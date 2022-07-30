ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Governor Hochul calls State Disaster Emergency in response to ongoing Monkeypox outbreak

By Reegan Domagala
WLNS
WLNS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HFRqu_0gyKAv9a00

(WSYR-TV) — Governor Kathy Hochul declared a State Disaster Emergency on Friday, July 29 in response to the ongoing monkeypox outbreak.

The order allows the state to respond more quickly to the outbreak and allows health care professionals to take additional steps that will help get more New Yorkers vaccinated.

“After reviewing the latest data on the monkeypox outbreak in New York State, I am declaring a state Disaster Emergency to strengthen our aggressive ongoing efforts to conform this outbreak,” Governor Hochul said. “More than one in four monkeypox cases in this country are in New York State, and we need to utilize every tool in our arsenal as we respond. It’s especially important to recognize the ways in which this outbreak is currently having a disproportionate impact on certain at-risk groups. That’s why my team and I are working around the clock to secure more vaccines, expand testing capacity and responsibly educate the public on how to stay safe during this outbreak.”

The State says the Executive Order specifically extends the pool of eligible individuals who can administer monkeypox vaccines, including EMS personnel, pharmacists, and midwives.

This will also allow physicians and certified nurse practitioners to issue non-patient-specific standing orders for vaccines and requires providers to send vaccine data to the New York State Department of Health.

You can learn more by texting “MONKEYPOX” to 81336 or visiting the New York State Department of Health website.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WLNS

Michigan leads nation in PFAS sites

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — PFAS are man-made chemicals found in many consumer products, including non-stick cookware and fire extinguisher foam. The sites with the largest sources of PFAS contamination are usually military bases and manufacturing sites. The problem with PFAS is that it’s a forever chemical, meaning that it doesn’t naturally break down. “There are […]
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monkeypox#Politics State#Politics Governor#Diseases#General Health#New Yorkers#Ems
WLNS

Restraining order blocks state abortion ban

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A temporary restraining order filed by Governor Gretchen Whitmer has been granted by a Michigan Circuit Court on Monday night. This order bars county prosecutors from enforcing the state’s controversial 1931 abortion ban. “To enter a TRO on a constitutional issue like this that they don’t have a right to and […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WLNS

Donald Trump endorses Missouri candidate for US Senate

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Donald Trump has endorsed a Missouri candidate for US Senate. On Monday, August 1, Donald Trump posted on Truth Social that he would be endorsing “Eric” in the US Senate race. He wrote, “There is a BIG election in the Great State of Missouri, and we must send a MAGA Champion and […]
MISSOURI STATE
WLNS

California sees its largest 2022 fire

Crews battling the largest wildfire so far this year in California braced for thunderstorms and hot, windy conditions that created the potential for additional fire growth Sunday as they sought to protect remote communities.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WLNS

WLNS

16K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy