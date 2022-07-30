Joliet cop injured in 2-vehicle crash, driver cited

Joliet Police are investigating a stabbing in the city on Monday night. It was at 7:46 pm that Joliet Police were called to the Murphy Express gas station (2504 Jefferson Street) for a stabbing victim. Authorities tell WJOL that a 59-year-old male entered the gas station and told an employee that he had been stabbed in the chest. The Joliet Fire Department transported the victim to Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center, where he remains in critical but stable condition.

JOLIET, IL ・ 12 HOURS AGO