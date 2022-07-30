WATCH: (Almost) All the American Records from 2022 Worlds

swimswam.com
Paralympian Newkirk Sets 100 Free National Record on Day 6 of Canadian Champs
MONTREAL – Gold medals were awarded in 13 events on Saturday as the 2022 Speedo Canadian Junior and Senior Swimming Championships continued at Montreal’s Olympic Park pool. The eight-day competition is Swimming Canada’s first non-trials national meet since 2019 and marks the first-ever Canadian championships combining junior and...
Aussies Blast 7:39.29 for New 4×200 WR, Titmus 1:52.82 for Fastest Split All-Time
The Australian quartet of Madi Wilson, Kiah Melverton, Mollie O’Callaghan, and Ariarne Titmus ran away with the gold medal in the women’s 4×200 free relay, rocketing to a new world record of 7:39.29. They finished 12.69 seconds ahead of the Canadians, who won the silver medal. They’re...
2022 Commonwealth Games: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap
On day three of the 2022 Commonwealth Games, the heats of the men’s 200 fly, women’s 200 breast, men’s 50 back. women’s 50 fly. and men’s 100 free will be contested. We will get our first look at Kyle Chalmers swimming a 100 free off a flat start this year, as he opted not to swim the event at the 2022 World Championships. He comes in with a best time of 47.08 and will be the favorite to win, but look for him to be challenged by Canada’s Josh Liendo, England’s Lewis Burras and Jacob Whittle, as well as Scotland’s Duncan Scott.
WATCH: Commonwealth Games Full Day 3 Finals
YanYan Li contributed to this report. Did you miss day 3 of the 2022 Commonwealth Games? Maybe you want to relive the highlights, or your catching up on all the action. Maybe you’re checking your math to see who’s winning the SwimSwam fantasy draft, or you live in a country that doesn’t broadcast the Games live. Whatever the reason, we’ve got you covered. Here’s the full day 3 finals session. We’ve listed the timestamps for each race below the video. If you don’t want spoilers, don’t scroll past that. For our full live recap of the session, click here.
Kaylee McKeown Swims 58.60 For New Commonwealth Games Record
In a nail-biter of a final, Kaylee McKeown won gold, touching the wall in 58.60 for a new Commonwealth Games record. It came down to the touch between McKeown and Kylie Masse, who was the defending champion and owned the old Commonwealth Games record in 58.63. Like in the Tokyo...
What Does Josh Matheny’s Long Course Breakthrough Mean for US Breaststroking?
Josh Matheny is one of the best junior breaststrokers that the United States has ever developed, and last week in Irvine, he formally inserted himself into the conversation to take over the competitive slot for America’s top breaststroker. Matheny won the US National title, the first of his career,...
2022 U.S. Junior Nationals: Day 1 Prelims Live Recap
William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center, Irvine, California. Live Stream (USA Swimming) Live Results (OMEGA) (also can be found on MeetMobile) The first session of the 2022 Junior National Championships is underway this morning, featuring prelims of the 200 fly and 100 breast. Today also includes timed finals of the women’s 800 free and men’s 1500 free. The slow heats of the distance events start at 2:05 Pacific Time, while the fastest two heats will be swum with finals.
CWG-22 Me Ek Baar Fir Srihari Ne Dikhayi Shandar Swimming – Indian Swimming News
CWG 2022 Me Aaj Swimming Ke Day 3 Me India Ki Taraf Se Aaj Jin-Jin Swimmers Ne Participate Kiya Tha Unme – Sajan Prakash, Srihari Nataraj Shamil The. CWG 2022 Me Aaj Swimming Ke Day 3 Me India Ki Taraf Se Aaj Jin-Jin Swimmers Ne Participate Kiya Tha Unme – Sajan Prakash, Srihari Nataraj Shamil The.
First Time Kisi Indian Swimmer Ne Top 5 Me Kiya Finish – Commonwealth Games 2022
CWG 2022 Me Aaj Swimming Ke Day 4 Me India Ki Taraf Se Aaj Jin-Jin Swimmers Ne Participate Kiya Tha Unme – Sajan Prakash, Srihari Nataraj Shamil The. CWG 2022 Me Aaj Swimming Ke Day 4 Me India Ki Taraf Se Aaj Jin-Jin Swimmers Ne Participate Kiya Tha Unme – Sajan Prakash, Srihari Nataraj Shamil The.
CWG 2022 Day 2 Par Indian Swimmers Ki Performance – Indian Swimming News
Kushagra Rawat Ne Aaj Men’s 200m Free Me Participate Kiya And Apni Heat Me 1:54.56 Ke Timing Ke Sath Wo 8th Place Par The And Overall Wo 25th Place Par Rhe. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2022 COMMONWEALTH GAMES. Friday, July 29 – Wednesday, August 3, 2022.
Maxine Clark, Laon Kim Add Wins On Day 7 of Canadian Champs; Two Para Records Fall
MONTREAL – The pool portion of the 2022 Speedo Canadian Junior and Senior Swimming Championships came to an end on Sunday with the final 12 gold medals handed out at Montreal’s Olympic Park pool. The championships officially conclude on Monday with four open water races at the Olympic...
Jeffcoat and Acevedo Blast Kiwi and Canadian National Records in 50 Back
It took national record-setting times to win the men’s 50 back at the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Monday. New Zealand’s Andrew Jeffcoat led the charge by blasting a 24.65 to take .17 off his own Kiwi national record he set in the semifinals (24.82) to win gold. That semifinal swim cracked the previous record, which he also set, in February, by .01.
Australia Wins Men’s 4×200 Free Relay Gold With New Comm Games Record: 7:04.96
Australia defended their 2018 Commonwealth Games title in the men’s 4×200 relay today by cracking their own Commonwealth Games record with a time of 7:04.96. Their team of Elijah Winnington, Flynn Southam, Zac Incerti and Mack Horton touched the wall first in Birmingham with a 1.5 second lead over the field. The Australians were untouchable – they posted the fastest splits in the entire race on the first three legs. Winnington led off the relay in 1:46.36, handing it off to 16-year-old Southam and Incerti who split identical 1:46.08’s.
SwimSwam Breakdown: Chalmers Media Woes, Peaty Misses Podium, & Aussie Relay WR
We discuss Kyle Chalmers' reaction to Australian tabloid media, Adam Peaty missing a 100 breast podium, and the Aussie women's surprise world record Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. This week on the SwimSwam Breakdown, we discuss Kyle Chalmers‘ reaction to Australian tabloid media, Adam Peaty missing a 100 breast...
Erin Gallagher Lowers Own 50 Fly SA Record, 26.05, Tying for Silver at Comm Games
Erin Gallagher broke her own 50 fly South African record on day 4 of the Commonwealth Games, tying for silver in 26.05. Archive photo via Peter Sukenik/www.petersukenik.com. In an unexpected result, it wasn’t Emma McKeon and Maggie MacNeil fighting it out for gold in the 50 fly on day 4 of the 2022 Commonwealth Games. While McKeon did win gold, it was Holly Barratt and Erin Gallagher who got to the wall second, tying for the silver medal in 26.05.
Girls Breaststroke Steals Show at Juniors Prelims with Multiple Top 15 Swims
Crow Canyon's Raya Mellott blasted a 1:09.32 100 breast this morning, placing her behind only a pair of Olympic champions in the 13-14 all time rankings. Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2022 SPEEDO JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS. August 1 to 5, 2022. William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center, Irvine, California. Long Course...
2022 Commonwealth Games: Matt Sates Scratches 100 Fly Semifinals on Day 4
DAY 4 FINALS START LISTS (no relay lineups) Matt Sates has scratched the 100 fly on Day 4 finals of the 2022 Commonwealth Games. In prelims, the 19-year-old touched in 54.02, qualifying for the semifinals as the 14th seed. He finished third in his heat behind Josh Liendo and Teong...
Australia Goes Temple-McKeon on Back-End of Mixed 400 Medley Relay at CGs
As was expected, there were big lineup changes in the middle of the pool on Tuesday at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in the mixed 400 medley relay. See the full Day 5 relay lineups here. Full Relay Lineups, Top 4 Qualifiers:. Lane 3, Canada: Kylie Masse, James Dergousoff, Maggie MacNeil,...
Kylie Masse Breaks 50 Back Commonwealth Games Record with 27.47 Semifinal Swim
Commonwealth Record: 27.16, Kaylee McKeown (AUS) – 2021. Commonwealth Games Record: 27.56, Georgia Davies (WAL) – 2014. 2018 Commonwealth Champion: Emily Seebohm (AUS), 27.78. Finals Qualifiers:. Kylie Masse (CAN), 27.47 GR. Medi Harris (WAL), 27.64. Kaylee McKeown (AUS), 27.75. Mollie O’Callaghan (AUS), 27.76. Bronte Job (AUS), 27.79.
Storylines To Watch At The 2022 U.S. Junior Championships – Men’s Edition
William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center, Irvine, California. After one day to reset, USA Swimming’s 2022 Junior Championships kicks off Monday from Irvine following the conclusion of the National Championships on Saturday. For some of the athletes, they’re doing the quick turnaround and competing in both meets, while others were...
