Jefferson Parish, LA

Two Jefferson Parish schools still closed after Hurricane Ida

WWL-TV
 4 days ago
www.wwltv.com

WWL

Over 1,000 customers without power in Lafourche Parish

NEW ORLEANS — Entergy is reporting power outages as storms move across the area. There are more than 1,000 outages in the Larose area of Lafourche Parish. There are also little more than 200 customers in the dark in Tangipahoa Parish. On the West Bank, Entergy is reporting about 200 people without power in Gretna.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
clarionherald.org

Joan Kathmann, head of school at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton School, Kenner

Joan Kathmann has assumed the new title of head of school at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton School (SEAS) in Kenner. Father Robert Cooper, pastor of Divine Mercy Parish, said the position combines the role of the “outward-facing entrepreneur and institution builder” (president) with the “inward‐facing champion of teaching, learning and academic best practices” (principal).
KENNER, LA
NOLA.com

Incumbent Jefferson Parish School Board member Simeon Dickerson can run for re-election, judge rules

Jefferson Parish School Board member Simeon Dickerson is eligible to run for re-election, after a judge on Monday dismissed a wide-ranging lawsuit challenging his candidacy. The lawsuit, filed by Veronica Braggs, alleged that Dickerson didn’t live in his district, failed to file required tax returns with the state and had outstanding fines for campaign finance violations.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
Local
Louisiana Education
County
Education
WDSU

NOPD investigating shooting in the Lower 9th Ward

NEW ORLEANS — News Orleans police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the Lower Ninth Ward on Monday night. According to reports, a man sustained a gunshot wound to the leg on the 6200 block of North Rampart Street around 10:21 p.m. No other information was released.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans police investigate after body found in water

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating after a body was found in the water Tuesday morning. According to police, the body was found in water in the 6000 block of France Road in Pontchartrain Park. NOPD says the incident is being investigated as an unclassified...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Man’s body pulled from water in Pontchartrain Park

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An investigation is underway after a man’s body was recovered from a body of water in Pontchartrain Park, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Police say the man, whose age and identity were not disclosed, was discovered around 7:41 a.m. on Tues., Aug. 2.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
clarionherald.org

Sean Goodwin, principal of St. Joan of Arc School in New Orleans

Sean Goodwin, who served as principal of St. Augustine High School in New Orleans from 2014-19, has been named the new principal of St. Joan of Arc School in New Orleans. Goodwin most recently served as principal of Andrew H. Wilson Charter School in New Orleans. He is certified in administration and teaching, with many years of experience in the classroom and in multiple roles as principal and assistant principal.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NewsBreak
Education
whereyat.com

The Best Snowball in New Orleans Jefferson Parish Contest

With the high and humid temperatures present in New Orleans from the beginning to the end of the summertime, locals are always looking for ways to beat the heat. For some this might mean doing indoor activities or hosting a pool party for your friends and family. However, the main way locals seem to beat the heat is simply by stopping by their local snowball stand. Whether it's Casey's, Hansen's, SNO-LA, or Sal's, no snowball stand is short of patrons or excellent flavors. That being said, many are eager to know which snowball stand, or snowball flavor is the best.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
clarionherald.org

Dr. Tim Burns, interim head of school at Stuart Hall School for Boys, N.O.

Dr. Tim Burns, the former headmaster of the Academy of the Sacred Heart in New Orleans from 2003-14, has been named interim head of school at Stuart Hall School for Boys. A highly talented educational leader, Burns has wide-ranging experience heading independent schools, including serving as the headmaster of the Academy of the Sacred Heart. He has served as head of three schools and served as interim head of 11 other schools.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Ben Franklin grad dead after falling 50 feet at abandoned power plant

NEW ORLEANS — The Ben Franklin High School community is “shocked and devastated” by the death of 18-year-old Anthony Clawson. Friday night, the recently-graduated honor student was inside the old Market Street power plant, just upriver from the New Orleans Morial Convention Center. According to police, Clawson fell 50 feet. He died from his injuries on Saturday.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Decomposed body found in the backyard of a building in Central City

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department reported that a decomposed body was found in the backyard of a building in Central City on Saturday morning. According to reports, an individual was cleaning a backyard when they found a decomposed body under a blanket on the 2200 block of Josephine Street.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

