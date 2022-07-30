ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Hawaii Convention Center to host 2022 Mrs. Philippines World Pageant

By KITV Web Staff
KITV.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.kitv.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
travelnowsmart.com

Honolulu, HI – Top 20 Brunch Places

1. Shokudo – Honolulu. 1585 Kapiolani Blvd Honolulu, HI 96814 (808) 941-3701. This elegant spot is ideally located on Kapiolani Boulevard. This sophisticated joint features a diverse menu that includes over 50 Japanese-fusion offerings. There’s also a fully-stocked bar that serves up an array of specialty drinks, sake, shochu,...
HONOLULU, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Honolulu, HI
Local
Hawaii Entertainment
Honolulu, HI
Entertainment
State
Hawaii State
KITV.com

Pepper Lamb Gets Locals Laughing with 'Stand Up Honolulu' Launch

KAKAAKO-- Honolulu now has its own nightly stand up comedy club. KITV 4 stopped by 'Stand Up Honolulu' on a bustling Saturday night on Cooke street in Kakaako, to catch up with club owner and radio personality, Pepper Lamb. Lamb is the host, club owner, promoter, MC, and even tends...
HONOLULU, HI
thisweekhawaii.com

Blues on the Bay! – Kaneohe Bay Air Show

Enhance Your Experience with LIMITED VIP-TOP BRASS CHALET TICKETS ARE AVAILABLE. Offering exclusive entry into the Top-Brass VIP Chalet, covered and spacious seating, private catering, a hosted bar, unlimited beverages, designated restrooms, giveaways and the best views and sounds of the show. $200 VIP tickets are still available with shading seating, exclusive VIP area, spacious viewing, dedicated portable restrooms, hand washing stations, high-quality qudio and music, games, giveaways, and preferred parking pass (available at discounted price). Free Preferred Parking Pass Included with Every VIP Top Brass Chalet Package Purchased (4 Tickets)at https://kbayairshow.com/#ticket-details.
KAILUA, HI
honolulumagazine.com

Best of HONOLULU 2022: The Best Shopping on O‘ahu

At this point we are repurposing snobs. Creatives left and right are resurrecting things, which is awesome, but for Best of HONOLULU we look for the unicorns. And we found one. Last Wave Co. is a sister-owned home décor company that turns washed up surfboards into works of art. Ashley and Kirsten Moore find dinged, dented and broken boards (trash bins after north swells are a gold mine), remove the wax and grip pad, prep for paint, paint and draw freehand designs usually chosen by their customers. The base hues pull softer while the Island-inspired designs shine boldly. A special message from the owner honoring a memory is handwritten on the back of the board. “It could be their first ride, the best day they had surfing or the last wave they conquered,” says Ashley, “hence our company name.” —SM.
HONOLULU, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawaii Convention Center#State
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hundreds gather in Thomas Square to celebrate Sovereignty Restoration Day

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hundreds gathered in Thomas Square on Sunday to mark La Ho’iho’i Ea — Sovereignty Restoration Day ― when King Kamehameha III regained control of the Hawaiian Kingdom after a British Ambassador and Navy captain unilaterally took control of the islands for five months.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Maui airport overwhelmed with lines, handing out water

KAHULUI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Long lines persist as travelers continue to overwhelm Maui’s Kahului airport. Officials said the wait times seem to be worse between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Officials say it’s been an ongoing problem for about a month now. Some people were taken by surprise while others were prepared for the long […]
KAHULUI, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Capitol
Place
Oahu
Country
Philippines
honolulumagazine.com

Best of HONOLULU 2022: The Best Food and Drinks on O‘ahu

Beholding Slice by HB Baking’s menu is like emerging from a black-and-white world into full color, from a drab mud pie landscape to one glittering with gold sprinkles. Heather Lukela, formerly the pastry chef at Top of Waikīkī, opened this shop last year, serving ice cream pie by the slice, including the Strawberry Shortcake—strawberry ice cream layered with yellow cake and birthday cake ice cream on a sugar cookie crust and topped with sparkly Fruity Pebbles. Cake, pie or ice cream? Now you don’t have to choose. —MC.
HONOLULU, HI
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in Honolulu, HI — 20 Top Places!

1. Shokudo – Honolulu. Ideally positioned on Kapiolani Boulevard, this swanky spot beckons diners with its irresistible Japanese fusion cuisine. With an extensive menu of over 50 dishes, this upscale joint offers plenty of tantalizing Japanese-fusion choices for brunch. There’s also a fully-stocked bar that serves up an array...
HONOLULU, HI
hieshowcase.com

My trip to Hawaii: The age of over-tourism

There isn’t much to say about Hawaii that hasn’t been written, painted, or sung about in great length. This July, my family and I explored the 11,000 miles of unique culture and geography found on the islands of Oahu and Hawaii (a.k.a. the Big Island). The Arrival. From...
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Mayor Blangiardi to announce affordable housing plans bringing nearly 1000 units across Oahu

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi will announce more details about six affordable housing building projects that will create nearly 1,000 units across Oahu. On Tuesday, August 2, at 10:30 a.m., Mayor Blangiardi and the City of County of Honolulu's Department of Community of Services will share the six eligible projects that will produce 992 affordable housing units within the next five years.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Hawaii students return to class with masks now optional

HONOLULU (KITV4) - The 2022-23 school year is officially underway. And for the first time since 2019, indoor mask wearing is optional. "In looking at how we were to decide on lifting that mask mandate, it definitely was an important and collaborative one. It was one to be sure, we can start to move back to that new normal," explained Hawaii Department of Education Superintendent Keith Hayashi.
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy