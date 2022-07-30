ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reds trade Castillo to Mariners for top prospects

By Jack Pohl
 4 days ago

CINCINNATI – Cincinnati Reds Vice President, General Manager Nick Krall today announced the acquisitions of IF Noelvi Marte , IF Edwin Arroyo , RHP Levi Stoudt and RHP Andrew Moore from the Seattle Mariners for RHP Luis Castillo .

Marte , Arroyo and Stoudt are rated by MLB.com the first, third and fifth-best prospects, respectively, in Seattle’s organization. They are rated by Baseball America the Mariners’ first, second and 10th-best prospects.

Marte , 20, is rated by both MLB.com and Baseball America the 18th-best prospect in baseball. In 2021 he was a Mariners Organization MiLB.com All-Star and this season hit .275 with 19 doubles, 15 HR, 55 RBI, 13 stolen bases and an .825 OPS for Class A Everett. In 257 appearances in a minor league career that began in 2019, Marte hit .282 with 65 doubles, 6 triples, 41 HR, 180 RBI and 54 stolen bases. He was signed by the Mariners as an undrafted free agent in July 2018.

Arroyo , 18, is rated by Baseball America the 48th-best prospect in baseball and by MLB.com the 93rd-best prospect. He was selected by the Mariners in the second round (48th overall) of the 2021 first-year player draft out of Arecibo Baseball Academy in Puerto Rico. In 108 career minor league appearances, he hit .299 with 21 doubles, 7 triples, 15 HR, 77 RBI, 25 stolen bases and an .860 OPS.

Stoudt , 24, was selected by the Mariners in the third round of the 2019 first-year player draft. His changeup last season has been rated the best in Seattle’s system. In his 2 professional seasons, Stoudt went 13-9 with a 4.32 ERA in 33 starts (168.2ip, 153h, 59bb, 168k, 1.26whip, .241baa).

Moore , 22,  was selected by the Mariners in the 14th round of the 2021 first-year player draft out of Chipola Junior College. In 25 relief appearances this season for Class A Modesto, Moore went 2-1 with a 1.95 ERA (32.1ip, 25h, 17bb, 58k, 1.30whip, .217baa). He is rated the Mariners’ 26th-best prospect by Baseball America .

C astillo , 29, is a 2-time National League All-Star (2019, 2022). Since his Major League debut in 2017, he leads the Reds’ pitching staff in wins (44), starts (137), innings pitched (792.1) and strikeouts (860). Castillo was the Reds’ Opening Day starting pitcher in 2019 and 2021.

