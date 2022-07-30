Justice Department names Arizona elections officer for voter issues on primary day

ktar.com
Chantal Myers
4d ago
people in Arizona have never had any problems voting it's just all the lies and misconceptions that have been started since 2020.
8
Renee Edelman
3d ago
This is the Federal government overreaching by intervening in Arizona’s election ! Washington is sending the Feds for oversight in Maricopa county. Is it because it is the most heavily populated congressional district in the state ? This is to ensure the Feds will influence outcome of Arizona’s election .
5
AZ Vet
3d ago
Better start investigating now. Kari Lake has claimed that there will be voter fraud if she doesn’t win. Comes straight from her daddy Trump’s playbook.
4
