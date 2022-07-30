Mega Millions: Here are tonight’s winning numbers for the $1.28B jackpot

Mega Millions $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot. (wftv.com)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Feelin’ lucky?

The numbers for tonight’s $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot were drawn Friday night. They are 67-45-57-36-13., Mega Ball - 14.

The jackpot grew from the $830 million prize after nobody won the grand prize in Tuesday’s drawing.

The most recent jackpot winner was in Tennessee on April 15. The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot is 1 in 302,575,350.

The record for a lottery jackpot in the United States is a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot that was won on Jan. 13, 2016.

