United Way starts its annual back to school drive

KSNB Local4
Health care workers honored with discount at Barn Festival shops
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Health care workers are being recognized at the Barn Festival this week for all of their hard work and service to their communities. They were able to receive 15% off their purchase on Monday inside the shops on the Barn Festival grounds. But the discount doesn’t end there — it’s returning again Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., and “The Big Pig” food truck will be on site serving up dinner.
KSNB Local4
Hastings community comes together in ‘National Night Out’
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Thousands of communities across the United States joined forces Tuesday in “National Night Out.” The event is held each year in an effort to help reduce crime and prevent drug use. The Hastings community joined in on the movement, marking the 39th annual Night...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island giveaway provides school supplies for 100 children
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - In Grand Island there was a book bag and school supply giveaway at Capital Mobile Homes thanks to a woman named Lindsey Marshall. Lindsey is the new Grand Island Property Manager at Impact Community Homes and she came up with the program for the youth in the community she now serves.
KSNB Local4
Greater Grand Island Community Foundation’s fall cycle begins
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Recently, the Greater Grand Island Community Foundation awarded 13 different nonprofits a total of $73,455 for their spring cycle. Now, the fall cycle is open Aug. 1 through Oct. 1 and nonprofits in the greater Grand Island area are encouraged to apply. Megan Vaughn, GGICF’s...
KSNB Local4
Clear the Shelters campaign encourages pet adoptions
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - KSNB Local4 is teaming up with animal shelters in Nebraska to host Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption drive in August 2022 that helps find loving homes for animals in need. The Central Nebraska Humane Society, Heartland Pet Connection, McCook Humane Society and Capital Humane...
KSNB Local4
Hastings businesses frustrated with Highway 6 construction
A ground breaking ceremony on Tuesday morning symbolically started work, on upgrades to Hear Grand Island's Home. Police said the man had been involved in a bar fight before the crash. National Night Out happening Tuesday in Hastings.
Kearney Hub
UNK to break ground on unique $15.6M engagement center
KEARNEY — Groundbreaking is planned at 10 a.m. Thursday for the $15.6 million Regional Engagement Center in University Village at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. Key partners and tenants will be on hand for the ceremonial beginning of construction for the 52,000-square-foot structure. The list of tenants now...
KSNB Local4
Archway Summerfest commences with family fun
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Archway held its second annual Summerfest Saturday. There were bounce houses, laser tag, henna tattoos, a trackless train, a giant slide, a food truck and much more. JoAnne Hoatson, the Archway’s Executive Director, said it’s important to bring the community out. “Last year...
KSNB Local4
Park expansions in Grand Island kicks off with ground breaking
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A ground breaking ceremony on Tuesday morning symbolically started work on upgrades to Hear Grand Island’s Home. The changes to the former Kaufman Plaza will to include a more permanent stage for the the summer concert series and green space with low-maintenance landscaping. The...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island Senior High receives national recognition
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Senior High School held its State of Academic Meeting on Monday. The school’s Freshman Exploration and Technical Sciences program received the National Career Academy Coalition’s Model Status Award as one of the nation’s top high school programs. “With gaining national...
KSNB Local4
Ravenna man sentenced for bank fraud in sheep breeding operation
OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - A federal judge has sentenced a Ravenna man for bank fraud in a sheep breeding operation. U.S. District Judge John Gerrard sentenced Brooks Duester, 44, to five years of federal probation and 10 weekends of intermittent confinement, to be served within one year. In addition, the...
KSNB Local4
Man injured in Grand Island crash following bar fight
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A late Monday-night crash in Grand Island left a man seriously injured following a bar fight. According to Grand Island Police it started in the 1000 block of Diers Avenue at Bandits Bar when two men were kicked out for fighting. Once in the parking...
KSNB Local4
August 2, 2022 Morning Forecast
Health care workers can visit the Barn Festival stores on Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. to receive 15 percent off their purchase. There will also be a food truck. Job site superintendent Hon Chase said the jail project was on schedule or even running a bit ahead schedule.
KSNB Local4
Boy Scouts Merit Badge University returns for its 14th year in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The 14th annual Merit Badge University finished up at the Stuhr Museum in Grand Island on Sunday. Participating Boy Scouts had around 70 different badge options to choose from and they could earn up to four of them. Each class was taught by experts in the subject.
klkntv.com
Nebraska man owes over $500,000 in sheep breeding scheme
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Ravenna man owes over half a million dollars to a bank after pleading guilty to lying about the number of sheep in his breeding operation, according to the Department of Justice. At one point, the man told the bank that he had up to...
KSNB Local4
Adams County Jail running on schedule
The event is happening Tuesday, August 2 at Lib Park from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m.
KSNB Local4
High School Finals Rodeo leaving Hastings, relocating to Burwell
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Sources with the Nebraska High School Finals Rodeo confirm to Local4 that the rodeo did not renew its contract with the Adams County Fairgrounds and will be moving the rodeo to Burwell. This is a developing story. Keep it with Local4, as we’ll have much more...
KSNB Local4
Accident closes part of I-80 near Aurora
AURORA, Neb. (KSNB) - UPDATE: The interstate is now open in both directions however, the left lanes in both directions are closed because of guard rail repairs. ----------------------------------------------------------------------- UPDATE: As of 2:30 PM Monday, the Nebraska 511 website indicated that the east-bound lane was partially re-opened. The website indicated that...
foxnebraska.com
The Wall That Heals is coming to Kearney
KEARNEY, Neb. — The Wall That Heals is coming to Kearney. The exhibit is a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. There will also be a mobile education center where people can learn all about the Vietnam Veterans Memorial. The Wall That Heals will...
KSNB Local4
Adams County Jail project moving along as scheduled
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Nearly four months ago, construction crews and county officials broke ground for the new Adams County Jail. Since then, quite a bit of progress has been made. The jail is under construction on West M Street off of Highway 281. So far, the underground utilities, footings...
