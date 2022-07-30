Hawaii Convention Center to host 2022 Mrs. Philippines World Pageant

www.kitv.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Hawaiian community celebrates restoration of sovereignty
Sunday marked much more than just the end of the month. July 31st in Hawaii has been named by the state as a special day of observance of La Hoihoi Ea, which signifies the restoration of Hawaiian sovereignty.
travelnowsmart.com
Honolulu, HI – Top 20 Brunch Places
1. Shokudo – Honolulu. 1585 Kapiolani Blvd Honolulu, HI 96814 (808) 941-3701. This elegant spot is ideally located on Kapiolani Boulevard. This sophisticated joint features a diverse menu that includes over 50 Japanese-fusion offerings. There’s also a fully-stocked bar that serves up an array of specialty drinks, sake, shochu,...
Divers remove 86,000 pounds of ghost nets from a single Hawaiian reef
This open-ocean coral reef is known as Kamokuokamohoaliʻi, which translates to "island of the shark god," and harbors 37 coral species. It's located over 800 miles from Honolulu.
Obama Walk 2022 is right around the corner in Hawaii
The Obama Hawaiian Africana Museum will be holding a community event on August 4th to celebrate former President Barack Obama's birthday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KITV.com
Pepper Lamb Gets Locals Laughing with 'Stand Up Honolulu' Launch
KAKAAKO-- Honolulu now has its own nightly stand up comedy club. KITV 4 stopped by 'Stand Up Honolulu' on a bustling Saturday night on Cooke street in Kakaako, to catch up with club owner and radio personality, Pepper Lamb. Lamb is the host, club owner, promoter, MC, and even tends...
KITV.com
Hawaii nonprofit helping to relocate homeless to the mainland
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hawaii may be seeing a rise in tourism, but there's also more visitors with no place to go. And many of them are trying to find their way back home.
thisweekhawaii.com
Blues on the Bay! – Kaneohe Bay Air Show
Enhance Your Experience with LIMITED VIP-TOP BRASS CHALET TICKETS ARE AVAILABLE. Offering exclusive entry into the Top-Brass VIP Chalet, covered and spacious seating, private catering, a hosted bar, unlimited beverages, designated restrooms, giveaways and the best views and sounds of the show. $200 VIP tickets are still available with shading seating, exclusive VIP area, spacious viewing, dedicated portable restrooms, hand washing stations, high-quality qudio and music, games, giveaways, and preferred parking pass (available at discounted price). Free Preferred Parking Pass Included with Every VIP Top Brass Chalet Package Purchased (4 Tickets)at https://kbayairshow.com/#ticket-details.
honolulumagazine.com
Best of HONOLULU 2022: The Best Shopping on O‘ahu
At this point we are repurposing snobs. Creatives left and right are resurrecting things, which is awesome, but for Best of HONOLULU we look for the unicorns. And we found one. Last Wave Co. is a sister-owned home décor company that turns washed up surfboards into works of art. Ashley and Kirsten Moore find dinged, dented and broken boards (trash bins after north swells are a gold mine), remove the wax and grip pad, prep for paint, paint and draw freehand designs usually chosen by their customers. The base hues pull softer while the Island-inspired designs shine boldly. A special message from the owner honoring a memory is handwritten on the back of the board. “It could be their first ride, the best day they had surfing or the last wave they conquered,” says Ashley, “hence our company name.” —SM.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Longtime Kailua business to bid final aloha due to COVID, high rent
Another longtime Kailua business is closing.
hawaiipublicradio.org
The Conversation: Local journalist on uncovering Big Island housing scandal; Sylvia Luke fights for LG position
Patricia Tummons of Environment Hawaiʻi shares how she discovered the affordable housing scandal on the Big Island | Full Story. Democratic House Finance Chair Sylvia Luke discusses targeted ads from Super PACs and her ambitions for the lieutenant governorship. Find more on the 2022 election here | Full Story.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hundreds gather in Thomas Square to celebrate Sovereignty Restoration Day
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hundreds gathered in Thomas Square on Sunday to mark La Ho’iho’i Ea — Sovereignty Restoration Day ― when King Kamehameha III regained control of the Hawaiian Kingdom after a British Ambassador and Navy captain unilaterally took control of the islands for five months.
Maui airport overwhelmed with lines, handing out water
KAHULUI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Long lines persist as travelers continue to overwhelm Maui’s Kahului airport. Officials said the wait times seem to be worse between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Officials say it’s been an ongoing problem for about a month now. Some people were taken by surprise while others were prepared for the long […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
honolulumagazine.com
Best of HONOLULU 2022: The Best Food and Drinks on O‘ahu
Beholding Slice by HB Baking’s menu is like emerging from a black-and-white world into full color, from a drab mud pie landscape to one glittering with gold sprinkles. Heather Lukela, formerly the pastry chef at Top of Waikīkī, opened this shop last year, serving ice cream pie by the slice, including the Strawberry Shortcake—strawberry ice cream layered with yellow cake and birthday cake ice cream on a sugar cookie crust and topped with sparkly Fruity Pebbles. Cake, pie or ice cream? Now you don’t have to choose. —MC.
Urban Honolulu has the highest average rent: Study
The median U.S. rent recently surpassed $2,000 a month. In Hawaii you are lucky to find a two-bedroom apartment for under $2,000 due to high rental costs.
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Honolulu, HI — 20 Top Places!
1. Shokudo – Honolulu. Ideally positioned on Kapiolani Boulevard, this swanky spot beckons diners with its irresistible Japanese fusion cuisine. With an extensive menu of over 50 dishes, this upscale joint offers plenty of tantalizing Japanese-fusion choices for brunch. There’s also a fully-stocked bar that serves up an array...
hieshowcase.com
My trip to Hawaii: The age of over-tourism
There isn’t much to say about Hawaii that hasn’t been written, painted, or sung about in great length. This July, my family and I explored the 11,000 miles of unique culture and geography found on the islands of Oahu and Hawaii (a.k.a. the Big Island). The Arrival. From...
KITV.com
Honolulu Parks and Recreation debuts online payment feature for program registration
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Parks and Recreation will unveil the Parks and Recreation Online System (PROS) in August, that allows for online payments for fall program registrations. Online registrations begin Monday, Aug. 22, for District I and II, and Wednesday, Aug. 24, for Districts III-V.
KITV.com
Honolulu contractor fined $156k for failing to pay correct wages, provide benefits to 46 employees
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A Honolulu contractor has been fined more than $156,000 by the US Labor Department for failing to pay correct wages and provide fringe benefits to dozens of its employees working on federally-funded projects. Labor officials say Tunista Services LLC paid 46 workers lower wages than the law...
KITV.com
Mayor Blangiardi to announce affordable housing plans bringing nearly 1000 units across Oahu
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi will announce more details about six affordable housing building projects that will create nearly 1,000 units across Oahu. On Tuesday, August 2, at 10:30 a.m., Mayor Blangiardi and the City of County of Honolulu's Department of Community of Services will share the six eligible projects that will produce 992 affordable housing units within the next five years.
KITV.com
Hawaii students return to class with masks now optional
HONOLULU (KITV4) - The 2022-23 school year is officially underway. And for the first time since 2019, indoor mask wearing is optional. "In looking at how we were to decide on lifting that mask mandate, it definitely was an important and collaborative one. It was one to be sure, we can start to move back to that new normal," explained Hawaii Department of Education Superintendent Keith Hayashi.
Comments / 1