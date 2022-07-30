ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The BIG3 Championship Game, All-Star Game and inaugural Celebrity Game come to Atlanta in August

By Craig Allen Brown
The BIG3 basketball league, founded by hip-hop and movie mogul Ice Cube, recently announced that its 2022 Championship Game, inaugural All-Star Game and first-ever Celebrity Game will all be held at State Farm Arena on August 21. Tickets for the event are now on sale.

At the completion of the BIG3’s regular season, the top four teams will begin the playoffs in Tampa, Florida. The two winning teams will then compete for the title of 2022 BIG3 Champion in Atlanta. The inaugural All-Star Game will tip off at 4 p.m. on Sunday, August 21, follow by the Championship Game at 5 p.m. Both games will air on CBS and Paramount +. The top players and two coaches from each of the 10 teams not in the Championship Game will participate in the All-Star Game.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring the BIG3 to Tampa and Atlanta next month,” said Ice Cube, BIG3 Co-Founder. “The end of the season is where history is made. Tampa is where people go to win, they don’t call it ‘Champa Bay for nothing. Our fans in Atlanta brought the fire back in 2019, so we know they will be out in full force for our first-ever All-Star and Celebrity games. As for the Championship, will Trilogy go back-to-back? Can Dusan Bulut lead the Aliens to their first-ever Championship? In our most competitive season yet, you’ll just have to tune in to find out.”

BIG3, in partnership with Monster Energy, will announce more details on the Celebrity Game, including participants and broadcast information for the game, in the coming weeks.

“Atlanta is a mecca for artists and in-game entertainment is a core part of what makes the BIG3 so special,” said Chris Hannan, BIG3 CEO. “Our Championship Game has always been a unique combination of the most competitive FIREBALL3 and the hottest celebrities and musical guests, all the way back to when Snoop Dogg, now owner of Bivouac, performed in 2019. Adding the Celebrity and All-Star Games to the Championship weekend is a natural fit, and the lineup of talent, both on the court and courtside, will be can’t-miss.”

BIG3 (BIG3.com) is where FIREBALL3 superstars play. The premier global BIG3 league features many of the greatest, most popular, and skilled professional athletes of all time. The BIG3 combines highly competitive, physical, fast game experiences and incredible fan experiences.

