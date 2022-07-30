Joliet cop injured in 2-vehicle crash, driver cited

www.fox32chicago.com
Woman crashes into van on I-90, killing 7, including 5 kids from Rolling Meadows: ISP
Seven people are dead, including five children, after a fiery, head-on crash on Interstate 90 in the far northwest suburbs.
fox32chicago.com
Dyanla Rainey murder: Maywood police release photos of car wanted in her shooting death
MAYWOOD, Ill. - Police have released photos of a car used in the murder of a former Marshall basketball standout outside her home in Maywood last month. The 2003 Buick Regal with gray trim and tinted windows was seen approaching Dyanla Rainey’s driveway on July 24 before someone opened fire and struck her in the back, police said.
WSPY NEWS
Wrong-way driver results in seven dead outside Kane-DeKalb County
A wrong-way driver on Interstate 90 by Hampshire led to a crash that resulted in seven dead, including a mother and her five children. The crash happened just north of the DeKalb-Kane County line. The accident happened around 2 a.m. Sunday in McHenry County on I-90 near Anthony Road. 31-year-old...
fox32chicago.com
ISP responds to Pace bus on Chicago expressway after gun goes off
CHICAGO - State police responded to a Pace bus Tuesday afternoon on a Chicago expressway after a report of a gun discharging on the vehicle. The incident took place on northbound Interstate 94 near 130th Street around 3:40 p.m. Nobody was struck by the gunfire, police said. No lanes were...
fox32chicago.com
Calumet City man armed with gun carjacked mom, her 2 kids at Posen gas station: officials
POSEN, Ill. - A 19-year-old man is accused of pointing a gun at a mother who was with her two children at a gas station in suburban Chicago last month, and then stealing her vehicle before crashing it. On July 27, 2022, officials say Kewan A. Tillman approached the mother...
Police identify man killed in Park Ridge 2-vehicle crash
PARK RIDGE, Ill. — Authorities in Park Ridge have released the name of a 50-year-old man killed in an early morning crash Sunday. Park Ridge police identified the deceased victim as Khochaba Malko. PREVIOUS STORY: 1 dead, 1 critical after overnight 2-vehicle crash in Park Ridge. Just before 2...
wjol.com
Stabbing Victim Gets Help From Gas Station Employee
Joliet Police are investigating a stabbing in the city on Monday night. It was at 7:46 pm that Joliet Police were called to the Murphy Express gas station (2504 Jefferson Street) for a stabbing victim. Authorities tell WJOL that a 59-year-old male entered the gas station and told an employee that he had been stabbed in the chest. The Joliet Fire Department transported the victim to Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center, where he remains in critical but stable condition.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police search for suspects involved in hit-and-run at Old Town outdoor diner
CHICAGO - Chicago police are searching for two suspects responsible for striking six people at an outdoor diner in a hit-and-run crash last month in Old Town. Police released photos Tuesday of the suspects involved in the July 8 crash in the 1200 block of North Wells. Both were seen wearing black hooded sweatshirts and black face coverings.
fox32chicago.com
Man shot, critically wounded at NW Side red light
CHICAGO - A man was shot and critically wounded while sitting at a red light Monday night in the West Humboldt Park neighborhood. The 34-year-old was in his vehicle at a red light around 10:08 p.m. when he heard gunfire break out and realized he was shot in the 4700 block of West Augusta Boulevard, according to Chicago police.,
starvedrock.media
Mendota Teen Hurt In Rollover After Trying To Not Hit A Deer
You're always told to “Don't Veer for Deer”, that can be easier said than done. Deputies from La Salle County were called just before 2:30 Sunday morning to a single-vehicle crash on a county road north of Mendota. A 17-year-old boy from Mendota allegedly lost control of his vehicle after swerving to miss a deer. His vehicle hit a utility pole and rolled several times. He was taken to OSF in Mendota.
WSPY NEWS
Juvenile ticketed for driving ATV on city streets in Yorkville
One juvenile was ticketed for driving an ATV on city streets in Yorkville Saturday afternoon. The Yorkville Police Department says an officer saw two ATVs being driven on the pedestrian/bike path along Route 34 at around 3:40 Saturday. Police say the two drivers also drove on multiple city streets to avoid police.
2 Chicago police officers maced while attempting to make arrest on West Side, department says
Two Chicago police officers were sprayed with tear gas while making an arrest in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side Monday night. A woman approached the two officers as they placed the man into custody, sprayed tear gas at them and ran.
Charges filed against teen injured in violent arrest by Oak Lawn police
The 17-year-old was released from the hospital and into police custody Monday.
wcsjnews.com
Morris Man Facing 4th DUI Offense In Grundy Co.
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man with a history of DUI convictions in the 100 block of Gore Road around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 31st. Naucelio Randa, 39, of Morris was charged with Aggravated DUI, a class two felony. Police officials say Randa was arrested for...
Family details horror after car plows into Crystal Lake home, seriously injuring father
The family of 64-year-old Angelo Pleotis is speaking out for the first time after a car plowed through his garage and into his home in Crystal Lake, injuring him so badly he may never walk again.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police officers maced while arresting armed suspect in Austin
CHICAGO - Chicago police officers were maced while taking a gunman into custody Monday night in the Austin neighborhood. Police saw a male walking with a gun in his waistband around 8 p.m. in the 5000 block of West Gladys Avenue, police said. The gunman tried to run away but...
2 seriously injured in I-294 crash after wrong-way driver hits truck near Midlothian: state police
There were some lane closures in place after the incident.
fox32chicago.com
Man sought in attempted robbery on downtown Brown Line train
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man wanted for trying to rob a woman last June on a CTA Brown Line train in the Loop. The victim was riding a Brown Line train around 9 a.m. on June 24 near the State/Lake stop when she was approached by a man in his late 30s who demanded money and pushed her onto a seat, according to a CPD community alert.
Lakeview East shooting: Man, 36, found shot in head on North Side, Chicago police say
A witness told police two men were seen driving away after the incident, traveling west from the scene in a black SUV.
