Justice Department names Arizona elections officer for voter issues on primary day

By KTAR.COM
KTAR.com
 4 days ago
Chantal Myers
4d ago

people in Arizona have never had any problems voting it's just all the lies and misconceptions that have been started since 2020.

Renee Edelman
3d ago

This is the Federal government overreaching by intervening in Arizona’s election ! Washington is sending the Feds for oversight in Maricopa county. Is it because it is the most heavily populated congressional district in the state ? This is to ensure the Feds will influence outcome of Arizona’s election .

AZ Vet
3d ago

Better start investigating now. Kari Lake has claimed that there will be voter fraud if she doesn’t win. Comes straight from her daddy Trump’s playbook.

NBC News

Arizona AG refutes review that counted 282 dead voters

PHOENIX — Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich said Monday his investigators found just one dead voter after thoroughly reviewing findings from a partisan review of the 2020 election that alleged 282 ballots were cast in the name of someone who had died. The finding by the Republican attorney general,...
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Katie Hobbs wins Democratic nomination for governor of Arizona

PHOENIX — Katie Hobbs will represent the Democratic Party in the general election for governor of Arizona. Early results had Hobbs, Arizona’s secretary of state, at 75% of the vote in the first release of Tuesday’s primary election, according to the Associated Press. Hobbs was holding a...
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Live blog: Arizona goes to the polls for midterm primary election

PHOENIX – Arizona voters headed to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in the state’s primary election. Democrats, Republicans and independents will be deciding who will represent them in the general election Nov. 8. Top races include U.S. Senate, governor, attorney general, secretary of state and superintendent...
ARIZONA STATE
kawc.org

Two Democrats, four Republicans vying to become next Governor of Arizona

A hard-fought battle between Republican gubernatorial candidates led up to today’s primary election, but Democrats have some tough decisions to make too. The smack-down between GOP frontrunner Kari Lake and Phoenix businesswoman Karin Taylor Robson captured headlines in the final weeks of campaigning. Lake, a former TV news anchor,...
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

Top Arizona federal prosecutor monitoring primary election Tuesday

With voting closing Tuesday in the primary election, the top federal prosecutor in Arizona says he’ll be watching the election to ensure there are not voting violations. Voter intimidation can include factors ranging from how people dress and what they say. U.S. Attorney for Arizona Gary Restaino says there...
ARIZONA STATE
MSNBC

Arizona primaries bring new wave of deranged conservatives into focus

Arizona has a documented history of producing some of the least qualified, most galling figures in political history. This year’s GOP primaries in Arizona are an homage to that history of right-wing derangement. Take your pick: In virtually every race, you’ll find candidates with questionable — if not laughable — experience, espousing dangerous viewpoints that aren’t nearly as funny. And frighteningly, each of them has at least a puncher’s chance at wielding ultraconservative power in a state with one of the largest and fastest-growing populations in the country.
ARIZONA STATE
NPR

Here are the key primary election results from Arizona

Five states hold primaries Tuesday: Arizona, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri and Washington. Arizona is one of the most closely watched states in the nation, with competitive primaries for U.S. Senate, U.S. House, governor, attorney general and secretary of state. Former President Donald Trump has endorsed a slate of election-denying Republican candidates.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

600K ballots already cast in Maricopa County ahead of Tuesday’s primary

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Election day is tomorrow and thousands of Arizona voters will head to the polls to cast their ballot in the Republican and Democratic primaries. In Maricopa County, 210 vote centers will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday. If you have a mail-in ballot still sitting at home, you can drop it off at any of those locations.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
cwbradio.com

