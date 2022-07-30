ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

$1.2 Billion Mega Millions numbers just drawn

 4 days ago
Flint, MI
Flint, MI
South Carolina State
ClickOnDetroit.com

🔒 A trip back to Boblo Island -- watch archive video from 1980s

DETROIT – Say the name “Boblo” to anyone who grew up around Michigan, and their eyes will light up. Boblo (or Bob-Lo) sparks memories for many adults who spent summers riding the ferry to Boblo Island, visiting its amusement park or just enjoying a picnic. The park...
DETROIT, MI
nbc25news.com

Michigan GOP cancels election night watch party due to threat

LANSING, Mich - The Michigan GOP has canceled its election night watch party due to a threat. According to Mid-Michigan NOW political reporter Rachel Louise Just someone outside the GOP headquarters in Lansing verbally assaulted a MIGOP-affiliated woman this morning, threatened to "burn the building and said he wanted to enslave women."
LANSING, MI
95.3 MNC

Michigan’s Longest Garage Sale set to happen soon

“Michigan’s Longest Garage Sale” is happening soon. The Southwest Michigan Planning Commission has set the date for the annual US 12 Heritage Trail Garage Sale. The sale stretches over 200 miles, from New Buffalo to Detroit. Citizens set out items including antiques, furniture, and dishware in their front...
MICHIGAN STATE
nbc25news.com

'Gen Z' workers saving more than older generation, according to new study

FLINT, Mich.--- Gen Z workers are saving 14 percent more than their older counterparts, according to a new research study done by BlackRock an Investment Management Company. Tomas Tello is apart of the Gen Z population and says he's been saving ever since his first job. "I learned how to...
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

VIDEO: Red panda cub born at Potter Park Zoo in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. - Potter Park Zoo’s red panda Maliha gave birth to a cub July 21, 2022. This is Maliha’s second successful litter with the cub’s father Deagan-Reid. “Maliha is doing great, she’s an experienced mother and has been excellent with the newborn,” said Annie Marcum, carnivore area lead keeper. “The cub is actively nursing and growing at a healthy rate”.
LANSING, MI
nbc25news.com

Midland Public Schools hosts job fair August 2

MIDLAND, Mich. - Midland Public Schools is holding a job fair on Tuesday. Some people may be offered jobs in the spot. The event runs from 1 - 4 p.m. at 600 E. Carpenter St. in Midland. See what you need to know in the flyer below:
MIDLAND, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Judge says Detroit must halt plans to accept applications for certain pot licenses

The city of Detroit will have to postpone accepting applications for the coveted, limited recreational marijuana licenses after a Wayne County Circuit Court judge granted a request for a temporary restraining order Friday. Earlier this month, Detroit had set Monday as the official launch date of when it would begin accepting the first round of applications for retail, consumption lounge and microbusiness cannabis licenses even as hearings for two lawsuits challenging the city's ordinance loomed. ...
DETROIT, MI
nbc25news.com

IMAGES: Flint native holds 1st annual Hairchella event

FLINT, Mich. - Hairchella has arrived in downtown Flint. The event started out as a hair show but morphed into a more varied show. The Hairchella features singers, dancers, poets, and rappers from around the area. New links: Four suspects arrested after fleeing from several police agencies. Creator Teresha Moore...
FLINT, MI
99.1 WFMK

12 Counties in Michigan at High COVID-19 Community Level

Just when you think it's safe to go back into work, restaurants, special events, sporting events, and even family gatherings, it's time to mask up due to COVID-19. It's like for a brief while, we all forgot about the COVID-19 virus. It's still out there and the numbers in Michigan are rising again.
The Grand Rapids Press

11 Michigan beaches closed, under contamination advisories

As another summer weekend arrives, there are currently 11 Michigan beaches that are either closed or under contamination advisories for unsafe water quality. Before you head out to enjoy a beach day, check to see if your destination is on the current list of closed or under-advisory beaches, so you can make alternate plans if necessary. These closures and advisories are frequently updated.
The Detroit Free Press

Short's Brewing Co. again calls out 'jerk' customers, says they are as relentless as ever

Short's Brewing Co. has had enough — again. Amid another busy summer with tourists flocking Up North, the popular northern Michigan brewery said it's experiencing another "relentless" wave of rude customers at its sprawling downtown Bellaire brewpub who "swear, yell, laugh in our faces, name-call, belittle, bring us to tears, and threaten negative reviews or to never come back." ...
BELLAIRE, MI

