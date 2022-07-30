With HarborFest’s return tradition resumes for CNY families

www.localsyr.com
Public health concerts resume on South Salina Street
Public health challenges always hit urban neighborhoods the fastest and the hardest, especially in today’s fast-changing environment. Syracuse Community Health and CNY Jazz continue to respond by turning their attention to the old South Side. This Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m. the double bill of local urban music...
Hanover Thursdays free concerts to start August 4
(WSYR-TV) — Would it be a Central New York summer without free concerts downtown? The answer is no. Hanover Thursdays offers free concerts every Thursday beginning August 4 at Hanover Square. From 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. this Thursday you can watch local bands Los Blancos and Hard Promises...
15 new food vendors join the 2022 Fair, pushing total over 100
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Over 100 food vendors will attend the New York State Fair this year — and 15 of them will be there for the first time ever. The new vendors will serve a variety of cuisine from across the globe and offer something that every tastebud will enjoy. State Fair Interim Director Sean Hennessey said, “This large crop of new food and drink providers will offer fairgoers a wonderful chance to try new things and find new favorites. At the same time, faithful fairgoers will be delighted to return to food places that they only get a chance to try once a year, too.”
Senior Fair Set For Sept. 9th At Oswego Speedway
Area seniors will want to mark their calendars for a special event taking place Friday, September 9th, the Oswego County Senior Fair. Presented by the Caring Community Advocates, the Oswego County Senior Fair is a highly anticipated event that attracts seniors from all over Oswego County. “We are happy to...
Photos: Empire Farm Days returns to Palladino Farms in Pompey
Empire Farm Days is back at Palladino Farms in Pompey. The event is put on by Lee Newspapers. There’s not just vendors but also some family activities, like Farmer Olympics and a Kiddy Tractor Pull. There’s going to be exhibitors selling items for people with large farms, down to large backyards.
CanalFest celebration returns August 5-7
ROME — Rome Rotary Club promises a weekend filled with fun events and activities during its annual CanalFest celebration set for Friday through Sunday, Aug. 5-7 at Bellamy Harbor Park. Rome Rotary has received a grant from the state Canal Corporation and the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor in...
Abbott Farms Of Syracuse Area Reminding You To Be A Good Human
Abbott Farms of Baldwinsville in the Syracuse area took to their Facebook page to remind people of all ages to be nice humans, be better people. Abbot Farms published on their Facebook page how they wanted to take a moment to share something important to them- their ability to hire teens. They do this to offer someone their first time job:
Pet grooming business moves to Fayetteville
TOWN OF MANLIUS – An area pet grooming business has made the move to the eastern suburbs. Previously situated at 903 N. Main St. in Cicero, Shear Perfection Grooming is, as of Aug. 1, open at 6875 E. Genesee St. in a yellow building shared with Hair2toe hair salon. As its logo of a puppy suggests, […]
Jim R. Bell – August 1, 2022
Jim R. Bell, 52, of Oswego died Monday August 1, 2022 in University Hospital after a brief illness. He was born in North Conway, New Hampshire the son of George Bell of TN, and the late Anne Bell. Jim moved to Oswego in 1975, where he remained a resident. He...
Rochester staple closes after 35 years
BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WHEC) - Brownstein's Bakery and Deli in Brighton closed its doors to the public for the last time Sunday. Their business has served the Rochester community for 35 years. They cited staffing issues, fueled by the pandemic, as the reason for closing. “I just want to thank everybody...
Salt City Market adds noted Ethiopian kitchen to its food hall lineup
Syracuse, N.Y. — Habiba’s Ethiopian Kitchen will be the newest vendor, and the first replacement stall, at downtown Syracuse’s Salt City Market food hall. Habiba’s is not new to Syracuse: Owner Habiba Boru opened a standalone restaurant featuring her East African cuisine at 656 N. Salina St. in 2018. Boru has closed that location soon as she makes the transition to the market at 484 S. Salina St.
15 first-time food stands are coming to 2022 NYS Fair. See list of all food vendors (so far)
Geddes, N.Y. — In the six years since Mike Sharlow launched Syracha’cuse, a line of local hot sauces, he’s pitched his products at lots of festivals, shows and events, including a few held at the New York State Fairgrounds. But until this year, he’s never had a...
Centro provides $1 service to the Fair
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In a world where everything is more expensive, one thing is remaining affordable. Centro’s Park-N-Ride service to and from the Fair is just $1 each way. That’s a 50% reduction from previous years. The shuttles will operate daily to the Main Gate from...
Auburn Landmark-Curley’s Restaurant-To Reopen
An Auburn landmark will be reopened in the next few months. The Auburn Citizen reports Curley’s Restaurant was sold last week to Joe Smith of Throop. Smith and his wife plan to renovate the building near the Auburn prison and reopen the restaurant. Smith is the owner of Lakeside...
Fifi’s Ice Cream offers a variety of sweet treats
(WSYR-TV) — They may be known primarily as an ice cream shop, but Fifi’s in East Syracuse is a lot more than that. Elizabeth Karpen, owner of Fifi’s Ice Cream & Sweets, came to Bridge Street to show off some of their sweet treats. Working at Fifi’s...
Will grants, cheap power bring a major chip manufacturer to Clay? (Good Morning CNY for Aug. 2)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 80; Low: 62. Brutal heat expected this week in Upstate NY. INTRODUCING A NEW WEEKLY FEATURE: Central New York is full of vibrant, intriguing, thoughtful, bright people committed to making our region a better place. They’re the backbone of our community; the people who volunteer, who launch businesses, who teach the next generation. We’re launching a weekly series of Q&A interviews with those people. You’ll learn who they are, what they do behind the scenes and what they plan to do next. We’re calling it “SyraQs.” First up in the series? Meet Kevin Henry, president of Syracuse’s Juneteenth Committee, the city’s director of building maintenance and operation, and the man behind Henry’s Hen House at the New York State Fair. (Dennis Nett photo)
NY State Fair Adds Rock Hall of Famer and Band With Albany Connection!
The New York State Fair continues to add to the line up of entertainment for 2022! So far a variety of artists have been announced including Foreigner, TLC, Country musician Riley Green and Herman's Hermits, to name a few. There are 32 artists currently scheduled to perform this year at...
Inner Harbor businesses say aquarium vote is a win for tourism industry
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The Onondaga County legislature narrowly passed an $85 million proposal Tuesday for a new aquarium to be built in Syracuse’s Inner Harbor. The project was hotly debated as many people felt the money should be spent elsewhere but for the General Manager at Aloft Hotel on Syracuse’s Inner Harbor, the 9-8 vote was one he’s been waiting for ever since the proposal was first announced.
To the point: Last licks from readers on $85M aquarium (Your Letters)
Editor’s note: The following letters were edited for brevity. Deal-making or bribery? It is appalling that Legislator Charles Garland has promised his vote to Ryan McMahon in return for funds for his district — funds that should be used right now for his district. (“Ryan McMahon and Charles Garland celebrate ‘making sausage’ to get an aquarium,” July 29, 2022) Is bribery the only way to have partisan compromise? What about the will of the people, those who all of you are, in theory, representing? That money surplus should be used for them, not for the whim of the county executive. This proposal should be on the November ballot. Let the people decide, not a handful of individuals who are supposed to represent us. — Marylea S. Lombard, Syracuse.
7 Charming Lake Towns In Upstate New York
Upstate New York is a real delight to visit, featuring many popular tourist destinations, including the Adirondack Mountains, Finger Lakes, and Niagara Falls. These lakeside towns with vibrant centers and deep history set in the surroundings of mesmerizing nature for year-round outdoor activities are the ultimate charming getaway into the state's northwest.
