hosting Jarad Robinson Memorial Fundraiser
WILCOX, NE — This cross memorial honoring Jarad Robinson sits just over a mile west of Wilcox in south central Nebraska. It’s displayed on the property where Robinson worked as a farmer and rancher until his tragic death in a farm accident two weeks ago. Inscribed on the cross is the title of Paul Harvey’s immortal speech "So God Made a Farmer." A speech the Robinson family says was the perfect description of their lost loved one.
News Channel Nebraska
Accident closes part of I-80 near Aurora
AURORA, Neb. -- The eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 is closed in central Nebraska due to a car accident. The Nebraska Department of Transportation said the eastbound lanes of I-80 between the Phillips and Aurora exits were closed Monday afternoon due to a car accident. Emergency workers were diverting traffic...
News Channel Nebraska
Three injured in I-80 crash near Aurora
AURORA, Neb. -- Three people are recovering after a multi-car accident in central Nebraska. The Nebraska State Patrol said the accident happened around 1 p.m. Monday two miles east of the Aurora exit on Interstate 80. Authorities said traffic had slowed near a construction zone when a pickup entered the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News Channel Nebraska
Police investigating Sunday morning shooting in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- Grand Island Police are investigating a shooting that took place early Sunday morning. According to police, the incident happened around 3:00 a.m. on 7th Street. Police reportedly arrived to find a car with the back window shot out and numerous bullet casings from a handgun. According...
News Channel Nebraska
Ravenna man gets probation, minor jail time for bank fraud in sheep breeding operation
LINCOLN — A Ravenna man will spend some weekends in jail after officials say he made false claims about his sheep operation in order to defraud a bank. A United States District Judge sentenced 44-year-old Brooks Duester to five years of federal probation and 10 weekends of intermittent confinement in a hearing on Monday.
Comments / 0