One detail leads investigators to believe missing woman’s body found in Spring Branch

KSAT 12
Driver dies after hitting mattress on I-37, crashing into trees in South Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO – A driver died after he crashed his truck along Interstate 37 in South Bexar County on Thursday night, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. BCSO said the driver was traveling northbound on I-37 near Hardy Road at around 9:30 p.m. when he hit a mattress on the road.
KSAT 12
Authorities ID man shot in head, killed while working out at LA Fitness on North Side
SAN ANTONIO – A 34-year-old man who was fatally shot while working out at LA Fitness on the North Side has been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office. The ME’s office said Brandon Broadnax died of a gunshot wound to the head just after 7 p.m. on Monday.
KTSA
One man dead, another arrested after South Side fight
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police say one man is dead and another is in jail after a fight on the South Side. Officers went to a home near Loop 410 and Palo Alto Road on report of shots fired, and they say they found a 27-year-old man hurt when they got there before 8:30 p.m. Monday.
fox7austin.com
Man arrested for allegedly beating, killing roommate in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - A man has been arrested for allegedly beating and killing his roommate in North Austin. 24-year-old Cristo Jesus Rodriguez has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of 65-year-old Kenneth George Emery. APD says officers responded to a disturbance at a home in the 8500 block...
San Antonio family accused of putting missing woman’s body in plastic bin and leaving it in driveway
SAN ANTONIO (TCD) -- A father, his daughter, and his son are accused of putting a dead 19-year-old woman’s body in a plastic bin and leaving it in a vacant driveway. Court records show Frank Rangel, 42, Alysson Paredes, 25, and Adam Rangel, 18, were all booked into the Bexar County Jail on Aug. 1 on a charge of altering/destruction/concealing a human corpse relating to an incident that allegedly occurred July 19. All three are being held on $100,000 bond.
KSAT 12
14-year-old old hit, killed by stolen car during pursuit in Round Rock; man arrested
A man was charged with murder after Round Rock police say he hit and killed a 14-year-old pedestrian while fleeing officers in a stolen vehicle. Leandro Brito-Martinez, 25, was taken into custody following the fatal incident on Sunday evening and charged with murder, records with the Williamson County Jail show.
news4sanantonio.com
Police on scene of possible standoff at Far North Side apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO - Police are on the scene of a suspected standoff at a Far North Side apartment complex. The standoff began sometime after 10 a.m. at the Agora Stone Oak Apartments off Agora Palms Drive and Hardy Oak Boulevard. A viewer who is in one of the apartments sent...
KSAT 12
Recognize them? BCSO trying to identify 2 suspects from ATM theft in South Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify two men who they say broke into a South Bexar County business and stole its ATM machine. The incident occurred on July 29 just after 5 a.m. at a business in the 20000 block of Mathis Road, not far from Campbellton Road and Interstate 37.
KSAT 12
Suspect in custody after allegedly shooting, killing man during fight
SAN ANTONIO – A man is facing a murder charge after allegedly shooting and killing another man outside a South Side home Wednesday night. San Antonio police found the 38-year-old suspect, identified as Aaron Lee Fisher, still at the scene in the 400 block of Ike Street and took him into custody.
KSAT 12
Man, 18, shot by SAPD officers after exchanging gunfire on Southwest Side, chief says
SAN ANTONIO – An 18-year-old old man is in critical condition following a shooting with San Antonio police officers overnight on the Southwest Side, according to Chief William McManus. McManus said the incident started after 11:30 p.m. Thursday, when officers received a call that a man shot up his...
Man breaks into house, strips, grabs young child, police say
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A San Antonio man was arrested late last month after police said he broke into a home, got naked, and then grabbed an eight-year-old girl. Czarwin Agas, 32, has been charged with Burglary with Intent to Commit a Felony (Indecency with a Child) and Public Intoxication. According to court documents, on July […]
KSAT 12
San Antonio man found guilty of fatally shooting his girlfriend sentenced to 50 years
SAN ANTONIO – 6:50 p.m. Update:. Hours after a jury found Jorge Izquierdo guilty for the murder of his girlfriend, 27-year-old Cora Nickel, he was sentenced to 50 years behind bars. Izquierdo must serve half of his sentence before he is eligible for parole. He is convicted of murder,...
KSAT 12
Woman in West Side apartment struck twice by gunfire outside building, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A woman was taken to an area hospital after being shot on the city’s West Side early Thursday morning, San Antonio police said. Officers were called around 3:15 a.m. to the 120 block of San Lino Walk, not far from South Zarzamora Street after receiving word of a person wounded.
Family identifies man shot and killed inside San Antonio LA Fitness
SAN ANTONIO — KENS 5 is learning new information about the man murdered inside an LA Fitness on Monday. The family tells KENS 5 Brandon Marquis Broadnax was the man working out when he was shot and killed. The man accused of pulling the trigger, Jessie Marquis MacWilliams, is...
KSAT 12
2 taken to hospital, 1 charged in head-on crash on Southwest Side
SAN ANTONIO – Two people were hospitalized and one person was arrested following a head-on crash on the Southwest Side on Tuesday evening. San Antonio police said an Audi SUV was driving the wrong way in the 4000 block of Southwest Military Drive, near Quintana Road, when he crashed into a Mercedes just after 5 p.m.
Austin Police: Missing 25-year-old woman last seen in east Austin
The Austin Police Department is looking for a missing 25-year-old woman last seen near east Austin.
KSAT 12
Wrong-way driver hospitalized after head-on crash on East Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A woman was taken to the hospital after she drove her sedan the wrong way and crashed on the East Side overnight, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened at 1:40 a.m. Friday at U.S. Highway 87 and Lakefront, just east of Loop 410. Police...
KSAT 12
Man said he shook infant son because he was ‘tired and frustrated,’ police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after he told San Antonio police that he violently shook his 2-month-old baby because he was “tired and frustrated,” according to an arrest warrant affidavit. Ryan Daniel Herrera, 21, was charged with injury of a child-serious bodily injury with intent...
Texas man shot and killed in gym, suspect arrested
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was shot and killed after a gunman went up to him inside an LA Fitness in northern San Antonio. At about 7 p.m., officers responded at the 7100 block of Blanco Rd where the victim was pronounced dead on the scene. The suspect, Jessie MacWilliams, 32, was located […]
KSAT 12
3 people accused of dumping body found in bin last month outside vacant West Side home
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested three members of a family who they believe played a role in dumping the body of a murdered woman outside a vacant West Side home last month. Frank Rangel, 42; his 18-year-old son Adam; and daughter, Alysson Paredes, 25, all were...
