Reds trade Castillo to Mariners for 4 prospects

theScore
Report: Angels won't trade Ohtani; Yankees made serious offer
Shohei Ohtani isn't going anywhere. The Los Angeles Angels aren't going to trade the two-way phenom before the Aug. 2 deadline, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman. The New York Yankees made a serious offer for Ohtani before the Angels decided to move on, while the Chicago White Sox and San Diego Padres were among the teams who tried to trade for the 28-year-old, Heyman adds.
theScore
Padres land Soto, Bell from Nationals in 8-player blockbuster
The San Diego Padres won the Juan Soto sweepstakes. San Diego acquired the superstar outfielder and first baseman Josh Bell from the Washington Nationals, the Padres announced Tuesday. The Nationals received left-hander MacKenzie Gore, shortstop C.J. Abrams, outfielders Robert Hassell III and James Wood, right-hander Jarlin Susana, and first baseman...
theScore
Athletics trade Montas, Trivino to Yankees in 6-player swap
The New York Yankees acquired right-hander Frankie Montas and reliever Lou Trivino from the Oakland Athletics on Monday for left-handers Ken Waldichuk and J.P. Sears, right-hander Luis Medina, and second baseman Cooper Bowman, according to a team announcement. Montas was one of the top starting pitchers available on the trade...
theScore
Brewers trade Hader to Padres in 5-player blockbuster
The San Diego Padres acquired four-time All-Star closer Josh Hader from the Milwaukee Brewers for left-hander Taylor Rogers, right-hander Dinelson Lamet, outfielder Esteury Ruiz, and left-handed prospect Robert Gasser, the teams announced on Monday. "The players we are receiving in this trade help ensure that the future of the Milwaukee...
theScore
Hosmer dealt to Red Sox after reportedly rejecting trade to Nats
The San Diego Padres traded first baseman Eric Hosmer to the Boston Red Sox, the teams announced. Boston also got prospects Max Ferguson and Corey Rosier, while left-hander Jay Groome was dealt to the Padres in return. San Diego will pay down a significant portion of Hosmer's remaining contract, sources...
theScore
Trout after doctor visit: It went from 'career is over' to hopefully playing soon
Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout received some positive news after a visit with spine specialist Dr. Robert Watkins on Thursday; the three-time MVP might be back on the field sooner than originally expected. "It went from my career is over to hopefully I'm going to play soon,” Trout said,...
theScore
J.D. Martinez on trade rumors: 'I want to make this as hard on Chaim as possible'
Red Sox designated hitter J.D. Martinez doesn't sound like he's ready to be dealt after potentially playing his last game with Boston before the Aug. 2 trade deadline. "I want to make this as hard on Chaim (Bloom) as possible," Martinez said Sunday following a two-hit performance in a win against the Milwaukee Brewers, according to Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic.
theScore
Phillies snag Robertson from Cubs
The Philadelphia Phillies acquired right-handed reliever David Robertson from the Chicago Cubs for right-handed pitching prospect Ben Brown, the teams announced Tuesday. Robertson accrued a 2.23 ERA with 14 saves and 51 strikeouts over 36 appearances for the Cubs this season. The former All-Star is in his 14th major-league campaign.
theScore
Outman homers in 1st MLB at-bat, Dodgers top Rockies to end 21-5 July
DENVER (AP) — James Outman homered on the first swing of his first big-league plate appearance and finished with three hits and three RBIs as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Colorado Rockies 7-3 Sunday and closed out July with 21 victories. Freddie Freeman added three hits and an...
theScore
Soto ahead of trade deadline: 'I just want to get it over with'
Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto is already tired of hearing about the trade deadline. "I just want to get it over with and see what’s going to happen," Soto said, according to MLB.com's Jessica Camerato. "I mean, just go over that day and start over here or wherever I'm at."
theScore
Red Sox double up on Brewers, salvage finale with 7-2 win
BOSTON (AP) — J.D. Martinez thought about the possibility Sunday could be his final game for the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. “I’m not, like blind," “he said. ”I know what’s going on.”. Martinez, Xander Bogaerts and Christian Vázquez had RBI doubles that helped...
theScore
Reds trade Pham to Red Sox
The Cincinnati Reds traded outfielder Tommy Pham to the Boston Red Sox for a player to be named later or cash considerations, the clubs announced Monday. Pham, 34, is hitting .238/.320/.374 with 11 homers and seven stolen bases over 91 games this season. Once an underappreciated corner outfielder, Pham has...
theScore
Orioles trade All-Star Lopez to Twins for 4 prospects
The Baltimore Orioles traded All-Star closer Jorge Lopez to the Minnesota Twins for four players, the teams announced. Baltimore receives left-handers Cade Povich and Juan Rojas, as well as right-handers Yennier Cano and Juan Nunez. Lopez is in the midst of a career year. The 29-year-old has registered a 1.68...
theScore
Angels trade Syndergaard to Phillies for Moniak, prospect
The Los Angeles Angels traded right-handed starter Noah Syndergaard to the Philadelphia Phillies in exchange for former first overall pick Mickey Moniak and outfield prospect Jadiel Sanchez, the teams announced. The Toronto Blue Jays were considered the other finalist to land Syndergaard ahead of the 6 p.m. ET trade deadline,...
theScore
Mets acquire Ruf from Giants
The New York Mets acquired utility player Darin Ruf from the San Francisco Giants in exchange for corner infielder J.D. Davis, left-hander Thomas Szapucki, and pitching prospects Nick Zwack and Carson Seymour, the teams announced. Ruf owns a .701 OPS with 11 home runs and 38 RBIs in 90 games...
theScore
Yankees trade Gallo to Dodgers for pitching prospect
The New York Yankees traded outfielder Joey Gallo to the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for right-handed pitching prospect Clayton Beeter, the teams announced. Los Angeles will pay the close to $4 million left on Gallo's contract, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network. Gallo, who's a two-time All-Star, struggled...
theScore
Phillies acquire Marsh from Angels
The Philadelphia Phillies are acquiring outfielder Brandon Marsh from the Los Angeles Angels for catching prospect Logan O'Hoppe, the clubs announced Thursday. Marsh will finally shore up the Phillies' center field, which has been their weakness for some time. The 24-year-old has split time between left and center in L.A. this year, tallying seven defensive runs saved in the corner spot and minus-four DRS in center.
theScore
Braves acquire Adrianza from Nationals, DFA Cano
The Washington Nationals traded infielder Ehire Adrianza to the Atlanta Braves in exchange for outfielder Trey Harris on Monday, the teams announced. Adrianza won the World Series with the Braves in 2021, hitting .247/.327/.401 with five home runs and 28 RBIs in 109 games. He slashed .179/.255/.202 in 31 games for the Nationals this season.
theScore
Report: Yankees, Brewers engaged in trade discussions about Gallo
The New York Yankees may have a trade partner for Joey Gallo. New York's front office has discussed the outfielder with the Milwaukee Brewers, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman. The Brewers' outfielders have combined for a 99 wRC+ and struggled defensively with a minus-15.2 defensive rating, according...
Vin Scully, Dodgers broadcaster for 67 years, dies at 94
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully, whose dulcet tones provided the soundtrack of summer while entertaining and informing Dodgers fans in Brooklyn and Los Angeles for 67 years, died Tuesday night. He was 94. Scully died at his home in the Hidden Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles, according to the team after being informed by family members. No cause of death was provided. “He was the best there ever was,” pitcher Clayton Kershaw said after the Dodgers game in San Francisco. “Just such a special man. I’m grateful and thankful I got to know him as well as I did.” As the longest tenured broadcaster with a single team in pro sports history, Scully saw it all and called it all. He began in the 1950s era of Pee Wee Reese and Jackie Robinson, on to the 1960s with Don Drysdale and Sandy Koufax, into the 1970s with Steve Garvey and Don Sutton, and through the 1980s with Orel Hershiser and Fernando Valenzuela. In the 1990s, it was Mike Piazza and Hideo Nomo, followed by Kershaw, Manny Ramirez and Yasiel Puig in the 21st century.
