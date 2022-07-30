ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mega Millions: Here are tonight’s winning numbers for the $1.28B jackpot

By Adam Poulisse, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YnVxV_0gyK49uk00
Mega Millions $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot. (wftv.com)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Feelin’ lucky?

The numbers for tonight’s $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot were drawn Friday night. They are 67-45-57-36-13., Mega Ball - 14.

The jackpot grew from the $830 million prize after nobody won the grand prize in Tuesday’s drawing.

The most recent jackpot winner was in Tennessee on April 15. The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot is 1 in 302,575,350.

The record for a lottery jackpot in the United States is a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot that was won on Jan. 13, 2016.

Video: Central Florida resident react to Mega Millions $1.1 billion jackpot Central Florida resident react to Mega Millions $1.1 billion jackpot. (James Tutten, WFTV.com/WFTV)

Seminole Mack
3d ago

I think this is fixed. how can they not know if somebody hit the jackpot yet it's their numbers and their computer system.

Guest
3d ago

Let’s hope it is a company that won..with like 50 people…and not one person ticket…..that would be nice…

