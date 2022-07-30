Wood County DA: No charges to be filed in boy’s death

www.wsaw.com
WSAW
State Patrol to conduct aerial speed monitoring in Marathon, Portage counties
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin State Patrol pilots are scheduled to keep an eye out for traffic violations from the air this week. On Wednesday, Aug. 3 the State Patrol’s Air Support Unit will monitor I-39 in Portage County. On Saturday, Aug. 6 it will monitor US 51 in Marathon County.
wwisradio.com
Fatal Hwy 54 Motorcycle Accident
On July 29, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were called to Hwy 54 near Panter Road in the Township of City Point. A caller stated that a man was laying in the road. Deputies arrived on scene and found that the man had been ejected from a vehicle during a one vehicle accident. An investigation found that the vehicle had entered the ditch while traveling west bound on Highway 54, and rolled. The driver was ejected from the vehicle.
wwisradio.com
Stand off in Millston ends with no injuries
On Monday, August 1, 2022 at about 05:22 AM the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department. responded to W6563 US Highway 12, Town of Millston, Jackson County Wisconsin, for a report. of a burglary in progress at the Buck Stops Here Saloon and Grill. Jackson County Deputies, along with personnel from...
Wisconsin State Patrol to use aerial surveillance in 5 counties this week
ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. -- In addition to keeping their eyes on the road, drivers in Wisconsin will have to watch the skies this week.Starting Tuesday, the Wisconsin State Patrol's Air Support Unit will fly overhead look for traffic violations in five counties.Tuesday, the patrol's pilots will monitor Interstate 94 in Waukesha County. The next day, Interstate 39 in Portage County will be the target. On Thursday, Highway 64 in St. Croix County and I-39/90 in Dane County will be surveilled. Highway 51 in Marathon County will have pilots overhead on Saturday."From the air it's much easier to spot drivers who are speeding or driving aggressively," the state patrol said. "When a pilot observes a violation, they communicate with ground-based units to initiate a traffic stop."
One dead in Rhinelander-area explosion, investigation underway
The Marathon County Bomb Squad is one of multiple agencies that responded Monday to an explosion that left one person dead near Rhinelander. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Department issued the following release on Tuesday:. On August 1, 2022 at approximately 7:25 PM, the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center...
Wausau driver convicted of 7th OWI after crash
A Wausau man was convicted of his seventh drunken driving charge last week in Marathon County Circuit. Court, roughly one month after a crash led to his arrest. Gregg B. Kandutsch, 62, was arrested after police posted a photo on the department’s Facebook page thanking residents who reported a hit-and-run crash the morning of June 25 on the city’s northwest side. Witnesses reported seeing a man driving a vehicle into a power pole, then fleeing the scene.
WSAW
Wood County non-emergency lines down
WOOD COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - Wood County Dispatch’s regular non-emergency phone lines are down. According to an email from the lines went down around 5 p.m. on Tuesday. If you need non-emergent police, fire, or ems, please contact 715-421-8764, 715-421-8332, 715-421-8724, or 715-421-8679. If there is an emergency, 911...
WEAU-TV 13
28-year-old man dead after single-vehicle crash in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Jackson County Friday. According to a media release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, July 29 around 2:03 p.m. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were informed of a man lying in the road on Highway 54 near Panter Road in the Township of City Point.
tomahawkleader.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report: July 31, 2022
As reported by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Sunday, July 31:. On 07-26-2022 a deputy was assigned to investigate a damage to property complaint. It was reported to the Sheriff’s Office that a Merrill man, 39, intentionally dug up a telephone box that was on his property, which is located on Swede Rd. in the Town of Merrill. The box was owned by Frontier Phone Company and the damage disrupted phone services in the area. The report with a request for charges of criminal damage to property and theft will be sent to the Lincoln County District Attorney’s Office.
Man stands on ATV and shoots himself while fleeing from DNR officers
DICKINSON COUNTY, MI – A man who allegedly pointed a rifle at Michigan conservation officers and then shot himself while fleeing on an ATV is facing several felony charges related to the incident, authorities announced. The 30-year-old man from Wausau, Wis., is recovering from the self-inflicted gunshot wound in...
spmetrowire.com
Police & Sheriff calls, July 29-30
Loiterer: Police were called to the 1400 block of Fourth Ave. at 8:07 a.m. when a 39-year-old man complained about a homeless man loitering around the apartment building. The man was gone when police arrived. Show me: A 34-year-old man was issued a written warning for failure to display his...
WSAW
Law enforcement training to be held this week at Adams-Friendship area schools
ADAMS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Adams County Sheriff’s Department will be conducting training Tuesday through Thursday at Adams-Friendship Area Schools. Law enforcement officers may be wearing tactical clothing and carrying firearms near the schools. The training event will be geared towards school safety and our response. There will be...
WSAW
UPDATE: Gas leak evacuation cleared in Wautoma
WAUTOMA, Wis. (WSAW) - The Waushara County Sheriff’s Office said it is now safe to return to the city of Wautoma after a gas leak was cleared. Tuesday afternoon people were asked to stay away from the area of 613 W Main St in the city of Wautoma after a report of a gas leak.
WSAW
Portion of County J in Ringle to close Aug. 8-11 for culvert replacment
RINGLE, Wis. (WSAW) - County Road J in the town of Ringle is scheduled to be closed from Aug. 8 through Aug.11 for culvert replacements. The Road will be closed to all traffic for the duration of the project. The culverts are located between County Road Q and State Highway...
WLUC
Dickinson County prosecutor charges Wisconsin man now hospitalized after ATV chase with DNR conservation officers
DICKINSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - State law enforcement officers are seeking the extradition to Michigan of a Wisconsin man recovering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on several charges resulting from a July 22 incident in Dickinson County. According to a DNR press release, the 30-year-old Wausau man pointed a rifle...
WSAW
Edgar woman sentenced in 2017 Chippewa County fatal crash begins sentence in Marathon County Jail
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A 23-year-old woman convicted of causing a crash that killed a man in Chippewa County has been transferred to the Marathon County Jail to begin her 6-month sentence. Miranda Miller, of Edgar, was charged in 2019 after causing the crash two years earlier. Court documents state...
947jackfm.com
Two Arrested After Drug Raid in Nekoosa
NEKOOSA, WI (WSAU) — Two people are jailed and facing the possibility of numerous drug-related charges after a drug search in Nekoosa. Officers searched the home on Friday evening and seized a significant amount of fentanyl along with THC, meth, and other items related to the distribution of controlled substances. The raid resulted in the arrest of 32-year-old Stevie Sullivan and 34-year-old Kevin Komatz.
wrcitytimes.com
Multiple agencies respond to multi-structure fire in Nekoosa
NEKOOSA – Two garages were total losses, and their adjacent homes suffered significant fire and water damage, in a weekend fire in Nekoosa. According to a press release from Chief Mike Hartje, the Nekoosa Fire Department was dispatched just after 6 p.m. on July 30 to a garage fire at 420 S. Section Street. Upon arrival, crews encountered a detached garage fully engulfed in flames and smoke, with fire quickly spreading to the home on the property, along with an adjacent house and detached garage at 412 S. Section St.
WSAW
Gov. Evers awards grant to Wausau Fire Department to help EMS services
Last year's warm fall weather is affecting blueberry picking this year. Chet Skippy, owner of Chet’s Blueberry Farm said he’s already three weeks into picking season and his crop is producing only a third of what it usually does. Last year's warm fall weather affects this year's blueberry...
WSAW
2 of Wausau’s city pools to close for the season this weekend
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The final days to swim at two of the three Wausau city pools is this weekend. Memorial Pool, located at 505 Memorial Park Road will close for the season on Saturday, Aug. 6. Schulenburg Pool, located at 1533 Summit Drive, will close for the season on Sunday, Aug. 7.
