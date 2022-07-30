ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Person suffers burns from boat fire in Norwalk

By Scott Powell
 4 days ago

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — A male was burned after a reported boat fire on Friday afternoon according to Norwalk officials.

Norwalk Fire Department says they responded to 48 Calkf Pasture Rd at the Cove Marina around 3:10 p.m.

Two Engine Companies and a Command car went to the scene, and spotted a 30-foot cabin cruiser-style recreational watercraft with heavy fire showing on their arrival.

The Fire Department said the fire was located from the rear of the vessel. The fire was extinguished and overhauled taking about 20 minutes to put out.

(PHOTO: Norwalk FD) Damages to boat following fire on vessel at Cove Marina in Norwalk, Friday July 29, 2022.

EMS cared for the male patient and transported them. Fire officials have not stated how severe their burns were at this time.

Norwalk Police assisted on this fire with de-watering from firefighting operations. The staff of Cove Marina hauled the boat from the water.

Fire Inspector Luca Feola is investigating the origin and cause.

