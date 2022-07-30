ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Will 2016 Trump voters return to him if he runs for president again?

By Dennis Romboy
deseret.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.deseret.com

Comments / 2

Related
The Associated Press

Dixon wins Michigan GOP governor primary, to face Whitmer

Businesswoman and conservative commentator Tudor Dixon won the Republican primary for Michigan governor on Tuesday, setting up a tough race against Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer as anger and division within the state GOP threaten the party’s efforts in the battleground state this fall. Dixon, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump last week, defeated four male candidates in a race between little-known political newcomers. She also had backing from the prominent Michigan Republican family of Betsy DeVos, who was education secretary in Trump’s Cabinet but was critical of him and resigned after the Jan. 6, 2021, riot, as well...
MICHIGAN STATE
deseret.com

What’s at stake in Arizona’s primary?

Arizona is holding its primary Tuesday to decide who will be on the ballot in November, and the results could have major implications for the midterms. A newly crowned swing state, Arizona has seen Democrats win statewide races in recent years against former President Donald Trump and candidates he supports. But a tough national landscape for Democrats this year could give Republican candidates an edge. Election integrity is an issue in a number of races, with candidates disagreeing over the 2020 election.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
State
Florida State
Utah State
Utah Elections
State
Utah State
State
South Carolina State
Salon

Kyrsten Sinema opposes tax hikes for the rich

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has not said yet whether she will support the Inflation Reduction Act, the $739 billion package hammered out by Sen. Joe Manchin and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and announced last Thursday, but as she reviewed the 725-page bill over the weekend, reports suggested she is likely to object to a $14 billion provision taking aim at the preferential tax rates for wealthy investors—who make up a large portion of her donor base.
INCOME TAX
deseret.com

Where does Mitt Romney stand on proposed law to protect same-sex marriage?

Utahns dropped off hundreds of signatures at Sen. Mitt Romney’s Salt Lake City office Monday urging him to vote for a bill that would protect same-sex marriage. The Human Rights Commission organized the effort, which also includes phone calls and letters, to get the Republican senator to support the Respect for Marriage Act.
UTAH STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nikki Haley
Person
Mike Pence
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Evan Mcmullin
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Pelosi Taiwan visit - live: GOP offers rare praise of Speaker as China lashes out

Tensions are high across the region as the plane carrying US House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi touched down in Taiwan on Tuesday, with Chinese warplanes flying close to the median line of the sensitive Taiwan Strait. Ms Pelosi was offered rare praise from GOP lawmakers for visiting in defiance of Chinese warnings.Chinese warships and aircraft “squeezed” the median line on Tuesday morning, while the foreign ministry condemned the trip as “playing with fire” and confirmed they will hold live fire exercises off the coast of Taiwan.Ms Pelosi arrived in Malaysia on Tuesday morning for the second leg of...
FOREIGN POLICY
deseret.com

Utah Democratic Party, Salt Lake County Democratic Party employees unionize

As efforts to unionize among Democratic political staffers and congressional staffers have increased nationwide, employees of the Utah Democratic Party and Salt Lake County Democratic Party have officially unionized. Ben Peck, Salt Lake County Democratic Party executive director, said he worked on unionizing political staffers for more than a year...
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
deseret.com

How a bipartisan bill to help sick veterans became the casualty of partisan wars

Support for veterans is one of the few remaining areas where Democrats and Republicans can still find common ground. So when a bill that offered medical care to veterans who had been exposed to toxins during their service came up for consideration in the Senate, few expected it to fail. But on July 27, the bill narrowly missed the two-thirds majority required for it to pass.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Republicans#Election Fraud#Utahns#The White House#Gop
deseret.com

Who is Ayman al-Zawahiri? A mastermind of 9/11 killed by U.S. airstrike

Ayman al-Zawahiri, a former Egyptian physician who joined Osama bin Laden and helped orchestrate the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, was killed by an airstrike over the weekend. What happened: Al-Zawahiri was killed Saturday in Kabul, Afghanistan, by an airstrike conducted by U.S. forces, President Joe Biden announced Monday. Al-Zawahiri...
POLITICS
deseret.com

DOJ sues Idaho in attempt to block abortion ban

The Department of Justice is filing to sue the state of Idaho in an attempt to stop the state’s strict abortion law, which activated after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The big idea: This move is part of President Joe Biden’s executive order to protect reproductive rights....
IDAHO STATE
deseret.com

Where does Utah’s fertility rate rank in the region, nationally?

Utah's fertility rate has continued its decadelong decline, falling from the highest in the nation to fourth, a new report from the University of Utah Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute revealed. The total fertility rate has been in decline nationally since 2007 with a slight increase in 2014. Despite the...
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Supreme Court

Comments / 0

Community Policy