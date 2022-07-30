ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Check your ticket! Numbers drawn for massive $1.28B Mega Millions jackpot

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 4 days ago
CBS New York

Mega Millions ticket in Illinois wins $1.33 billion jackpot, $1 million ticket sold in NYC

NEW YORK -- There's a grand prize winner in Friday's $1.33 billion Mega Millions drawing, and a $1 million ticket was sold in the Bronx.The winning numbers are: 13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball: 14.The $1 million ticket was sold at New Way Deli and Lottery on East Kingsbridge Road. According to Mega Millions, the only winning ticket for the nation's third-largest jackpot was purchased in Illinois.On Saturday, lottery officials announced the jackpot grew from $1.28 billion to just over $1.33 billion.What are the odds of winning?In 2017, Mega Millions changed the rules and increased the number of gold mega balls from 15 to 25. The odds of winning the jackpot grew from one in 259 million to one in 302 million. The jackpot winner has two options: receive annual payments over 30 years or take a lump sum. During Tuesday's drawing, a $1 million winning ticket was sold on Staten Island. Someone matched the first five numbers and only missed the mega ball. There were two $1 million winners in New Jersey on Tuesday. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million sold in the Bronx

FORDHAM, the Bronx (PIX11) — Luck is in the air in the Bronx. A second-prize Mega Millions ticket worth $1,000,002 was sold for Friday’s drawing, according to the New York Lottery. The ticket was bought from New Way Deli & Lottery, located along East Kingsbridge Road near Creston Avenue. Mega Millions players can head to […]
BRONX, NY
chautauquatoday.com

One Jackpot Winner in $1.34 Billion Mega Millions Drawing

Friday night's Mega Millions drawing produced one winner that will take home a jackpot of $1.34 billion, the second-largest prize in the game's history. The winning ticket was sold in Des Plaines, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago. Meanwhile, the drawing also produced six tickets worth $2 million apiece and 20 tickets worth $1 million apiece. The New York Lottery reports that one of the $1 million tickets was sold in the Bronx. The winning numbers in Friday's drawing were 13, 36, 45, 57, 67 and Mega Ball 14.
DES PLAINES, IL
