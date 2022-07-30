$1.2 Billion Mega Millions numbers just drawn

nbc25news.com
Mega Millions $1.28 billion drawing is a mini jackpot for Michigan retailers
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Before the doors were even open at Tippins Market in Ann Arbor Friday, a customer was waiting outside to purchase their Mega Millions tickets. The drawing wasn’t for several more hours, but with so much money on the line, it’s understandable that some players can’t wait to ensure they have a shot at the grand prize.
This Is The Biggest Lottery Win In Michigan History
Here's where the ticket was purchased.
President Biden joins Gov. Whitmer virtually to celebrate passage of the CHIPS Act
HEMLOCK, Mich. — President Biden joined Governor Gretchen Whitmer virtually in Hemlock today to celebrate the passage of the CHIPS act, which aims to boost domestic chip production. Biden had planned to visit Hemlock in person, but tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time Saturday, July 30. “The...
Vernors first new flavor in decades hits stores this week for Michiganders only
Get ready to be among the first in the nation to try a new flavor of Vernors. The Detroit original is coming out this week with its first pop flavor in decades, Black Cherry Ginger. The new flavor, which is not replacing Vernors ginger ale, will be available for a...
ClickOnDetroit.com
🔒 A trip back to Boblo Island -- watch archive video from 1980s
DETROIT – Say the name “Boblo” to anyone who grew up around Michigan, and their eyes will light up. Boblo (or Bob-Lo) sparks memories for many adults who spent summers riding the ferry to Boblo Island, visiting its amusement park or just enjoying a picnic. The park...
Michigan GOP cancels election night watch party due to threat
LANSING, Mich - The Michigan GOP has canceled its election night watch party due to a threat. According to Mid-Michigan NOW political reporter Rachel Louise Just someone outside the GOP headquarters in Lansing verbally assaulted a MIGOP-affiliated woman this morning, threatened to "burn the building and said he wanted to enslave women."
Local Verizon stores helping kids gear up for school with backpack giveaway
MIDLAND, Mich. - As kids gear up to head back to school in August, two Midland Verizon stores are getting the kids ready. Sunday the stores on South Saginaw and Jefferson handed out backpacks that included some school supplies. New links: TOP STORIES: Sunday July 31 Mid-Michigan NOW. According to...
fox2detroit.com
Jacob Hills death investigated as murder • man missing after concert found dead • Oakland County violin scam
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The death of missing Grand Blanc teen, Jacob Hills, is being investigated as a murder, missing man Logan Sweet was found dead after leaving a concert on a motorcycle, and Oakland County officials advise people to beware of a nationwide violin scam: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
95.3 MNC
Michigan’s Longest Garage Sale set to happen soon
“Michigan’s Longest Garage Sale” is happening soon. The Southwest Michigan Planning Commission has set the date for the annual US 12 Heritage Trail Garage Sale. The sale stretches over 200 miles, from New Buffalo to Detroit. Citizens set out items including antiques, furniture, and dishware in their front...
'Gen Z' workers saving more than older generation, according to new study
FLINT, Mich.--- Gen Z workers are saving 14 percent more than their older counterparts, according to a new research study done by BlackRock an Investment Management Company. Tomas Tello is apart of the Gen Z population and says he's been saving ever since his first job. "I learned how to...
VIDEO: Red panda cub born at Potter Park Zoo in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. - Potter Park Zoo’s red panda Maliha gave birth to a cub July 21, 2022. This is Maliha’s second successful litter with the cub’s father Deagan-Reid. “Maliha is doing great, she’s an experienced mother and has been excellent with the newborn,” said Annie Marcum, carnivore area lead keeper. “The cub is actively nursing and growing at a healthy rate”.
The ‘weirdest’ pizza place in Michigan is now open and we tried the pies
DETROIT - There’s a new pizza place in town which bills itself as the weirdest pizza restaurant around. Michigan’s first Pizza Cat is now open at 407 East Fort Street in Detroit’s Greektown. There are so many different toppings and sauces to choose from that the possibilities...
Midland Public Schools hosts job fair August 2
MIDLAND, Mich. - Midland Public Schools is holding a job fair on Tuesday. Some people may be offered jobs in the spot. The event runs from 1 - 4 p.m. at 600 E. Carpenter St. in Midland. See what you need to know in the flyer below:
Judge says Detroit must halt plans to accept applications for certain pot licenses
The city of Detroit will have to postpone accepting applications for the coveted, limited recreational marijuana licenses after a Wayne County Circuit Court judge granted a request for a temporary restraining order Friday. Earlier this month, Detroit had set Monday as the official launch date of when it would begin accepting the first round of applications for retail, consumption lounge and microbusiness cannabis licenses even as hearings for two lawsuits challenging the city's ordinance loomed. ...
IMAGES: Flint native holds 1st annual Hairchella event
FLINT, Mich. - Hairchella has arrived in downtown Flint. The event started out as a hair show but morphed into a more varied show. The Hairchella features singers, dancers, poets, and rappers from around the area. New links: Four suspects arrested after fleeing from several police agencies. Creator Teresha Moore...
COVID-19: These metro Detroit counties are in the CDC's 'high' community level
According to the CDC's COVID map, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Wayne and Monroe counties are all in red for COVID community levels.
12 Counties in Michigan at High COVID-19 Community Level
Just when you think it's safe to go back into work, restaurants, special events, sporting events, and even family gatherings, it's time to mask up due to COVID-19. It's like for a brief while, we all forgot about the COVID-19 virus. It's still out there and the numbers in Michigan are rising again.
11 Michigan beaches closed, under contamination advisories
As another summer weekend arrives, there are currently 11 Michigan beaches that are either closed or under contamination advisories for unsafe water quality. Before you head out to enjoy a beach day, check to see if your destination is on the current list of closed or under-advisory beaches, so you can make alternate plans if necessary. These closures and advisories are frequently updated.
Short's Brewing Co. again calls out 'jerk' customers, says they are as relentless as ever
Short's Brewing Co. has had enough — again. Amid another busy summer with tourists flocking Up North, the popular northern Michigan brewery said it's experiencing another "relentless" wave of rude customers at its sprawling downtown Bellaire brewpub who "swear, yell, laugh in our faces, name-call, belittle, bring us to tears, and threaten negative reviews or to never come back." ...
Neighbors frustrated with new GM battery plant
While many are excited for the new General Motors battery plant, those who must live next door to it aren’t exactly thrilled.
