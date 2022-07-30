Bexar County District Attorney credits the success of the Cite and Release program

foxsanantonio.com
Deputy Sheriffs' union rebuts Dan Curry's denials of jail safety hazards
SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Deputy Sheriff's Association has sent a new letter to the agency that runs the jail, rebutting several claims of poor working conditions at the jail. Last week, we reported the list of complaints from employees inside the jail to Dan Curry, who runs the...
Former Comal ISD Assistant Superintendent sentenced to 10 years for stealing from district
SAN ANTONIO - Former Comal ISD Assistant Superintendent Thomas Bloxham, was sentenced late Friday to 10 years for theft of property by a public servant. Prosecutors claimed Bloxham and Comal Superintendent Marc Walker used their positions to get free air conditioning and construction work done at their homes. A witness for the prosecution said the cost of the work and equipment was hidden among invoices for district construction projects like Kinder Ranch Elementary School.
Emotional Hondo City Council meeting ends with NRA fundraiser rental agreement revoked
HONDO, TEXAS — HONDO, Texas - It was a full house and an emotional night at Hondo’s City Council meeting. The big question being if a National Rifle Association (NRA) fundraiser be allowed to happen on Saturday. An emotional night of testimony as the decision on a controversial...
City Council overwhelmingly approves abortion rights resolution, 9-2
SAN ANTONIO - After four hours and dozens of people voicing their opinion at a special City Council meeting today, councilmembers overwhelmingly passed an abortion rights resolution, 9-2 One hundred and two passionate San Antonians shared their thoughts on abortion during an energized and frequently vocal session with council. The...
San Antonio City Council Passes resolution to protect abortion access
After hours of people voicing their opinions at a special city council meeting, councilmembers passed an abortion rights resolution Tuesday evening, but it wasn't unanimous. The vote was split 9 to 2. The resolution recommends that the city will not use any city funds or data to sell out anyone...
Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City ISD outlines safety changes ahead of new school year
SCHERTZ, Texas - With just a few weeks before school is back in session, Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City Independent School District officials sent a letter to parents to talk about school safety. This letter comes just 10 weeks after the Uvalde mass shooting where a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers...
$1 million invested in police mental health unit
SAN ANTONIO - More federal money is being invested in SAPD's mental health unit. Congressman Tony Gonzales says he's secured $1 million dollars to expand the unit, so it can respond to calls seven days a week. He says in 2020, SAPD received more than 20,000 thousand mental health-related calls...
With school starting soon, districts are still looking for hundreds of workers
SAN ANTONIO - It is a sentence that is becoming all too familiar. “We still need a lot of staff members,” Director of human resources for Northside ISD Kittiya Johnson said. Staffing shortages continuing to ravage school districts around Texas. “We hire every day but we have resignations every...
Nine years later and a trial is finally set after campus police shot college student
SAN ANTONIO - It’s been nine years since the shooting death of a University of the Incarnate Word student by campus police. And on Friday, a ruling came down on a wrongful death lawsuit from the 2013 incident. The fourth court of appeals denied the university's request to quash...
Community for Life Foundation virtual scholarship event
A local non-profit organization dedicated to education and community service is about to make dreams come true for even more deserving students. Community for Life Foundation is handing out $50,000 in scholarships to local students just this year during their annual Education Excellence Sunday event. Dr. Lawrence Scott, executive director...
MMW: Dustin Michael Junek
Dustin Michael Junek is wanted by the United States Marshals Service for having an active arrest warrant for allegedly violating the conditions of his supervised release. In December 2018, Junek was sentenced to 60 months in prison on charges involving Conspiracy to Manufacture Marijuana Plants. He was also ordered to serve 5 years of supervised release. Junek allegedly violated the conditions of his supervised release, because he failed to report to his probation officer after being released from prison.
'The potential is there for them,' women firefighter cadets inspire next generation
SAN ANTONIO - In a male-dominated industry, a group of women firefighter cadets is inspiring the next generation of young girls. Fox San Antonio went behind the scenes with the San Antonio Fire Department Training Academy to learn more about what it takes.
Deputies find 580 pieces of stolen mail, handmade postmaster keys during traffic stop
SAN ANTONIO - Two women are behind bars accused of stealing hundreds of pieces of mail from a San Antonio apartment complex using handmade thieves tools. The Bexar County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook that Rebecca Kosakowski, 34, and Lenora Salas, 20, were arrested on July 27 during a traffic stop in West Bexar County.
REWARD: Man in construction vest robs West Side Dollar General at gunpoint
SAN ANTONIO - Crime Stoppers needs your help identifying a suspect who robbed a West Side Dollar General back in May. The robbery happened around 8 p.m. on May 4 at the Dollar General off West U.S. Highway 90 near Military Drive West. Police said a man wearing a bright...
Family of 3 accused of dumping body in plastic bin outside vacant West Side home
SAN ANTONIO – A family of three has been arrested after they were caught through surveillance video dumping a body on the West side of town. On July 19th a 19-year-old woman was reported missing by her father. She was last seen alive at her apartment on the night of July 19.
Former professor charged with murder of 18-year-old college student
A former University of West Georgia professor is accused of murdering a college student. Police in Carrollton say 47-year-old Richard Sigman is responsible for the death of 18-year-old Anna Jones. Investigators say staff at a restaurant told Sigman to leave after he got into an argument with another man. The...
Historic heat causing water leaks and main breaks all over the city
SAN ANTONIO - A warning from the San Antonio Water System. The utility says the historic heat and drought have caused several leaks and main breaks all over the city. SAWS wrote on social media crews are working around the clock to get them fixed. But because there are so...
Warrior Disposal goes bankrupt, leaving 1000's holding the trash bag
SAN ANTONIO - A local trash hauling service plagued with complaints of delayed pickups now says it is filing for bankruptcy. This has angry customers demanding refunds for services they say they never got. The owner of Warrior Disposal Joe Gonzalez said he has lost a lot of money and...
Police arrest armed suspect that barricaded inside auto repair shop
SAN ANTONIO - Police have evacuated an auto repair building near a local car dealership after an armed person barricaded themselves inside. The incident began around 11:45 a.m. Monday when San Antonio Police officers pulled over a car for a traffic violation off NW Loop 410 near Baywater Drive on the Northwest Side.
Several talented artists join together to honor Uvalde victims with murals
SAN ANTONIO – Since the horrific mass shooting that happened in Robb Elementary, several talented artists wanted to join together to honor the lives that were lost on May 24th. Abel Ortiz owner of the Art Lab Contemporary Art Space in Uvalde said he wanted to find a way...
