Will 2016 Trump voters return to him if he runs for president again?

Dixon wins Michigan GOP governor primary, to face Whitmer
Businesswoman and conservative commentator Tudor Dixon won the Republican primary for Michigan governor on Tuesday, setting up a tough race against Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer as anger and division within the state GOP threaten the party’s efforts in the battleground state this fall. Dixon, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump last week, defeated four male candidates in a race between little-known political newcomers. She also had backing from the prominent Michigan Republican family of Betsy DeVos, who was education secretary in Trump’s Cabinet but was critical of him and resigned after the Jan. 6, 2021, riot, as well...
What’s at stake in Arizona’s primary?
Arizona is holding its primary Tuesday to decide who will be on the ballot in November, and the results could have major implications for the midterms. A newly crowned swing state, Arizona has seen Democrats win statewide races in recent years against former President Donald Trump and candidates he supports. But a tough national landscape for Democrats this year could give Republican candidates an edge. Election integrity is an issue in a number of races, with candidates disagreeing over the 2020 election.
Arizona Secretary of State Hobbs wins Democratic nomination for governor
Aug 2 (Reuters) - Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs won the Democratic nomination for governor on Tuesday, Edison Research projected, defeating Marco Lopez, a former Nogales mayor who served as a border official in the Obama administration.
Largely aligned on policy, NY-12 debate candidates turn to biography
One area of notable disagreement was whether President Biden should seek re-election.
U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report
Aug 2 (Reuters) - Pat Cipollone, a White House counsel to former President Donald Trump, has been subpoenaed by a federal grand jury investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol Building, ABC News reported on Tuesday.
Kyrsten Sinema opposes tax hikes for the rich
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has not said yet whether she will support the Inflation Reduction Act, the $739 billion package hammered out by Sen. Joe Manchin and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and announced last Thursday, but as she reviewed the 725-page bill over the weekend, reports suggested she is likely to object to a $14 billion provision taking aim at the preferential tax rates for wealthy investors—who make up a large portion of her donor base.
Where does Mitt Romney stand on proposed law to protect same-sex marriage?
Utahns dropped off hundreds of signatures at Sen. Mitt Romney’s Salt Lake City office Monday urging him to vote for a bill that would protect same-sex marriage. The Human Rights Commission organized the effort, which also includes phone calls and letters, to get the Republican senator to support the Respect for Marriage Act.
'Forgotten' American Woman Jailed in Russia with Brittney Griner Tried to Flee with U.S. Help Before Arrest
When Russian human rights activist Yekaterina Kalugina arrived at a Moscow-area detention center on April 4 to speak with imprisoned WNBA star Brittney Griner, she wasn't expecting to cross paths with the only other American woman currently incarcerated in Russia. Unlike Griner, who was calm during her visit with Kalugina,...
Midterms: Takeaways from Tuesday's U.S. primary elections
WASHINGTON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The fight over abortion rights and former President Donald Trump's influence loomed large as voters in several states went to the polls on Tuesday. Here are some takeaways from the latest 2022 midterm election primaries:
Pelosi Taiwan visit - live: GOP offers rare praise of Speaker as China lashes out
Tensions are high across the region as the plane carrying US House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi touched down in Taiwan on Tuesday, with Chinese warplanes flying close to the median line of the sensitive Taiwan Strait. Ms Pelosi was offered rare praise from GOP lawmakers for visiting in defiance of Chinese warnings.Chinese warships and aircraft “squeezed” the median line on Tuesday morning, while the foreign ministry condemned the trip as “playing with fire” and confirmed they will hold live fire exercises off the coast of Taiwan.Ms Pelosi arrived in Malaysia on Tuesday morning for the second leg of...
Utah Democratic Party, Salt Lake County Democratic Party employees unionize
As efforts to unionize among Democratic political staffers and congressional staffers have increased nationwide, employees of the Utah Democratic Party and Salt Lake County Democratic Party have officially unionized. Ben Peck, Salt Lake County Democratic Party executive director, said he worked on unionizing political staffers for more than a year...
How a bipartisan bill to help sick veterans became the casualty of partisan wars
Support for veterans is one of the few remaining areas where Democrats and Republicans can still find common ground. So when a bill that offered medical care to veterans who had been exposed to toxins during their service came up for consideration in the Senate, few expected it to fail. But on July 27, the bill narrowly missed the two-thirds majority required for it to pass.
Who is Ayman al-Zawahiri? A mastermind of 9/11 killed by U.S. airstrike
Ayman al-Zawahiri, a former Egyptian physician who joined Osama bin Laden and helped orchestrate the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, was killed by an airstrike over the weekend. What happened: Al-Zawahiri was killed Saturday in Kabul, Afghanistan, by an airstrike conducted by U.S. forces, President Joe Biden announced Monday. Al-Zawahiri...
The microchip revolution: Here’s why the U.S. will spend $280 billion to buoy this critical industry
A massive $280 billion federal proposal aimed at bolstering the once-dominant U.S. microchip industry drew bipartisan support in both the House and Senate and is virtually assured of earning the signature of President Joe Biden, who championed the effort from the outset. While the idea to provide U.S. chip makers...
DOJ sues Idaho in attempt to block abortion ban
The Department of Justice is filing to sue the state of Idaho in an attempt to stop the state’s strict abortion law, which activated after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The big idea: This move is part of President Joe Biden’s executive order to protect reproductive rights....
Where does Utah’s fertility rate rank in the region, nationally?
Utah's fertility rate has continued its decadelong decline, falling from the highest in the nation to fourth, a new report from the University of Utah Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute revealed. The total fertility rate has been in decline nationally since 2007 with a slight increase in 2014. Despite the...
House Speaker Brad Wilson: ‘We are just getting started’ saving the Great Salt Lake
Against the backdrop of lush marshes whistling along the shores of the Great Salt Lake at Farmington Bay, Utah House Speaker Brad Wilson worried the largest saline lake in the Western Hemisphere is a $32 billion problem waiting to happen — for all Utah residents. The lake has exposed...
