ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Grass fire burns close to homes in Glenn Heights

fox4news.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.fox4news.com

Comments / 0

Related
WFAA

Deadly crash shuts down Central Expressway lanes near downtown Dallas

DALLAS — A deadly motorcycle crash shut down southbound lanes on the Central Expressway near downtown Dallas on Tuesday morning. The crash happened around 3 a.m. near the Haskell Avenue exit on the highway, according to police. A motorcycle driver hit a wall and crashed. They died at the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grass Fire
fox4news.com

Burning trailer causes 3 fires in Kaufman County; authorities search for driver

KAUFMAN, Texas - Authorities are searching for the person who drove a burning trailer that started three separate fires just east of Kaufman on Sunday. The fires broke out after someone drove the burning trailer down two county roads, Kaufman County officials said. The driver involved unhitched the burning trailer on a bridge and fled the scene before authorities arrived to put out the flames.
KAUFMAN COUNTY, TX
KENS 5

Woman found dead in street near Dallas skate park, police say

DALLAS — A woman was found dead in a street near a skate park in the eastern area of Dallas early Sunday morning, police said. Police said they responded around 5:40 a.m. to the area of Hunnicut Road and St. Francis Avenue near Lakeland Hills Park. Police said officers...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

'Hell had ripped open': The day Delta 191 crashed at DFW Airport

DALLAS — Tuesday marked the 37th anniversary of the crash of Delta Flight 191 at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport. The Lockheed L-1011 jumbo jet was coming in for a landing on a rainy Friday evening Aug. 2, 1985, when it encountered a "microburst" that sent the aircraft careening along the ground north of runway 17L, according to the National Transportation Safety Board. The plane struck a car on Texas Highway 114, killing its driver, then broke up in a fireball as it slammed into two large above-ground water tanks.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Scorching Temperatures Causing NTX Homeowners to Consider Fake Grass

Scorching heat, drought and water restrictions are taking a toll on grass across North Texas. People are spending a lot of money on water bills, fertilizer, and sprinkler systems just to keep their lawns alive, all while their family budgets battle inflation and rising utility costs. But some are giving...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Trackdown Arrest: Tip leads to Cornelius Williams’ suspected killer

DALLAS - Another murder suspect featured on Shaun Rabb’s Trackdown series was caught. Dallas police said a tip in January led them to Royse Reed. He’s now charged with killing Cornelius Williams. Williams was shot in the parking lot of Baylor University Medical Center in November. He had...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas Police Find Woman with ‘Deep Cuts' in Street, Suspect Arrested

One woman is dead and a 22-year-old man has been charged with murder after Dallas police found the victim lying in the street Sunday, officials confirm to NBC 5. On Sunday morning at 5:40 a.m., Dallas police responded to a call at Hunnicut and St. Francis where they found an unknown woman in the street with deep cuts to her neck and chest. Dallas Fire Rescue responded and the woman died at the scene.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy