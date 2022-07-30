United Way starts its annual back to school drive

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Health care workers are being recognized at the Barn Festival this week for all of their hard work and service to their communities. They were able to receive 15% off their purchase on Monday inside the shops on the Barn Festival grounds. But the discount doesn’t end there — it’s returning again Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., and “The Big Pig” food truck will be on site serving up dinner.

