ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swimming & Surfing

WATCH: (Almost) All the American Records from 2022 Worlds

By Riley Overend
swimswam.com
 4 days ago
swimswam.com

Comments / 0

Related
swimswam.com

Paralympian Newkirk Sets 100 Free National Record on Day 6 of Canadian Champs

MONTREAL – Gold medals were awarded in 13 events on Saturday as the 2022 Speedo Canadian Junior and Senior Swimming Championships continued at Montreal’s Olympic Park pool. The eight-day competition is Swimming Canada’s first non-trials national meet since 2019 and marks the first-ever Canadian championships combining junior and...
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

2022 Commonwealth Games: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

On day three of the 2022 Commonwealth Games, the heats of the men’s 200 fly, women’s 200 breast, men’s 50 back. women’s 50 fly. and men’s 100 free will be contested. We will get our first look at Kyle Chalmers swimming a 100 free off a flat start this year, as he opted not to swim the event at the 2022 World Championships. He comes in with a best time of 47.08 and will be the favorite to win, but look for him to be challenged by Canada’s Josh Liendo, England’s Lewis Burras and Jacob Whittle, as well as Scotland’s Duncan Scott.
SPORTS
swimswam.com

WATCH: Commonwealth Games Full Day 3 Finals

YanYan Li contributed to this report. Did you miss day 3 of the 2022 Commonwealth Games? Maybe you want to relive the highlights, or your catching up on all the action. Maybe you’re checking your math to see who’s winning the SwimSwam fantasy draft, or you live in a country that doesn’t broadcast the Games live. Whatever the reason, we’ve got you covered. Here’s the full day 3 finals session. We’ve listed the timestamps for each race below the video. If you don’t want spoilers, don’t scroll past that. For our full live recap of the session, click here.
SWIMMING & SURFING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louise Hansson
Person
Brianna Throssell
Person
Mykhailo Romanchuk
Person
Nic Fink
Person
Florian Wellbrock
Person
Guilherme Costa
Person
Daniel Jervis
Person
Gregorio Paltrinieri
Person
Farida Osman
swimswam.com

Kaylee McKeown Swims 58.60 For New Commonwealth Games Record

In a nail-biter of a final, Kaylee McKeown won gold, touching the wall in 58.60 for a new Commonwealth Games record. It came down to the touch between McKeown and Kylie Masse, who was the defending champion and owned the old Commonwealth Games record in 58.63. Like in the Tokyo...
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

2022 U.S. Junior Nationals: Day 1 Prelims Live Recap

William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center, Irvine, California. Live Stream (USA Swimming) Live Results (OMEGA) (also can be found on MeetMobile) The first session of the 2022 Junior National Championships is underway this morning, featuring prelims of the 200 fly and 100 breast. Today also includes timed finals of the women’s 800 free and men’s 1500 free. The slow heats of the distance events start at 2:05 Pacific Time, while the fastest two heats will be swum with finals.
SWIMMING & SURFING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Record#Olympics#Swimming#The American Records#American#World Champs#Olympic Trials
swimswam.com

Jeffcoat and Acevedo Blast Kiwi and Canadian National Records in 50 Back

It took national record-setting times to win the men’s 50 back at the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Monday. New Zealand’s Andrew Jeffcoat led the charge by blasting a 24.65 to take .17 off his own Kiwi national record he set in the semifinals (24.82) to win gold. That semifinal swim cracked the previous record, which he also set, in February, by .01.
SWIMMING & SURFING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Hungary
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
swimswam.com

Australia Wins Men’s 4×200 Free Relay Gold With New Comm Games Record: 7:04.96

Australia defended their 2018 Commonwealth Games title in the men’s 4×200 relay today by cracking their own Commonwealth Games record with a time of 7:04.96. Their team of Elijah Winnington, Flynn Southam, Zac Incerti and Mack Horton touched the wall first in Birmingham with a 1.5 second lead over the field. The Australians were untouchable – they posted the fastest splits in the entire race on the first three legs. Winnington led off the relay in 1:46.36, handing it off to 16-year-old Southam and Incerti who split identical 1:46.08’s.
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

Erin Gallagher Lowers Own 50 Fly SA Record, 26.05, Tying for Silver at Comm Games

Erin Gallagher broke her own 50 fly South African record on day 4 of the Commonwealth Games, tying for silver in 26.05. Archive photo via Peter Sukenik/www.petersukenik.com. In an unexpected result, it wasn’t Emma McKeon and Maggie MacNeil fighting it out for gold in the 50 fly on day 4 of the 2022 Commonwealth Games. While McKeon did win gold, it was Holly Barratt and Erin Gallagher who got to the wall second, tying for the silver medal in 26.05.
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

Australia Goes Temple-McKeon on Back-End of Mixed 400 Medley Relay at CGs

As was expected, there were big lineup changes in the middle of the pool on Tuesday at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in the mixed 400 medley relay. See the full Day 5 relay lineups here. Full Relay Lineups, Top 4 Qualifiers:. Lane 3, Canada: Kylie Masse, James Dergousoff, Maggie MacNeil,...
SPORTS
swimswam.com

Kylie Masse Breaks 50 Back Commonwealth Games Record with 27.47 Semifinal Swim

Commonwealth Record: 27.16, Kaylee McKeown (AUS) – 2021. Commonwealth Games Record: 27.56, Georgia Davies (WAL) – 2014. 2018 Commonwealth Champion: Emily Seebohm (AUS), 27.78. Finals Qualifiers:. Kylie Masse (CAN), 27.47 GR. Medi Harris (WAL), 27.64. Kaylee McKeown (AUS), 27.75. Mollie O’Callaghan (AUS), 27.76. Bronte Job (AUS), 27.79.
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

Storylines To Watch At The 2022 U.S. Junior Championships – Men’s Edition

William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center, Irvine, California. After one day to reset, USA Swimming’s 2022 Junior Championships kicks off Monday from Irvine following the conclusion of the National Championships on Saturday. For some of the athletes, they’re doing the quick turnaround and competing in both meets, while others were...
IRVINE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy