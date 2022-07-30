What does the inflation proposal say about drug prices and insurance subsidies?

www.deseret.com
Opinion: The Inflation Reduction Act would do a lot of things — fighting inflation isn’t one of them
The best way to tame inflation is to find ways that restore the balance of supply and demand, which at the moment is heavily skewed toward demand. But the best way to win an election is to find the one thing that concerns voters most, then show them you are fixing it.
Stimulus Check Update: Eight States Will Receive Payments In August
In the face of widespread inflation that has strained household budgets across the country and left Americans struggling with food, gas, and housing expenses, eight states are getting ready to implement direct payments to assist residents.
Where does Mitt Romney stand on proposed law to protect same-sex marriage?
Utahns dropped off hundreds of signatures at Sen. Mitt Romney’s Salt Lake City office Monday urging him to vote for a bill that would protect same-sex marriage. The Human Rights Commission organized the effort, which also includes phone calls and letters, to get the Republican senator to support the Respect for Marriage Act.
The microchip revolution: Here’s why the U.S. will spend $280 billion to buoy this critical industry
A massive $280 billion federal proposal aimed at bolstering the once-dominant U.S. microchip industry drew bipartisan support in both the House and Senate and is virtually assured of earning the signature of President Joe Biden, who championed the effort from the outset. While the idea to provide U.S. chip makers...
What’s at stake in Arizona’s primary?
Arizona is holding its primary Tuesday to decide who will be on the ballot in November, and the results could have major implications for the midterms. A newly crowned swing state, Arizona has seen Democrats win statewide races in recent years against former President Donald Trump and candidates he supports. But a tough national landscape for Democrats this year could give Republican candidates an edge. Election integrity is an issue in a number of races, with candidates disagreeing over the 2020 election.
What could Kansas vote on abortion rights mean for other GOP states?
Kansans go to the polls Tuesday to cast ballots on a constitutional amendment on abortion rights marking the first time voters will declare their preferences since the Supreme Court overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision. Passage of the "Value Them Both" amendment would allow Kansas lawmakers to further...
Are we in a housing recession or not? Economists split on what exactly is happening
Housing experts and national economists all agree — there’s no doubt that the U.S. housing market has cooled dramatically compared to its red-hot levels over the past two years. But economists are split on whether to go as far as calling it a housing recession. Fortune last month...
What Utahns in Congress say about U.S. killing of al-Qaida leader
Members of Utah’s congressional delegation applauded the U.S. killing of an al-Qaida leader who helped plan the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attack on the United States that left nearly 3,000 people dead. A CIA-operated drone strike over the weekend killed Ayman al-Zawahiri as he stood on the balcony of...
How a bipartisan bill to help sick veterans became the casualty of partisan wars
Support for veterans is one of the few remaining areas where Democrats and Republicans can still find common ground. So when a bill that offered medical care to veterans who had been exposed to toxins during their service came up for consideration in the Senate, few expected it to fail. But on July 27, the bill narrowly missed the two-thirds majority required for it to pass.
Newhouse leads in bid to advance to Washington's general election
Incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse held a lead in his bid to advance to the November ballot for Washington state's 4th Congressional District after Tuesday's top-two primary ballot counts. State of play: Newhouse and Doug White — the lone Democrat in the race — clung to the top two...
DOJ sues Idaho in attempt to block abortion ban
The Department of Justice is filing to sue the state of Idaho in an attempt to stop the state’s strict abortion law, which activated after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The big idea: This move is part of President Joe Biden’s executive order to protect reproductive rights....
Latest inflation report explained: Americans are over-leveraged, and still spending
The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) has released its monthly report, outlining the state of consumer spending in the face of growing inflation. While consumer spending exceeded expectations, the impact of inflation on low-income Americans is increasing. What the report says:. According to the BEA, the personal consumption expenditures...
Utah Democratic Party, Salt Lake County Democratic Party employees unionize
As efforts to unionize among Democratic political staffers and congressional staffers have increased nationwide, employees of the Utah Democratic Party and Salt Lake County Democratic Party have officially unionized. Ben Peck, Salt Lake County Democratic Party executive director, said he worked on unionizing political staffers for more than a year...
