Tradition, consistency keep customers coming back to Al & Bea’s￼

Gus Pump Ban Planned For California
Is Last Crumb Cookies Better than Crumbl Cookies?
18 Awesome Ways to Enjoy Los Angeles in August
Is Torrance a good city to live in?
3 of the best pros of living in Los Angeles, CA
5 New L.A. Restaurants to Add to Your Summer Dining List
Sun's out, Angelenos out! After a few pandemic summers passed us by, we're happy to see a slew of new restaurants making their debut. As the season changes, crowds of tourists, business owners, chefs, and more are making their way to Los Angeles. From take-out and patio to food trucks and immersive experiences, our dining scene has transformed dramatically within two years. Now that many restrictions have officially been lifted, there are fresh new bites, sips, and spaces for foodies to experience. And we've rounded up the best ones serving up delicious grub and feel-good summer vibes. Scroll down for more details on the five hottest new L.A. restaurants you must try.
welikela.com
The Best Oyster Happy Hours in Los Angeles
Do your eyes light up every time you see oysters on a menu. Mine do. And it’s even better when they are featured on happy hour. This guide was created to navigate all the deals currently going on at some of the best restaurants in Los Angeles. There are just two simple but important requirements to make it on the rundown: 1) oysters need to be under $3 a piece and 2) the quality absolutely has to be on point. Nothing sloppy. Nothing suspicious. Just the best value in town. And that’s what I’ve compiled below.
citywatchla.com
One WOKE Valley Resident Wants To Shut Down A 15 Year BBQ Tradition
I will call the Woodland Hills resident who does not like the scent of BBQ “M.E.” “M.E.” has tried for over 3 years to close down the weekend BBQ at Jim’s Market on Fallbrook in Woodland Hills. I am using the initials “M.E.” to avoid any legal issues with this “WOKE” Valley resident who is not hesitant to use the courts for his complaint and personal gain.
Dave’s Hot Chicken is Expanding to Long Beach
This is just one of ten units from the Elevated Restaurant Group
matadornetwork.com
The 6 Best Wineries and Tasting Rooms in Los Angeles
Once upon a time, Los Angeles was known as The City of Vines. There were over 100 wine producers in the area. In the 1850s, Los Angeles was a rural town, and German immigrants led much of the wine making efforts. The wine industry took a big hit in the 1880s when Pierce’s disease (which kills the leaves on the grapevines) struck hard. Following that period, Prohibition, urbanization, and the proliferation of citrus farms marked the end of Los Angeles as the epicenter of California wine. But there are still Los Angeles wineries that are well worth a visit on your next trip.
travelweekly.com
Fairmont to operate redeveloped hotel in Long Beach, Calif.
The Breakers Hotel in Long Beach, Calif., which is currently under redevelopment, will be reborn as a Fairmont hotel next year. The landmarked building, which originally opened in 1926, has not operated as hotel since the late 1980s, but has more recently been home to the Cielo cocktail bar and Sky Room restaurant venues. (Both outlets have since shuttered.)
3 of the best pros of living in Los Angeles, CA
Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. As permanent remote work becomes the norm for many individuals, more homeowners are fleeing the most costly areas than a year ago. According to a Redfin research issued last month, Los Angeles ranks second in the country for outbound movements as the cost of living and house prices continue to rise and homeowners migrate to less costly locations.
WATCH: ‘Big Gay’ Starbucks says goodbye to WeHo
West Hollywood’s “Big Gay” Starbucks shut its doors to the public for the last time Sunday, and WEHOville was there to witness this end of an era. Catch a last look at the cafe on Santa Monica Blvd. and the microcosm of the community it nurtured for many years.
IN THIS ARTICLE
smobserved.com
Starbucks Reveals The Dark Future of Coffee in Santa Monica: No Seating, No Bathroom, No Cash Register, No Problem
After a three year hiatus, Starbucks Coffee Inc has opened a location on Main Street in Santa Monica again. Main and Ashland, to be precise. It offers no seating, nothing to steal in the small lobby. Not even a cash register to rob. But it does offer the full menu of Starbucks products.
Frank Gehry’s New 45-Story Luxury Apartment Complex Opens in Downtown LA
Click here to read the full article. Prolific architect Frank Gehry is known for creating iconic cultural landmarks, from the Guggenheim Museum Bilbao to the Louis Vuitton Foundation in Paris, and beyond. The California-based architect’s latest project, however, is a bit closer to home. The Grand by Gehry, developed by Related Companies, is a 45-story luxury apartment complex in Downtown Los Angeles and leasing just launched for the new building. There will be 436 bespoke residences ranging from spacious studios to three bedrooms overlooking Downtown Los Angeles and beyond. It’s located within The Grand LA, Downtown Los Angeles’ newest dynamic lifestyle and...
archyworldys.com
Eden Muñoz shakes thousands of fans in Los Angeles, California
Los Angeles California. Edén Muñoz pockets thousands of fans. his first solo performance at the prestigious Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles,. California, where the Sinaloan interpreter confirmed his musical and interpretative quality. Last night will be unforgettable for the singer-songwriter who achieved a total connection with the audience...
New Details Emerge Regarding Covina’s New Kalaveras Restaurant
The restaurant is also coming to Long Beach, Silver Lake, Montclair, and more
Car meetups at OC shopping center leave residents, businesses frustrated
Some Orange County residents are frustrated and fed up with dangerous car meetups that take over shopping centers at night during weekends.
kcrw.com
Cattle roping and R&B: Black rodeo draws sold-out LA crowd
A sold-out crowd cheers over 2Pac’s “California Love” as dozens of horses and riders parade in the ring at the Industry Hills Expo Center. Bulls, calves and broncos await their events just out of sight. This is the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo, the only national Black rodeo...
capitalbnews.org
A Sweeping Ordinance Would Make It Easier For LA to Target its Unhoused Residents
Since last fall, Lee has lived in a budding community on the southern edge of Watts, a neighborhood in Los Angeles. Residents of the once-majority Black area — the epicenter of the 1965 Watts Rebellion and the 1992 uprising following the police beating of Rodney King — have advocated for investments in Black life for more than 60 years.
‘Golden Girls’ pop-up restaurant opens in Beverly Hills
Fans of Blanche, Dorothy, Rose and Sophia and will want to make sure and visit a new “Golden Girls” themed restaurant in Beverly Hills that opened to the public Saturday. The Golden Girls Kitchen is located at 369 N. Bedford Drive in Beverly Hills and tickets are on sale now. The restaurant is carefully crafted […]
Warm conditions on tap, chance of thunderstorms linger in parts of SoCal Tuesday
Southern California on Tuesday will continue to see some muggy conditions as a slight chance of thunderstorms linger in the mountains and deserts.
welikela.com
10 Things To Do For This Sunday in L.A. [7-31-2022]
Will Sunday be a fun day? My Magic 8 Ball says the outlook is good. Let’s talk about your options. Below you’ll find our top three picks for today (July 31) in Los Angeles, followed by a bullet list of seven other quick ideas to consider. Hope you make it a good one.
Is Torrance a good city to live in?
Torrance is a suburb in the South Bay of Los Angeles, offering a city vibe, but away from all the hustle and bustle, and it’s got so much to offer. So if you’ve ever been curious about living in Torrance, you’re in luck because today we’re getting into everything you need to know about living in Torrance.
New Chick-fil-A location in Monrovia has opening planned for late Fall 2022
Chick-fil-A's new location will pick up plenty of customers from the heaviest traffic in the San Gabriel ValleyDon Simkovich. Chick-fil-A continues expanding in Los Angeles County and Southern California with a new location currently under construction in Monrovia on Huntington Drive at the 210 Freeway.
