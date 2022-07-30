Two Jefferson Parish schools still closed after Hurricane Ida

www.wwltv.com
NOLA.com
Monson's Mandeville: New principal says he has "premier job" of all St. Tammany Parish Public Schools
When Christian Monson took his first job with St. Tammany Parish Public Schools some 22 years ago, he foresaw a long career in education. But the new Mandeville High School principal had his heart set on coaching football. Being an administrator wasn't even on his radar. The coaching dream was...
Over 1,000 customers without power in Lafourche Parish
NEW ORLEANS — Entergy is reporting power outages as storms move across the area. There are more than 1,000 outages in the Larose area of Lafourche Parish. There are also little more than 200 customers in the dark in Tangipahoa Parish. On the West Bank, Entergy is reporting about 200 people without power in Gretna.
clarionherald.org
Joan Kathmann, head of school at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton School, Kenner
Joan Kathmann has assumed the new title of head of school at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton School (SEAS) in Kenner. Father Robert Cooper, pastor of Divine Mercy Parish, said the position combines the role of the “outward-facing entrepreneur and institution builder” (president) with the “inward‐facing champion of teaching, learning and academic best practices” (principal).
NOLA.com
Incumbent Jefferson Parish School Board member Simeon Dickerson can run for re-election, judge rules
Jefferson Parish School Board member Simeon Dickerson is eligible to run for re-election, after a judge on Monday dismissed a wide-ranging lawsuit challenging his candidacy. The lawsuit, filed by Veronica Braggs, alleged that Dickerson didn’t live in his district, failed to file required tax returns with the state and had outstanding fines for campaign finance violations.
WDSU
NOPD investigating shooting in the Lower 9th Ward
NEW ORLEANS — News Orleans police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the Lower Ninth Ward on Monday night. According to reports, a man sustained a gunshot wound to the leg on the 6200 block of North Rampart Street around 10:21 p.m. No other information was released.
WDSU
New Orleans police investigate after body found in water
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating after a body was found in the water Tuesday morning. According to police, the body was found in water in the 6000 block of France Road in Pontchartrain Park. NOPD says the incident is being investigated as an unclassified...
fox8live.com
Man’s body pulled from water in Pontchartrain Park
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An investigation is underway after a man’s body was recovered from a body of water in Pontchartrain Park, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Police say the man, whose age and identity were not disclosed, was discovered around 7:41 a.m. on Tues., Aug. 2.
clarionherald.org
Brittany Breaux, principal of Our Lady of Perpetual Help School, Belle Chasse
Brittany Breaux, MSW, CSW who served from 2017-22 as the assistant principal and social worker at St. Rita School and Church in New Orleans, has been named principal of Our Lady of Perpetual Help School in Belle Chasse. Breaux had served from 2014-17 in many different non-profit organizations throughout the...
fox8live.com
DA Jason Williams’ St. Charles Avenue mansion goes on market for $2 million
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Realtors and prospective homebuyers saw a pricey new house hit the New Orleans market Monday (Aug. 1): A St. Charles Avenue mansion, owned by Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams and his wife Elizabeth, was listed for sale at an asking price of $2 million. The...
WDSU
New Orleans police arrest man accused of harassing firefighters putting out fire at Plaza Tower
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department arrested a man accused of harassing firefighters who were working to put out a fire at Plaza Tower Tuesday morning. According to NOPD, the man was arrested at the intersection of Julia and South Rampart streets. NOFD confirms that firefighters responded...
clarionherald.org
Sean Goodwin, principal of St. Joan of Arc School in New Orleans
Sean Goodwin, who served as principal of St. Augustine High School in New Orleans from 2014-19, has been named the new principal of St. Joan of Arc School in New Orleans. Goodwin most recently served as principal of Andrew H. Wilson Charter School in New Orleans. He is certified in administration and teaching, with many years of experience in the classroom and in multiple roles as principal and assistant principal.
Believed family altercation leads to deadly shooting in Jefferson Parish Sunday
During the incident, deputies say Tatum took out a gun and fired many shots with one hitting the victim.
New Orleans City Council sues the mayor over huge tract of land
The New Orleans City Council is suing New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell. The council is trying to force the mayor to stop paying revenue from the Edward Wisner Trust to a number of other entities.
whereyat.com
The Best Snowball in New Orleans Jefferson Parish Contest
With the high and humid temperatures present in New Orleans from the beginning to the end of the summertime, locals are always looking for ways to beat the heat. For some this might mean doing indoor activities or hosting a pool party for your friends and family. However, the main way locals seem to beat the heat is simply by stopping by their local snowball stand. Whether it's Casey's, Hansen's, SNO-LA, or Sal's, no snowball stand is short of patrons or excellent flavors. That being said, many are eager to know which snowball stand, or snowball flavor is the best.
clarionherald.org
Dr. Tim Burns, interim head of school at Stuart Hall School for Boys, N.O.
Dr. Tim Burns, the former headmaster of the Academy of the Sacred Heart in New Orleans from 2003-14, has been named interim head of school at Stuart Hall School for Boys. A highly talented educational leader, Burns has wide-ranging experience heading independent schools, including serving as the headmaster of the Academy of the Sacred Heart. He has served as head of three schools and served as interim head of 11 other schools.
theadvocate.com
Be prepared for 7 days without power during category 1 hurricane, Entergy says
In most years, giving guidance in the Baton Rouge area about how long the power will be out because of hurricane-force winds isn't a factor. Hurricane Ida, however, provided a reminder of the need to be prepared. During a presentation to the Kenner City Council this month, Entergy reiterated guidance...
NOLA.com
24-hour po-boys, daiquiris, rooftop patio headed to Mid-City as Melba‘s expands
For the past decade, Melba’s has held down the busy corner of Elysian Fields and North Claiborne avenues with 24-hour po-boys, hot plates and daiquiris. Now work is underway to open a second Melba’s on Tulane Avenue in Mid-City. The new restaurant will be modeled closely on the...
Ben Franklin grad dead after falling 50 feet at abandoned power plant
NEW ORLEANS — The Ben Franklin High School community is “shocked and devastated” by the death of 18-year-old Anthony Clawson. Friday night, the recently-graduated honor student was inside the old Market Street power plant, just upriver from the New Orleans Morial Convention Center. According to police, Clawson fell 50 feet. He died from his injuries on Saturday.
NOLA.com
At Market Street Power Plant, teen 'swallowed up' as platform collapsed, friend says
Anthony Clawson and three friends navigated past the fences, weeds and litter on the site of the Market Street Power Plant in the Lower Garden District Friday evening. They climbed to the dilapidated structure’s roof in the waning daylight to look out over the Mississippi River and watch the sunset.
WDSU
Decomposed body found in the backyard of a building in Central City
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department reported that a decomposed body was found in the backyard of a building in Central City on Saturday morning. According to reports, an individual was cleaning a backyard when they found a decomposed body under a blanket on the 2200 block of Josephine Street.
