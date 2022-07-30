Bexar County District Attorney credits the success of the Cite and Release program

Dustin Michael Junek is wanted by the United States Marshals Service for having an active arrest warrant for allegedly violating the conditions of his supervised release. In December 2018, Junek was sentenced to 60 months in prison on charges involving Conspiracy to Manufacture Marijuana Plants. He was also ordered to serve 5 years of supervised release. Junek allegedly violated the conditions of his supervised release, because he failed to report to his probation officer after being released from prison.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO