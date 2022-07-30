WATCH: (Almost) All the American Records from 2022 Worlds

On day three of the 2022 Commonwealth Games, the heats of the men’s 200 fly, women’s 200 breast, men’s 50 back. women’s 50 fly. and men’s 100 free will be contested. We will get our first look at Kyle Chalmers swimming a 100 free off a flat start this year, as he opted not to swim the event at the 2022 World Championships. He comes in with a best time of 47.08 and will be the favorite to win, but look for him to be challenged by Canada’s Josh Liendo, England’s Lewis Burras and Jacob Whittle, as well as Scotland’s Duncan Scott.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO