ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Branch, TX

One detail leads investigators to believe missing woman’s body found in Spring Branch

KSAT 12
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.ksat.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTSA

One man dead, another arrested after South Side fight

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police say one man is dead and another is in jail after a fight on the South Side. Officers went to a home near Loop 410 and Palo Alto Road on report of shots fired, and they say they found a 27-year-old man hurt when they got there before 8:30 p.m. Monday.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
fox7austin.com

Man arrested for allegedly beating, killing roommate in North Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - A man has been arrested for allegedly beating and killing his roommate in North Austin. 24-year-old Cristo Jesus Rodriguez has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of 65-year-old Kenneth George Emery. APD says officers responded to a disturbance at a home in the 8500 block...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
City
Spring Branch, TX
Comal County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Spring, TX
County
Comal County, TX
Spring Branch, TX
Crime & Safety
truecrimedaily

San Antonio family accused of putting missing woman’s body in plastic bin and leaving it in driveway

SAN ANTONIO (TCD) -- A father, his daughter, and his son are accused of putting a dead 19-year-old woman’s body in a plastic bin and leaving it in a vacant driveway. Court records show Frank Rangel, 42, Alysson Paredes, 25, and Adam Rangel, 18, were all booked into the Bexar County Jail on Aug. 1 on a charge of altering/destruction/concealing a human corpse relating to an incident that allegedly occurred July 19. All three are being held on $100,000 bond.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
ABC Big 2 News

Man breaks into house, strips, grabs young child, police say

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A San Antonio man was arrested late last month after police said he broke into a home, got naked, and then grabbed an eight-year-old girl. Czarwin Agas, 32, has been charged with Burglary with Intent to Commit a Felony (Indecency with a Child) and Public Intoxication.  According to court documents, on July […]
ODESSA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KSAT 12

2 taken to hospital, 1 charged in head-on crash on Southwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – Two people were hospitalized and one person was arrested following a head-on crash on the Southwest Side on Tuesday evening. San Antonio police said an Audi SUV was driving the wrong way in the 4000 block of Southwest Military Drive, near Quintana Road, when he crashed into a Mercedes just after 5 p.m.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
ValleyCentral

Texas man shot and killed in gym, suspect arrested

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was shot and killed after a gunman went up to him inside an LA Fitness in northern San Antonio. At about 7 p.m., officers responded at the 7100 block of Blanco Rd where the victim was pronounced dead on the scene. The suspect, Jessie MacWilliams, 32, was located […]
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy