Here are the Mega Millions numbers drawn for Friday's $1.28 billion jackpot!

YoungN Taylor
4d ago
Hopefully I’ll win something! Even if it’s just $100K to $500K! Lol. I’ll be happy with anything, if I win!If I win, I’ll share too! Lol
Northern Kentucky father and sons share $500,000 on lottery scratch-off prize
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A northern Kentucky family is a half-million dollars richer thanks to a scratch-off ticket. In a release, the Kentucky Lottery said William Hicks and his sons William Hicks Jr. and Stephen Hicks of California, Kentucky, claimed a $500,000 Kentucky Lottery Scratch-off ticket last Friday. William owns...
WKYT 27
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Central Kentucky
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Someone won a million dollars from a Mega Millions ticket sold in Central Kentucky. While the $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot was won in Illinois, there was one winning Mega Millions ticket worth $1,000,000 sold in Richmond in Friday night’s drawing. The winning ticket matched...
Arkansas woman wins $2 million in Mega Millions drawing
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Ahead of the historic $1.337 billion dollar jackpot on Friday, many Americans flocked to purchase a lottery ticket with hopes to have a chance at the winnings. Although the winning Mega Millions ticket was sold in Illinois, a total of 81, 281 Arkansans won prizes...
Kentuckian wins $1 million in Mega Millions drawing, officials say
KENTUCKY, USA — If you're waking up this morning looking to win big, check your lottery tickets!. While the $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot was won by someone in Illinois, one Kentuckian will still wake up Saturday a millionaire. They are one of 26 million-dollar winners across the country.
Mississippi Lottery announces end-date for 18 scratch-off games
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, the Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) announced the official end-date for 18 scratch-off games, as well as the 2nd Chance promotional drawing date for 17 eligible scratch-off games. Officials said Wednesday, August 31, 2022, will be the last day to purchase or sell the following games: Game #33 – Super 7’s ($5) […]
Oklahoma Lottery announces where $1 million Mega Millions ticket was sold
TULSA, Okla. — Check your tickets. The Oklahoma Lottery says a Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million from Friday’s drawing was sold in Elgin. Chisholm Corner in Elgin sold the winning ticket, Oklahoma Lottery, posted on Facebook. According to the Mega Millions website, 26 people matched five of...
Kentucky Lottery player matches 5 Mega Millions numbers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky lottery player came very close to winning Friday's Mega Millions jackpot. With odds of 1 in 302.5 million, the winning Mega Millions ticket was sold in Illinois. The total jackpot was a whopping $1.28 billion, which is the second largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.
Ticket bought in Illinois wins $1.337B Mega Millions jackpot
CHICAGO — (AP) — A single ticket bought in a Chicago suburb beat the odds and won a $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot. According to megamillions.com, there was one jackpot-winning ticket in the draw Friday night, and it was bought at a Speedway gas station and convenience store in Des Plaines.
$1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot won in Illinois
The $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot was won via single ticket in Illinois last night, along with a $1 million winner in Kentucky.
Kentucky's newest millionaire: $1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Richmond
RICHMOND, Ky. — One person in Illinois has won the $1.28 Mega Millions jackpot, the third largest prize in the game's history, but a $1 million winning ticket was also sold in Kentucky, according to officials from the Kentucky Lottery. Lottery officials say that the ticket, which was sold...
Kentucky Bourbon Benefit hopes to raise millions for eastern Kentucky flooding victims
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Officials hope that Kentucky bourbon will play a large role in raising money for the victims of the eastern Kentucky flooding. Following the deadly tornadoes in western Kentucky in December, the Kentucky Distillers' Association, the Bourbon Crusaders and Fred Minnick hosted an auction, raising $3.4 million for relief efforts.
Rollover in the Powerball lottery game last night
There were rollovers last night in both the Lotto and Powerball lottery games. The Powerball game has a grand prize of 187 million dollars for a single winner Monday night. The jackpot in the Lotto game stands at 8.3 million dollars tomorrow evening. The jackpot in the Mega Millions lottery...
Arkansan wins $2 million in Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing
One lucky Arkansan is $2 million wealthier after beating the odds in the $1.28 billion Mega Millions drawing Friday night.
1 winning Mega Millions Jackpot ticket sold
ILLINOIS — Feeling lucky? Well the odds of winning the lottery are about as good as being struck by lightning…..that’s how the saying goes, right? Well, that hasn’t stopped ticket sales for the Mega Millions, nor has it stopped winning tickets. According to Mega Millions’ website,...
Jackpot Hitter Wasn't the Only Mega Millions Winner in Illinois. Someone Else Won $1 Million
Illinois doesn't just have one Mega Millions winner. While a player scored the jackpot ticket in Friday's drawing, another one bagged a $1 million prize. A ticket that matched five out of six of the Mega Millions numbers worth $1 million was sold at the SRB Food Mart, at 1625 Taft Ave., in Berkeley, according to the Illinois Lottery.
So Many People Lost The $1.3 Billion Mega Millions Prize And Here Are Their Reactions
"We won $2.00 in the Mega Millions lottery. Please respect our privacy as our family decides how to move forward in this pivotal moment."
Kroger expands its online delivery service in Louisville area
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Kroger is expanding its online grocery delivery service for its customers in the Louisville area. The retail chain just opened a new facility in Louisville on Robards Lane, near Gardiner Lane. The company plans to partner with a fulfillment center in Ohio to get orders...
Cut-off time for buying Mega Millions ticket
KSNF/KODE — Purchasing a $2 dollar Mega Millions lottery ticket could change your life in a billion different ways; that is, if you win the current jackpot. The jackpot currently stands at $1,000,500,000 (that’s one billion, five hundred thousand dollars). If luck is on your side, all that cash, minus taxes, could be yours if […]
Check your tickets! Here are the Mega Millions numbers drawn for the $830M jackpot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The numbers are in for the Mega Millions drawing that has everyone holding their breath. The jackpot for Tuesday's drawing is an estimated $830 million. Here are the numbers:. 7-29-60-63-66 Mega Ball: 15. Megaplier: 3. The nation's fourth-largest lottery prize has sparked a surge in sales...
Mega Millions Lottery Jackpot: Most common numbers drawn
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Mega Millions jackpot is currently $1 billion--or $602 million in whopping lump sum payment.Yes, you could play your kids' birthdays, or your anniversary, or some similar combination.But with more than a billion dollars on the line, some research might be in order. After taxes, according to lottostrategies, a single Illinois winner could collect about $422 million. (This number is based on Wednesday's jackpot figures, which are likely to grow before Friday's drawing.) According to USA Mega, here are the most common numbers drawn based on the past 100 drawings: 7, 21, 40, 3, 58.The most common Mega Ball is 24.For those who are looking for the least common numbers: 23, 50, 54, 67, 49.The least common Mega ball is 7. It hasn't been drawn a single time in the past 100 drawings. Of course choosing your numbers or relying on the machine to pick them does not change your odds of winning the jackpot. which are 1 in 302,575,350.There was no jackpot winner in the Tuesday Mega Millions drawing, but 9 lucky players matched the first 5 numbers for a $1,000,000 prize, including one ticket purchased in Illinois.
