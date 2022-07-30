Local doctors urge vigilance as Florida sees new monkeypox infections

www.wesh.com
Related
WESH
Central Florida zoo introduces new train
SANFORD, Fla. — Of course, animals are the stars of the show at the Central Florida Zoo, but soon a new attraction will be up and running. It's been nearly three years since people could take a train ride around the zoo property, but a new train is close to accepting riders.
WESH
Viral video: Florida woman stops deputies attempting to serve eviction at wrong home
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A Pasco County woman pushed back when deputies showed up at her house to serve an eviction notice — and it turned out, the deputies were at the wrong home. Jennifer Michele didn’t expect to receive a Ring doorbell alert on Thursday showing two...
WESH
More travelers using smaller Central Florida airports
MELBOURNE, Fla. — A perfect storm has caused travel chaos across Central Florida this summer with people heading back out after the pandemic, staffing shortages and extreme weather. Smaller airports might hold the answer to smoother travel. With the air travel chaos, bigger is not always better when deciding...
WESH
Nonprofit group bringing WWII tugboat home to DeLand
DELAND, Fla. — He's worked in real estate. He's been an educator. But it's in retirement that Dan Friend, president of the nonprofit DeLand Historic Trust, Inc., is making history. Friend is closing in on his dream to bring a World War II tugboat made in DeLand back to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WESH
Police: Daytona Beach man didn't seek care after child was bitten by dog
A Daytona Beach man allegedly knew a child in his care had been bitten by a dog, but didn't take the child to the hospital for care. Trenton Boettcher was arrested Saturday for child neglect causing great harm. Police say they were called to the home by DCF after DCF got a report from a relative that the child was bitten by a family dog Thursday night.
WESH
Prominent Winter Park political consultant pleads not guilty in alleged ghost candidate scheme
WINTER PARK, Fla. — Prominent political consultant Eric Foglesong of Winter Park appeared before a judge in a Seminole County courtroom on Tuesday. He pled not guilty to the five counts filed against him related to an alleged ‘ghost’ candidate scheme. It all has to do with...
WESH
Residents in Orlando senior apartments face air conditioning outage for days
ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando apartment complex for seniors has had no air conditioning for days. That's according to residents at the Kinneret Apartments on Delaney Avenue. They told WESH 2 that one of the towers has been without working AC since Wednesday. They told us some residents have...
WESH
Osceola County charter academy shut down days before start of school
ST. CLOUD, Fla. — In April, the Osceola County school board voted to terminate its contract with the American Classical Charter Academy for various reasons, including their financial conditions. The academy appealed the termination, tried to raise money, and spoke out at school board meetings saying students there were...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WESH
Police: 3 adults, 2 children dead in apparent murder-suicide in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — Five people are dead Tuesday, including two children, in an apparent murder-suicide in Orlando, police said. Officers are on scene at a home on Lake District Lane in the East Park neighborhood of Lake Nona. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to...
WESH
Orlando police looking for crossing guards
ORLANDO, Fla. — Hazel is one of the folks who will be manning the roughly 200 crossings at schools in Orlando. And with classes starting up soon, OPD says they still need help. Tuesday is training day for the people who will be getting your kids to school safely...
WESH
Orlando to implement checkpoints downtown after 7 people injured in shooting
A new security plan is coming to downtown Orlando after a gunman who’s still on the loose wounded seven people over the weekend. The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Sunday while people were out at bars and restaurants on Wall Street Plaza and South Orange Avenue. A business owner...
WESH
Alligator euthanized in Deltona after being spotted with knife in its head
DELTONA, Fla. — Florida Fish and Wildlife officers trapped an alligator in Deltona after the gator was spotted with a knife in its head. Several people called in after seeing the gator swimming in this pond behind a Subway store on Providence Boulevard off Doyle Road. One of them shared this picture of the knife lodging in its head.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WESH
Disney workers share emotional stories of financial struggles at roundtable
Dozens of Disney workers are speaking out about the difficulties they face making ends meet in light of inflation and rising rent. The union that represents them says it's time for higher wages. Union members who work at Disney in food and beverage or as housekeepers met Monday night to...
WESH
AERIALS: An overhead look at eastern Kentucky communities ravaged by flooding
It's going to be a long road to recovery for Kentucky's Appalachian communities plagued by deadly flooding in late July. The region was swamped by more than 8 inches of rain in 48 hours and more rain came days later. After the catastrophe hit one of the poorest parts of...
WESH
Severe thunderstorm warning expires for Orange, Osceola and Polk counties
The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Orange and Osceola counties Tuesday. The warning expired at 7:15 p.m. In Polk County, a severe thunderstorm warning expired at 7 p.m. Severe thunderstorm warnings in Seminole and Volusia counties expired earlier in the day.
WESH
'Very unsettling': Orlando residents react to downtown shooting injuring 7 people
ORLANDO, Fla. — LATEST:. Dyer stated that all seven of the victims from Sunday's shooting are stable. "Incidents like this cannot and should not happen in our downtown," he said. "We want to have a safe downtown." Dyer said that the city has worked hard but obviously needs to...
WESH
Elections official blasts Lake County GOP for sending 'shameful' email spreading misinformation
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Lake County elections officials say voters are getting false and misleading information in emails. "The Republican Party of Lake County and florida4america.org should be ashamed of their scurrilous conduct and apologize to the voters of Lake County, and to this office. Shame on them," Alan Hays, Lake County Supervisor of Elections, says.
WESH
Sheriff: Man found dead in Orange County parking lot had 'traumatic injuries'
ORLANDO, Fla. — The family of a father found dead in a car in the middle of the day in Orange County is speaking out. It happened over the weekend and the family still doesn't know exactly what happened. “One thing I could say, he was a decent gentleman,...
WESH
'This is ridiculous': 23-year-old woman celebrating her birthday in downtown Orlando among 7 shot
ORLANDO, Fla. — It was just around 2:20 a.m. on Sunday in downtown Orlando when Jaimy, who asked us not to use her last name for her safety, heard a string of gunshots. “Boom! Boom! Boom!” she said. “I only heard three or four before I started to run.”
WESH
Toyota of Orlando’s tips for checking auto body repairs
Does the thought of getting auto body repairs make you nervous? You’re not the only one - not only do you want reliable, long-lasting repairs made on your car, but you also want repairs that aren’t going to break the bank. Toyota of Orlando’s Collision Center experts are here with tips to help you check your own auto body repairs after the job is done and get the peace of mind you deserve.
Comments / 0