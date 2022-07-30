Governor Hochul declares state disaster emergency in response to monkeypox outbreak

www.wktv.com
500 DMV positions open in New York; civil service exam available online
The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles is hiring and registration is now open to take the civil service exam, which will be offered online for the first time ever. Those who would like to apply to become a motor vehicle representative can take the exam online anytime until midnight on Wednesday, Aug. 31.
Fatal crash in German Flatts
Fatal crash reported on Aney Hill Road in German Flatts. State Police are investigating a fatal one-car crash that happened on Aney Hill Road in the town of German Flatts.
