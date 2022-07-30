ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Here are the Mega Millions numbers drawn for Friday's $1.28 billion jackpot!

 4 days ago
YoungN Taylor
4d ago

Hopefully I’ll win something! Even if it’s just $100K to $500K! Lol. I’ll be happy with anything, if I win!If I win, I’ll share too! Lol

WKYT 27

$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Central Kentucky

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Someone won a million dollars from a Mega Millions ticket sold in Central Kentucky. While the $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot was won in Illinois, there was one winning Mega Millions ticket worth $1,000,000 sold in Richmond in Friday night’s drawing. The winning ticket matched...
RICHMOND, KY
THV11

Arkansas woman wins $2 million in Mega Millions drawing

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Ahead of the historic $1.337 billion dollar jackpot on Friday, many Americans flocked to purchase a lottery ticket with hopes to have a chance at the winnings. Although the winning Mega Millions ticket was sold in Illinois, a total of 81, 281 Arkansans won prizes...
ARKANSAS STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi Lottery announces end-date for 18 scratch-off games

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, the Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) announced the official end-date for 18 scratch-off games, as well as the 2nd Chance promotional drawing date for 17 eligible scratch-off games. Officials said Wednesday, August 31, 2022, will be the last day to purchase or sell the following games: Game #33 – Super 7’s ($5) […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wdrb.com

Kentucky Lottery player matches 5 Mega Millions numbers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky lottery player came very close to winning Friday's Mega Millions jackpot. With odds of 1 in 302.5 million, the winning Mega Millions ticket was sold in Illinois. The total jackpot was a whopping $1.28 billion, which is the second largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.
KENTUCKY STATE
superhits935.com

Rollover in the Powerball lottery game last night

There were rollovers last night in both the Lotto and Powerball lottery games. The Powerball game has a grand prize of 187 million dollars for a single winner Monday night. The jackpot in the Lotto game stands at 8.3 million dollars tomorrow evening. The jackpot in the Mega Millions lottery...
DES PLAINES, IL
Fox 59

1 winning Mega Millions Jackpot ticket sold

ILLINOIS — Feeling lucky? Well the odds of winning the lottery are about as good as being struck by lightning…..that’s how the saying goes, right? Well, that hasn’t stopped ticket sales for the Mega Millions, nor has it stopped winning tickets. According to Mega Millions’ website,...
ILLINOIS STATE
wdrb.com

Kroger expands its online delivery service in Louisville area

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Kroger is expanding its online grocery delivery service for its customers in the Louisville area. The retail chain just opened a new facility in Louisville on Robards Lane, near Gardiner Lane. The company plans to partner with a fulfillment center in Ohio to get orders...
LOUISVILLE, KY
KCAU 9 News

Cut-off time for buying Mega Millions ticket

KSNF/KODE — Purchasing a $2 dollar Mega Millions lottery ticket could change your life in a billion different ways; that is, if you win the current jackpot. The jackpot currently stands at $1,000,500,000 (that’s one billion, five hundred thousand dollars). If luck is on your side, all that cash, minus taxes, could be yours if […]
MISSOURI STATE
CBS Chicago

Mega Millions Lottery Jackpot: Most common numbers drawn

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Mega Millions jackpot is currently $1 billion--or $602 million in whopping lump sum payment.Yes, you could play your kids' birthdays, or your anniversary, or some similar combination.But with more than a billion dollars on the line,  some research might be in order. After taxes, according to lottostrategies, a single Illinois winner could collect about $422 million. (This number is based on Wednesday's jackpot figures, which are likely to grow before Friday's drawing.) According to USA Mega, here are the most common numbers drawn based on the past 100 drawings: 7, 21, 40, 3, 58.The most common Mega Ball is 24.For those who are looking for the least common numbers: 23, 50, 54, 67, 49.The least common Mega ball is 7. It hasn't been drawn a single time in the past 100 drawings. Of course choosing your numbers or relying on the machine to pick them does not change your odds of winning the jackpot. which are 1 in 302,575,350.There was no jackpot winner in the Tuesday Mega Millions drawing, but 9 lucky players matched the first 5 numbers for a $1,000,000 prize, including one ticket purchased in Illinois.  
CHICAGO, IL

