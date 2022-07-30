www.foxcarolina.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina Andras
3 affordable weekend getaways in South CarolinaAlina Andras
This SC Town Is Considered One of the “Best Small Towns” in AmericaKennardo G. James
Five charming small towns in South Carolina that are considered a must-visitJoe Mertens
Five Seafood restaurants in South Carolina that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe Mertens
Related
WYFF4.com
Shooting victim dies at Emergency MD in Greenville, coroner says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A teen is dead following a shooting Tuesday afternoon, according to the Greenville County Coroner's Office. The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. at Mulberry Court apartments on Mulberry Street, according to Jonathan Bragg with the Greenville Police Department. The victim was taken in a private vehicle...
FOX Carolina
Car valued at over $105,000 stolen from Upstate dealership, suspect charged
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office announced that a suspect from Alabama was recently charged for a burglary that occurred at a Seneca area car dealership last winter. Deputies said 33-year-old Dexter Sherrod Pearch was charged with one count of Second Degree Burglary and...
FOX Carolina
Coroner identifies 17-year-old victim from Greenville shooting
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the person who died following a shooting in Greenville on Tuesday night. The Greenville Police Department said officers responded to Mulberry Street at around 4:00 p.m. after the shooting was reported. The Coroner’s Office said the victim was...
4 arrested following burglaries in Laurens Co.
The Laurens County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded on July 24 to the residence on Charlottes Road in reference to a burglary.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WYFF4.com
Man dragged during carjacking while looking at house for sale in Spartanburg, report says
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A 52-year-old man says he was dragged while holding on to his door handle during a carjacking on Sunday, according to a report from Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office. The man told deputies that he was checking out a home on Dillard Street that he found on...
FOX Carolina
Burglary leads to arrest of 4 in Laurens County
CLINTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said four men are in custody after a burglary investigation. Deputies were called to a burglary at a home on Charlottes Road on July 24. Two days later, they were called back to another burglary at the same location that was caught on the homeowner’s security cameras. Deputies also posted the security footage online and asked for help identifying the suspects.
FOX Carolina
Greenville Homeless Alliance gives statement following attacks on homeless camps
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Homeless Alliance released a statement on the recent attacks on people in Upstate homeless camps that the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. The alliance shared the statement via Twitter on Tuesday afternoon. This statement comes days after four men were...
Spartanburg Co. man with close to 96 warrants found hiding inside sofa
A man with dozens of warrants is now in the custody of the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing person in Greenville County
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for 64-year-old Dennis Ray Finch, a missing man from Taylors, SC. Deputies said Finch was last seen on Sunday night. They added that he drives a Chevy Impala and may be traveling in the Georgia/Tennessee region.
1 dead after shooting at birthday party in South Carolina
One person is dead following a shooting at a birthday party early Saturday morning in Greenville.
Woman killed in Greenville Co. collision
A woman died and another person was injured following a two-vehicle crash in Greenville County Monday morning.
FOX Carolina
Suspects from 2010 homicide taken into custody in Greenville County
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Butler County Sheriff’s Office in Kansas announced that two suspects from a 2010 homicide case were taken into custody in Greenville County On Sunday. Deputies said their investigation began in early February 2010 when the victim, 19-year-old German Clerici of Wichita, Kansas,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1 dead following shooting at birthday party in Greenville
One person is dead following a shooting at a birthday party early Saturday morning in Greenville.
my40.tv
One person killed after fight breaks out at Upstate SC venue
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WLOS) — One person is dead and another wounded after a fight led to shots being fired outside of a venue in Greenville, South Carolina. The Greenville Police Department says the fight broke out around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 30, outside of the Good Times establishment located at 28 Liberty Lane. They say shots were fired in the parking lot, injuring two people.
FOX Carolina
Pickens PD selling ‘scam proof’ t-shirts to benefit victims of scams
PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens Police Department made their own “scam proof” t-shirts in response to recent attempts to scam the community using the department’s logo and name. The department said it will be selling the shirts for $20 to raise money for its Victim...
fox5ny.com
South Carolina men arrested for 'horrific' planned and filmed attacks on homeless: police
Four men in South Carolina are facing criminal charges, including attempted murder, after videos surfaced showing them brutally beating homeless people, according to authorities. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, which released the video to the public, says the four men committed the beatings over a nine-month period and discovered the...
FOX Carolina
1 hurt, 1 dead after fight, shooting in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville Police say they are investigating after a fight and shooting led to a death on Saturday morning. According to police, at about 12:30 a.m., a fight broke out inside the Good Times establishment on Liberty Lane. Police say outside shots were fired in the...
FOX Carolina
SCHP: Driver dies in crash after running into dump truck
FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a driver is dead following a crash in Fountain Inn Monday morning. At 8:47 a.m., a car was heading north on Fairview Road when they crossed over the center line and hit a dump truck on the driver’s side, according to troopers.
FOX Carolina
NCDOT: Overturned 18-wheeler shuts down highway in Polk Co.
POLK COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation said an overturned tractor trailer has caused U.S. 74 west to shut down Tuesday morning. Officials said the driver of the 18-wheeler was trapped but crews were able to get them out. The driver was flown to a hospital in Spartanburg County.
Good times turn bad in fatal weekend shooting
It was good times turned bad, in a fatal weekend shooting in the Upstate. The Greenville Police Dept. says, a fight at the Good Times Event Venue on Liberty Lane led to a shooting that left one person dead and another injured.
Comments / 0