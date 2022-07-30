ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swimming & Surfing

WATCH: (Almost) All the Freestyle Races from 2022 Worlds

By Riley Overend
swimswam.com
 4 days ago
swimswam.com

Comments / 0

Related
swimswam.com

2022 Commonwealth Games: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

On day three of the 2022 Commonwealth Games, the heats of the men’s 200 fly, women’s 200 breast, men’s 50 back. women’s 50 fly. and men’s 100 free will be contested. We will get our first look at Kyle Chalmers swimming a 100 free off a flat start this year, as he opted not to swim the event at the 2022 World Championships. He comes in with a best time of 47.08 and will be the favorite to win, but look for him to be challenged by Canada’s Josh Liendo, England’s Lewis Burras and Jacob Whittle, as well as Scotland’s Duncan Scott.
SPORTS
swimswam.com

2022 Commonwealth Games, Day 3 Prelims Preview: Schoenmaker Set for Return

The third day of the 2022 Commonwealth Games kicks off with five morning heats in the men’s 200 butterfly, women’s 200 breaststroke, men’s 50 backstroke, women’s 50 fly, and men’s 100 freestyle. Tatjana Schoenmaker will swim the women’s 200 breast Sunday in her first international...
SPORTS
swimswam.com

Paralympian Newkirk Sets 100 Free National Record on Day 6 of Canadian Champs

MONTREAL – Gold medals were awarded in 13 events on Saturday as the 2022 Speedo Canadian Junior and Senior Swimming Championships continued at Montreal’s Olympic Park pool. The eight-day competition is Swimming Canada’s first non-trials national meet since 2019 and marks the first-ever Canadian championships combining junior and...
SWIMMING & SURFING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Guilherme Costa
Person
Katie Ledecky
Person
Mykhailo Romanchuk
Person
Florian Wellbrock
Person
Michael Phelps
Person
Erika Fairweather
swimswam.com

Kaylee McKeown Hits Commonwealth Games Record in 200 Back, 2:05.6, to Win Gold

Australia’s Kaylee McKeown crushed the women’s 200 back final in Birmingham by setting a new Commonwealth Games record of 2:05.60. She took .38 off defending champion Kylie Masse’s record which she set in 2018. 21-year-old McKeown, the reigning Olympic and world champion, touched the wall first today...
SPORTS
swimswam.com

WATCH: Commonwealth Games Full Day 2 Finals

Spencer Penland contributed to this report. Did you miss the second day of the 2022 Commonwealth Games? Maybe you just want to relive the highlights, or your catching up on all the action. Either way, we’ve got you covered. Here’s the full day 2 finals session. We’ve listed the timestamps for each race below the video. If you don’t want spoilers, don’t scroll past that.
SPORTS
swimswam.com

Summer McIntosh Blasts New 200 IM World Junior Record, 2:08.70

15-year-old Summer McIntosh swam 2:08.70 to win the women's 200 IM on day 4 in Birmingham, setting a new world junior record. In finals on day 4 of the 2022 Commonwealth Games, Summer McIntosh stormed to 2:08.70 in the women’s 200 IM, a new world junior record. She turned for home on the freestyle leg in second, .12 seconds behind Kaylee McKeown, and out-split her 29.81 to 30.75 to win gold. With that swim, she also sweeps the IMs in Birmingham, having won the women’s 400 IM in world junior record time earlier in the meet.
SWIMMING & SURFING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Freestyle#Swimming#Australian
swimswam.com

Jeffcoat and Acevedo Blast Kiwi and Canadian National Records in 50 Back

It took national record-setting times to win the men’s 50 back at the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Monday. New Zealand’s Andrew Jeffcoat led the charge by blasting a 24.65 to take .17 off his own Kiwi national record he set in the semifinals (24.82) to win gold. That semifinal swim cracked the previous record, which he also set, in February, by .01.
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

2022 U.S. Junior Nationals: Day 1 Prelims Live Recap

William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center, Irvine, California. Live Stream (USA Swimming) Live Results (OMEGA) (also can be found on MeetMobile) The first session of the 2022 Junior National Championships is underway this morning, featuring prelims of the 200 fly and 100 breast. Today also includes timed finals of the women’s 800 free and men’s 1500 free. The slow heats of the distance events start at 2:05 Pacific Time, while the fastest two heats will be swum with finals.
SWIMMING & SURFING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
swimswam.com

Australia Wins Men’s 4×200 Free Relay Gold With New Comm Games Record: 7:04.96

Australia defended their 2018 Commonwealth Games title in the men’s 4×200 relay today by cracking their own Commonwealth Games record with a time of 7:04.96. Their team of Elijah Winnington, Flynn Southam, Zac Incerti and Mack Horton touched the wall first in Birmingham with a 1.5 second lead over the field. The Australians were untouchable – they posted the fastest splits in the entire race on the first three legs. Winnington led off the relay in 1:46.36, handing it off to 16-year-old Southam and Incerti who split identical 1:46.08’s.
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

Kyle Chalmers Rips 47.36 100 Free C’Wealth Games Record

Just hours after ripping media for intruding into his personal space, 24-year-old Kyle Chalmers of Australia logged a new Commonwealth Games record. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2022 COMMONWEALTH GAMES. Friday, July 29 – Wednesday, August 3, 2022. Birmingham, England. Sandwell Aquatic Center. Start Times. Prelims: 10:30 am...
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

Erin Gallagher Lowers Own 50 Fly SA Record, 26.05, Tying for Silver at Comm Games

Erin Gallagher broke her own 50 fly South African record on day 4 of the Commonwealth Games, tying for silver in 26.05. Archive photo via Peter Sukenik/www.petersukenik.com. In an unexpected result, it wasn’t Emma McKeon and Maggie MacNeil fighting it out for gold in the 50 fly on day 4 of the 2022 Commonwealth Games. While McKeon did win gold, it was Holly Barratt and Erin Gallagher who got to the wall second, tying for the silver medal in 26.05.
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

Dynamo Shatters New 15-18 NAG Set by 2nd-Place Nitro at US Junior Nationals

William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center, Irvine, California. Live Stream (USA Swimming) Live Results (OMEGA) (also can be found on MeetMobile) Nitro Swimming appeared to have the boys 200 medley relay title secured with a 15-18 national age group (NAG) record out of the top-seeded heat, but Dynamo Swim Club came out of nowhere in a late heat to pull off the upset at US Junior Nationals on Monday.
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

Five Big Takeaways From 2022 U.S. Nationals — Men’s Edition

In this article, we break down our five main takeaways from the men's side of the 2022 U.S. National Championships meet that happened last week. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2022 PHILLIPS 66 US NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS. Tuesday, July 26 – Saturday, July 30, 2022. William Woollett Aquatics Center,...
SWIMMING & SURFING

Comments / 0

Community Policy