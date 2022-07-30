Cumberland Shuts Out Portsmouth, Forces Winner-Take-All Game Saturday

www.abc6.com
Police departments in Southern New England celebrate ‘National Night Out’
Police departments across Southern New England will celebrate “National Night Out” on Tuesday, a nationwide event to encourage positive relationships between law enforcement and residents. Communities can join their local police department to enjoy free food, games, and other activities. Here are the cities and towns in Rhode...
Two, including one from North Dartmouth, arrested at Aquapalooza event over the weekend
Two were arrested on Saturday during Aquapalooza over the weekend. The loosely organized event that brings many boaters has been a yearly occurrence in Potters Cove off Prudence Island in Portsmouth and took place this past Saturday. According to Portsmouth, Rhode Island police logs, 28-year-old Joel Morales, of North Dartmouth...
38 Fun Things to Do in Rhode Island this August
— from Rhode Island-based acts with craft beer and cocktails, food from local restaurants, creative goods from several artisans and more. Choose from a variety of eateries and beverage retailers such as Basil and Bunny, Hunky Dory, Chomp Kitchen and Drinks, Dips Dips and Granny Squibb’s iced tea, then check out the vendors stocked with intriguing wares. Stop by the kids’ craft table so your younger ones can explore their inner artists, too. 1–7 p.m. Free; donations encouraged. Where: 30 Cutler St., Warren. more info: 903-0969, thecollaborative02885.org.
Youth football team in Providence gifted new bus
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — After their bus went up in flames in March, the West Elmwood Intruders football team was gifted a new one Monday. The bus was gifted by Mike Salvatore at the West End Recreational Center on Bucklin Street at 5 p.m. Other local politicians was at...
New tick just found in Rhode Island multiplying fast
JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — Your backyard is home to so many insects. When it comes to ticks, there’s a new one that’s spreading incredibly fast. First recognized in American in New Jersey in 2017, the Asian longhorned tick is a relative newcomer to Rhode Island backyards. It prefers deer and dogs over humans or rodents for a meal. Food preference isn’t only what makes this a tick of note.
New England Tech to open resource center in Pawtucket
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — The New England Institute of Technology will open a new resource center in Pawtucket Monday. The new location on Bayley Street will offer a dedicated shuttle service to NEIT campuses in Warwick and East Greenwich. Students at the resource center will also be able to...
We Love New England: Providence County Kennel Club dog shows
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — It was a “doggone” great time at the 2022 Providence County Kennel Club dog shows over the weekend. Nearly 600 pups, all different shapes, sizes and breed, from all over the country participated in the 2-day event. There were various events and...
Look Up! Fearless Paratroopers Fill Rhode Island Skies This Saturday
If you're driving through South County, Rhode Island, this weekend and see hundreds of paratroopers dropping from the skies, it's not a military invasion. It's the long-awaited return of Rhode Island Leapfest, hosted by the Rhode Island National Guard. Never heard of Leapfest? Well, it is an annual international competition...
Warwick schools to hold info session on new high school proposal Monday
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick schools will hold the first of two info sessions on the new high school proposal on Monday. Monday’s session will start at 5 p.m. at Pilgrim High School. The school committee has been working on plans for new Pilgrim and Toll Gate high...
Gov. McKee celebrates 33rd annual Bay Day, free parking at state beaches
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee rode from Providence to Narragansett on an electric RIPTA bus in celebration of the 33rd annual Governor’s Bay Day on Sunday. Earlier this week, the governor signed an executive order to continue the tradition of Governor’s Bay Day. The order offers Rhode Islanders a free day of the beach and parking at all state beaches.
Sign of the Times: Development, Environment Clash in Warwick
WARWICK, R.I. — The Pawtuxet River Trail, which cuts through private property on Post Road, has been in use for decades, but the developers of a once-rejected trades contractor storage project are now “holding the trail as ransom” to get their project approved, at least according to a group of concerned residents.
BRYANT BEACH: MULTIPLE SWIMMERS IN DISTRESS
Rescue workers are on the scene of multiple swimmers in distress at 62nd Street beach. There is no additional information available at this time. Should new details become available, we will update our page.
First scholarships in honor of murdered Warwick woman awarded on 1 year anniversary of death
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — On the one year anniversary of the death of 24-year-old Miya Brophy-Baermann, the scholarship fund in her name announced its first award recipients. The Miya D. Brophy-Baermann Scholarship Fund honors Miya’s life and legacy of compassion and commitment, to students who are working towards a...
RI Priest Removed From Barrington and Cranston Churches After Allegations Now at New Church
Priest Eric Silva was removed from two Rhode Island Catholic churches in February of 2022 for improper behavior. Now, he has back at another Rhode Island Catholic church offering mass. Earlier this year, Silva had been assigned to St. Luke’s Church in Barrington and was a visiting priest in Cranston....
Local priest taken off administrative leave, reassigned to church in Narragansett
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WLNE) — A local priest placed on administrative leave at a Barrington Catholic Church in February is back on the job after the Diocese of Providence confirmed Fr. Eric Silva was reassigned to St. Thomas in Narragansett. Silva was the former assistant pastor at St. Luke’s in...
Mega Millions: $1Million Winning Ticket Sold in NH
The winning Mega Millions jackpot was not sold in New England but there was one large winning ticket sold in New Hampshire. The numbers drawn Friday night were: 13-36-45-57-67, gold ball 14 and Megaplier 2X. The jackpot reached an annuity value of $1.28 billion, with a cash value of $747.2...
Governor’s Bay Day weekend – FREE beach parking, saltwater fishing, beach bus
Governor Dan McKee signed an Executive Order today at Rocky Point Fishing Pier in Warwick establishing Sunday, July 31, as Rhode Island’s 33rd annual Governor’s Bay Day. There will be free parking at all Rhode Island state surf beaches on Sunday, July 31st and recreational saltwater fishing without having to purchase a saltwater fishing license on Friday, July 29, through Sunday, July 31.
Reed and Whitehosue to celebrate $300K towards PACE-RI
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Sens. Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse will celebrate a $300,000 earmark Monday that will go towards PACE Rhode Island. The two will visit the non-profit’s flagship center in East Providence at 11:30 a.m. The earmark will go towards renovating PACE RI’s health and...
Westport Man Takes Thrilling Ride in Monster Truck at 73 Years Old
Westport native Bob Butler has been a massive fan of Monster Trucks for decades, and over the years, he has formed long-lasting relationships with many drivers that fans look up to. Recently, he got the chance to ride shotgun with one of the most famous monster truck drivers in the country. Known for his tank called the Grave Digger, monster truck driver Dennis Anderson gave Butler the thrill of a lifetime.
