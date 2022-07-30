ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Winning numbers drawn in 'SuperCash' game

By By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:

05-10-12-18-36-39, Doubler: N

(five, ten, twelve, eighteen, thirty-six, thirty-nine; Doubler: N)

¶ Maximum prize: $350,000

