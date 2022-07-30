Reds and Mariners pull off blockbuster trade that sends Luis Castillo to Seattle

blogredmachine.com
Why the Cubs didn’t trade Willson Contreras, explained
Why didn’t the Cubs manage to trade catcher Willson Contreras at the MLB trade deadline? Chicago’s plans were scuppered by their high asking price. Willson Contreras said his goodbyes to the Cubs faithful at Wrigley Field last week during what was thought to be his final home game with the organization.
Red Sox mercifully end the Bobby Dalbec era with latest trade
The Boston Red Sox have a new first baseman, and it is Eric Hosmer following a trade with the San Diego Padres. The San Diego Padres agreed to a trade with the Washington Nationals for superstar outfielder Juan Soto and first baseman Josh Bell. Eric Hosmer was part of the return package that would go to Washington, but he reportedly exercised his no-trade clause. Even with this apparent hold-up, it would not cancel out the Soto-Bell trade. However, Hosmer does have a new home.
MLB trade grades: Who won the Cardinals-Yankees Jordan Montgomery deal at the buzzer?
Just a few minutes before the trade deadline, the Cardinals and Yankees have made a trade involving MLB players. It was reported just a few minutes before the MLB Trade Deadline that the St. Louis Cardinals and New York Yankees have made a trade that involves major leaguers. The Cardinals...
Brewers trade for former Cardinals All-Star closer
After trading closer Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres, the Milwaukee Brewers brought in a veteran reliever in Trevor Rosenthal. The Milwaukee Brewers made the stunning decision to trade closer Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres. It was a move that left the fanbase and even the players scratching their heads. Well now, the team has filled the void with a veteran who the Brewers know all too well.
Braves biggest deadline acquisition wasn’t a trade after all
The Atlanta Braves were big winners at the trade deadline but their best move had nothing to do with trades at all but, rather, locking up Austin Riley. There’s a lot to like about the trades the Atlanta Braves made leading up to Tuesday’s MLB Trade Deadline. Not only did they make a couple of moves reminiscent of last year’s acquisitions that fueled them to a World Series by landing veteran pitcher Jake Odorizzi and outfielder Robbie Grossman, but they pulled off a last-minute steal as they got reliever Raisel Iglesias from the Angels.
Angels sellers again at trade deadline despite star power
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — While the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers were making moves during Tuesday’s trade deadline to bolster their rosters for a postseason run, Los Angeles Angels general manager Perry Minasian was left answering questions after his team went into sell mode. Despite having two of the top players in the game in AL MVPs Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani, the Angels are hurtling toward their seventh straight losing season. “I still think there’s talent here. We have to find a way to stay healthy,” Minsasian said. “We’ve got to find more depth. I’ve got to build a better roster and that’s something that we’re going to attack this offseason.” The Halos went into Tuesday night’s game against the Oakland Athletics a season-high 16 games under .500 at 43-59. They are in fourth place in the AL West after being tied for the lead with Houston in the middle of May.
Deep Dive: What Juan Soto adds to the San Diego Padres lineup
The San Diego Padres have acquired superstar Juan Soto from the Washington Nationals. What does Soto add to the Padres lineup?. Every team with a hope and a prayer of making the post-season had at least a secret desire of landing Juan Soto, but the San Diego Padres were the team with the most to offer and the willingness to part with enough assets to win the biggest prize of the trade deadline.
Legendary MLB Dodgers broadcaster Scully dead at 94
Legendary Major League Baseball broadcaster Vin Scully, "voice" of the Los Angeles Dodgers for 67 years, died Tuesday at age 94, the club announced. Scully, who retired in 2016, began as the Dodgers broadcaster in 1950 when the club was Brooklyn-based and followed them to Los Angeles when they moved to Southern California in 1958.
Reaction to the death of Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Reaction to the death of Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully, who entertained and informed Dodgers fans in Brooklyn and Los Angeles for 67 years. Scully, the longest tenured broadcaster with a single team in pro sports history, died Tuesday night at 94. ___. “OMG....
Atlanta Braves rumors: 3 biggest trade deadline mistakes
The Atlanta Braves made a good move at the end of the trade deadline but they still made some mistakes. Heading into the final minutes of the 2022 MLB Trade Deadline, the Atlanta Braves looked like they wouldn’t have a good trade deadline. All they had done was trade for Nationals infielder Ehire Adrianza, Tigers outfielder Robbie Grossman, and trade for Astros starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi. Both of them have had below-average seasons but the Braves were able to trade reliever Will Smith (who has also struggled) to Houston in return for Odorizzi.
Braves trade details: Atlanta adds to bullpen at deadline buzzer
The Atlanta Braves traded for Los Angeles Angels closer Raisel Iglesias at the deadline buzzer. Here’s the full trade:. The Angels once stood at the top of the American League West. Oh, that was a fun early-season storyline. Then, a historic losing streak cost them at spot and manager...
Cardinals confirm they were outbid by Padres for Juan Soto
The St. Louis Cardinals were in on Juan Soto, according to GM John Mozeliak, but they were ultimately outbid by the Padres. In an alternate universe, St. Louis is celebrating the arrival of Juan Soto. In this one, Cardinals fans are left to wonder what might have been if their...
2022 MLB trade deadline: Winners and losers from this year’s deadline madness
2022 MLB Trade Deadline: Winners and losers from this year’s deadline madness. After the action took a little while to get going, the floodgates burst and the transactions have been coming in one after another after another ever since. Some of baseball’s biggest names are now switching uniforms including...
MLB Odds: How Juan Soto trade impacts Padres’ World Series chances
With the acqusition of Juan Soto, the chances of the San Diego Padres to win the world series have skyrocketed. One move has elevated the shot of a World Series for a team that was teetering on the brink of success. The San Diego Padres have improved their odds with their trade to get Juan Soto and Josh Bell from the Washington Nationals.
Jacob deGrom looks dominant in return to Mets, bullpen immediately ruins it
Jacob deGrom made his long-awaited return to the Mets on Tuesday night and looked right in form with a dominant performance that was immediately ruined. For the first time since early July 2021, Jacob deGrom took the mound for the New York Mets on Tuesday night. And it looked like he’d never missed an instant in the Big Apple.
