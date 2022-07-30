ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WYFF4.com

Shooting victim dies at Emergency MD in Greenville, coroner says

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A teen is dead following a shooting Tuesday afternoon, according to the Greenville County Coroner's Office. The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. at Mulberry Court apartments on Mulberry Street, according to Jonathan Bragg with the Greenville Police Department. The victim was taken in a private vehicle...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies 17-year-old victim from Greenville shooting

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the person who died following a shooting in Greenville on Tuesday night. The Greenville Police Department said officers responded to Mulberry Street at around 4:00 p.m. after the shooting was reported. The Coroner’s Office said the victim was...
GREENVILLE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clemson, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Clemson, SC
State
South Carolina State
FOX Carolina

Burglary leads to arrest of 4 in Laurens County

CLINTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said four men are in custody after a burglary investigation. Deputies were called to a burglary at a home on Charlottes Road on July 24. Two days later, they were called back to another burglary at the same location that was caught on the homeowner’s security cameras. Deputies also posted the security footage online and asked for help identifying the suspects.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Station#Violent Crime
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing person in Greenville County

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for 64-year-old Dennis Ray Finch, a missing man from Taylors, SC. Deputies said Finch was last seen on Sunday night. They added that he drives a Chevy Impala and may be traveling in the Georgia/Tennessee region.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Suspects from 2010 homicide taken into custody in Greenville County

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Butler County Sheriff’s Office in Kansas announced that two suspects from a 2010 homicide case were taken into custody in Greenville County On Sunday. Deputies said their investigation began in early February 2010 when the victim, 19-year-old German Clerici of Wichita, Kansas,...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
my40.tv

One person killed after fight breaks out at Upstate SC venue

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WLOS) — One person is dead and another wounded after a fight led to shots being fired outside of a venue in Greenville, South Carolina. The Greenville Police Department says the fight broke out around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 30, outside of the Good Times establishment located at 28 Liberty Lane. They say shots were fired in the parking lot, injuring two people.
fox5ny.com

South Carolina men arrested for 'horrific' planned and filmed attacks on homeless: police

Four men in South Carolina are facing criminal charges, including attempted murder, after videos surfaced showing them brutally beating homeless people, according to authorities. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, which released the video to the public, says the four men committed the beatings over a nine-month period and discovered the...
FOX Carolina

1 hurt, 1 dead after fight, shooting in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville Police say they are investigating after a fight and shooting led to a death on Saturday morning. According to police, at about 12:30 a.m., a fight broke out inside the Good Times establishment on Liberty Lane. Police say outside shots were fired in the...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

SCHP: Driver dies in crash after running into dump truck

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a driver is dead following a crash in Fountain Inn Monday morning. At 8:47 a.m., a car was heading north on Fairview Road when they crossed over the center line and hit a dump truck on the driver’s side, according to troopers.
FOUNTAIN INN, SC
FOX Carolina

NCDOT: Overturned 18-wheeler shuts down highway in Polk Co.

POLK COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation said an overturned tractor trailer has caused U.S. 74 west to shut down Tuesday morning. Officials said the driver of the 18-wheeler was trapped but crews were able to get them out. The driver was flown to a hospital in Spartanburg County.

Comments / 0

Community Policy