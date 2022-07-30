Grass fire burns close to homes in Glenn Heights

www.fox4news.com
Two Grand Prairie firefighters hurt battling fires at two homes and another structure
Two Grand Prairie firefighters are recovering from injuries suffered during a house fire on Claremont Drive near I-20 and Great Southwest Parkway. Fire crews got the call just before 3 p.m. yesterday
fox4news.com
Kaufman County authorities seek driver of truck towing burning trailer sparking grass fires
KAUFMAN, Texas - Authorities in Kaufman County want to find a driver who was seen towing a burning trailer that caused three grass fires. There's plenty of video of the burning trailer and the truck that was towing it, but authorities do not have a description of the driver or a license plate to work with.
Southbound Central Expressway/75 closed at Knox-Henderson due to accident, investigation
A motorcyclist has died in an early morning crash in Uptown Dallas. It was just before 3:30 a.m. when the motorcycle crashed on south-bound Central Expressway near Haskell.
WFAA
Deadly crash shuts down Central Expressway lanes near downtown Dallas
DALLAS — A deadly motorcycle crash shut down southbound lanes on the Central Expressway near downtown Dallas on Tuesday morning. The crash happened around 3 a.m. near the Haskell Avenue exit on the highway, according to police. A motorcycle driver hit a wall and crashed. They died at the...
fox4news.com
Fort Worth man confesses to intentionally setting several grass fires
FORT WORTH, Texas - The Fort Worth Fire Department says one man was responsible for a number of grass fires in the city. The city responded to about 20 fires over a seven-day period. Officials say the suspect confessed to setting several of them. A 32-year-old man is behind bars....
Suspected burglar charges armed homeowner in Pleasant Grove with fatal results
A Pleasant Grove confrontation turned deadly over the weekend when a man pretending to be armed charged a homeowner who really was. Late Saturday, police were told a man was trying to break into cars on Quinto Drive
fox4news.com
Burning trailer causes 3 fires in Kaufman County; authorities search for driver
KAUFMAN, Texas - Authorities are searching for the person who drove a burning trailer that started three separate fires just east of Kaufman on Sunday. The fires broke out after someone drove the burning trailer down two county roads, Kaufman County officials said. The driver involved unhitched the burning trailer on a bridge and fled the scene before authorities arrived to put out the flames.
Search underway for driver who ignited three fires in Kaufman County, officials say
KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — Authorities of Kaufman County are searching for a driver who was pulling a burning trailer that ignited three separate fires, which also threatened homes, officials said Sunday. County officials said in a news release that the fires broke out around 12 p.m. Sunday along county...
starlocalmedia.com
Plano police respond to several burglaries at homes, commercial properties in the end of July
The following major crime incidents were reported from July 18-31, 2022, in Plano, according to community crime map data. In that time span, Plano Police Department officers responded to six calls involving burglaries at commercial buildings.
KRLD Traffic: Eastbound I-20 in Dallas closed at Wheatland due to accident
Eastbound Interstate 20 is closed at Wheatland Avenue due to an accident. Traffic able to reenter past Hampton Rd. Traffic & Weather together on the 8s
fox4news.com
Balch Springs reverend getting help from church family after losing home to grass fire
BALCH SPRINGS, Texas - There were about 40 people who lost everything in Monday's fire in Balch Springs that did $6 million in damages. About a week after the fire, many families are still staying in hotels. One of those families is the Jackson’s. Even with losing everything, the...
Woman killed in hit-and-run accident on I-20 in Fort Worth
Fort Worth police are looking for the hit-and-run driver who killed a woman yesterday. Investigators say the woman was a passenger in a car that pulled over to the shoulder on I-20
KENS 5
Woman found dead in street near Dallas skate park, police say
DALLAS — A woman was found dead in a street near a skate park in the eastern area of Dallas early Sunday morning, police said. Police said they responded around 5:40 a.m. to the area of Hunnicut Road and St. Francis Avenue near Lakeland Hills Park. Police said officers...
'Hell had ripped open': The day Delta 191 crashed at DFW Airport
DALLAS — Tuesday marked the 37th anniversary of the crash of Delta Flight 191 at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport. The Lockheed L-1011 jumbo jet was coming in for a landing on a rainy Friday evening Aug. 2, 1985, when it encountered a "microburst" that sent the aircraft careening along the ground north of runway 17L, according to the National Transportation Safety Board. The plane struck a car on Texas Highway 114, killing its driver, then broke up in a fireball as it slammed into two large above-ground water tanks.
5 days after Balch Springs fire, homeowner who lost everything shares powerful message
BALCH SPRINGS, Texas — Almost every home destroyed in the Balch Springs fire Monday is now empty. Displaced families took what they could and moved in with friends or relatives as they figure out their next steps. But Saturday, Robert Pinero came back home. Not because his house or...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Scorching Temperatures Causing NTX Homeowners to Consider Fake Grass
Scorching heat, drought and water restrictions are taking a toll on grass across North Texas. People are spending a lot of money on water bills, fertilizer, and sprinkler systems just to keep their lawns alive, all while their family budgets battle inflation and rising utility costs. But some are giving...
WFAA
Dallas PD chief: Supply chain issues causing new patrol vehicles to sit in lot, waiting for chips
“We have an aging fleet. No one's going to hide from that," Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia said. “Help’s on the way, but we're kind of at the mercy of the supply."
Deadly shootings reported again across DFW over the weekend
A man is dead in Dallas and his killer is still on the run. Yesterday, the victim was found shot in the back in a parking lot on Moulin Rouge Drive near Westmoreland in West Oak Cliff.
fox4news.com
Trackdown Arrest: Tip leads to Cornelius Williams’ suspected killer
DALLAS - Another murder suspect featured on Shaun Rabb’s Trackdown series was caught. Dallas police said a tip in January led them to Royse Reed. He’s now charged with killing Cornelius Williams. Williams was shot in the parking lot of Baylor University Medical Center in November. He had...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Police Find Woman with ‘Deep Cuts' in Street, Suspect Arrested
One woman is dead and a 22-year-old man has been charged with murder after Dallas police found the victim lying in the street Sunday, officials confirm to NBC 5. On Sunday morning at 5:40 a.m., Dallas police responded to a call at Hunnicut and St. Francis where they found an unknown woman in the street with deep cuts to her neck and chest. Dallas Fire Rescue responded and the woman died at the scene.
