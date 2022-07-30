18-year-old arrested for murder of Delaware County veteran; 2 others arrested

www.wthr.com
Man who made song about killing police charged in Indiana officer’s death, authorities say
ANDERSON, Ind. — A man accused of fatally shooting an Indiana police officer during a traffic stop had made a song about killing an officer, investigators said Monday. Carl Boards II was charged with murder and other crimes a day after Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz was gunned down in the wee hours Sunday in Madison County, about 50 miles northeast of Indianapolis.
Formal charges filed against parents in Muncie child shooting
Formal charges have been filed against the parents of a 5-year-old girl who was shot and killed by her 6-year-old brother at a home on Muncie's southside.
Muncie couple charged after daughter's shooting death
The parents of a 6-year-old boy who accidentally shot his younger sister with a gun he found inside their home have been charged in connection with the girl's death.
Woman charged with murder in July 23 hit-and-run crash
INDIANAPOLIS — Police have arrested a woman for murder in a hit-and-run crash last month. Mary Adame, 28, was critically injured when she was struck by a vehicle around 8 p.m. on July 23 in the 1100 block of South Chester Avenue, near Prospect Street and Southeastern Avenue. She later died at the hospital.
Fishers man arrested for pointing gun at motorists
FISHERS, Ind. — The Fishers Police Department arrested a man for pointing a gun at motorists. It happened July 31 near the intersection of 116th Street and Allisonville Road. At the same time the police department was getting that call, officers were also called about a large amount of water coming from an apartment.
Attorneys explain why the Elwood shooting suspect wasn’t in jail
INDIANAPOLIS — Carl Boards II spent time in prison for shooting at Indianapolis officers back in 2006. He was sentenced to 25 years and served 15 of them. Now, Boards is the suspect in the fatal shooting of Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz. Attorneys tell FOX59 that state lawmakers are the ones who determine the sentencing […]
Court doc: suspect in Elwood officer’s death made song saying he would kill police if caught
Formal charges have been filed against an Anderson man in connection with the deadly shooting of an Elwood Police Officer.
Accused cop killer fired 36 rounds; officer never unholstered gun, doc says
The man accused of fatally shooting an Elwood police officer during an attempted traffic stop Sunday fired a total of 36 rounds and never gave giving the officer a chance to unholster his own gun.
Court docs: Muncie man claims Ryan Seacrest told him to stab his mother to death
MUNCIE, Ind. — A man arrested in the fatal stabbing of his mother over the weekend made the bizarre claim that media personality Ryan Seacrest told him to do it and said he was “relieved” it was over. Around 9 a.m. Sunday, officers with the Muncie Police Department responded to a home in the 1000 […]
Suspect in shooting outside Muncie Walmart being held without bond
A Muncie man who police say shot and killed a man as he was leaving Walmart Saturday is being held without bond.
IMPD arrests man in deadly December 2021 shooting outside Castleton bar
INDIANAPOLIS — Police arrested a man in connection with a deadly December 2021 shooting outside a Castleton bar. Torrion Williams, 27, is charged with reckless homicide in the case. Police took him into custody Friday. Williams’ arrest stems from a December 26, 2021, shooting in the 8200 block of Center Run Road near the Castleton […]
What we know about suspect in Elwood officer’s deadly shooting, including his conviction for firing at Indianapolis PD
With formal charges expected to be filed Monday in Madison County, more details have emerged about the suspect in the deadly shooting of an Elwood police officer. Police arrested 42-year-old Carl Roy Webb Boards II of Anderson in connection to the fatal shooting that took the life of 24-year-old Noah Shahnavaz during a traffic stop. […]
Muncie woman charged with neglect in dog attack; Witnesses say pit bull was known to be ‘extremely aggressive’
MUNCIE, Ind. — Investigators say a Muncie woman tried to cover up the details in a dog attack that left a 17-month-old girl with “catastrophic facial injuries.” Muncie police were sent to a home on W. 9th Street on January 6, 2022 in reference to a dog bite. Officers arrived to find medics treating a […]
Woman stabbed to death in Muncie, son arrested
MUNCIE, Ind. — The Muncie Police Department is investigating the deadly stabbing of a woman. Just after 9 a.m., officers were called to a home in the 100 block of North Burns Street. During the 911 call, 61-year-old Sondra Armstrong said she believed her son had stabbed her. An...
Nobody injured after bullets hit Fishers homes, vehicle
FISHERS, Ind. — Fishers police are asking for help identifying the person or people who fired shots that hit a home Monday night. Police responded to multiple reports of shots fired in a neighborhood shortly before 11:15 p.m. Police arrived and found bullets that hit a vehicle and home...
Accused Elwood cop killer appears in court for first time
The man accused of killing Elwood Police Department Officer Noah Shahnavaz on Sunday morning was in court for the first time Monday afternoon.
Man kills own mother, claims celebrity told him to do it, police say
On July 31, Muncie Police were dispatched to a report of a stabbing that occurred at the 1000 block of North Burns Street.
Victim in northwest side shooting dies days later
INDIANAPOLIS — A man found shot outside of a gas station on the northwest side on Friday, July 29, has died. Police say the man was originally taken to the hospital in critical condition after he was found inside a vehicle at the Marathon Gas station at 38th Street and N. High School Road around […]
IMPD: Woman faces murder charge in hit-and-run after ‘disturbance’
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 21-year-old woman could be formally charged Wednesday with murder in connection to a hit-and-run fatality in July, Indianapolis police said Monday night. Mary Ann Adame, 28, died July 24, the day after police found her injured and medics took her to a hospital in critical...
17-year-old dead in shooting on Indianapolis' north side
INDIANAPOLIS — A person is dead following a shooting on Indianapolis' north side early Monday morning. Shortly after 2 a.m., IMPD officers responded to an apartment complex in the 7100 block of Knobwood Drive, near Michigan Road and West 71st Street. Police found a teenage male who appeared to...
