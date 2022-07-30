'Innocent' documentary examines racial disparities in Ohio's death row

www.wlwt.com
wvxu.org
Cincinnati receives first opioid distributor settlement payment of $166,000
Cincinnati has received $166,000 as the first payment from a state-negotiated settlement with major opioid distributors. The city is set to receive between $2 and $3 million over the next 18 years. Cincinnati could have received much more if it opted out of the state settlement and pursued its own...
buckeyefirearms.org
Author of Cincinnati bump-stock ban guilty of bribery & attempted extortion
In 2018, then-Cincinnati City Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld led efforts to get City Council to ban bump stocks within the city limits. We told Sittenfeld and his fellow council members that the law would be struck down, and that the legal fight would wind up costing the city's taxpayers dearly. He didn't listen. We sued, and we won.
columbusunderground.com
Ohio AG Dave Yost Files Lawsuit to Allow LGBTQ+ Discrimination
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the Biden administration, joining Ohio with 21 other states to protest guidance that prohibits discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity. On May 5, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) announced that they would...
WLWT 5
Ohio August 2022 Primary: Election results
CINCINNATI — From state Senate and Representatives to a local school levy, here are how the races have shaped up for the Ohio's August special primary election. See results below. The special primary comes after months of confusion surrounding the new redistricting maps that were declared unconstitutional by the...
WFMJ.com
Some finer points of Ohio's conceal carry law
In June Ohio laws regarding who can legally carry a concealed handgun without a permit. But constitutional carry does not mean everyone can carry. The are a number of parameters and restrictions that can land people in trouble if they are unaware of the laws. Legal advisor and assistant prosecutor...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati officials consider zero tolerance policy for officers caught using racial slur
CINCINNATI — In the span of the past ten days, WLWT's investigative team has learned two Cincinnati police officers said the N-word while on duty. Those startling discoveries came on the heels of a federal lawsuit involving two more police officers, who admitted under oath they, too, used the same racial slur.
richlandsource.com
Mental health worker shortage grows in Ohio
This story is provided by Eye on Ohio, the nonprofit, nonpartisan Ohio Center for Journalism together with the Cleveland Observer. Please join Eye on Ohio's free mailing list as this helps provide more public service reporting to the community. This story is a part of the Northeast Ohio Solutions Journalism...
WLWT 5
Kentucky reinstates abortion ban; residents deal with tug-of-war policies
CINCINNATI — An abortion ban was back on in the Bluegrass and it roiled the waters of America's culture wars once again. A judge who came down on the side of abortion providers just 10 days ago has been overruled by another judge. What was still legal in July...
Ohio man denied parole in killing of 86-year-old neighbor
OHIO- An Ohio man was denied parole in the killing of his 86-year-old neighbor. Clifford Mounts is currently in jail for killing his neighbor Ruth Roberts in 1996. Mounts and two other teens beat up Roberts and set her Toronto house on fire. Mounts will be up for parole again in January of 2027. He […]
wvxu.org
Why are Cincinnati TV stations changing traffic reporters?
Today's traffic update: Expect to see Raven Richard do more traffic reporting for WCPO-TV, and to see more fill-ins on WLWT-TV during a national search to replace Cincinnati native Alanna Martella. Richard, hired three years ago as weekend weather forecaster, has been named the replacement for Sina Gebre-Ab, who left...
bleedingheartland.com
Two wake-up calls on police abuses of power in Iowa
Randy Evans can be reached at DMRevans2810@gmail.com. Many of us have trouble mustering empathy for people who have complaints about the way police treated them. This lack of empathy probably occurs because many ordinary folks do not think they will be in situations like people accused of crimes. If that...
WLWT 5
Dolly Parton coming to Ohio to celebrate her Imagination Library program
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Dolly Parton is coming to Ohio next week. The country music legend will be in Ohio as part of her Imagination Library program. The program has its own branch in Ohio, which was founded with the help of Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine and quickly became a statewide program.
WLWT 5
Commitment 2022: Officials, volunteers prepare for August special primary
CINCINNATI — On the eve of Ohio's Aug. 2 special primary, there's a shared feeling between the state's top election official and those who work day-in, day-out to make sure every election is fair and accessible. People such as Secretary of State Frank LaRose and Gena Howard. "Welcome to...
13abc.com
Ohio AG issues alert for endangered missing adult
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has released an endangered missing adult alert after Fairlawn Police Department issued the alert statewide. Be on the lookout for Brenda Jo Herring, she left her nursing home on July 29 at 1:00 p.m. against medical advice and was picked up by her sister.
wnewsj.com
Man suspected in local, Ohio thefts jailed
A suspect has been arrested in relation to a rash of thefts around Ohio, including some in Clinton County. Sheriff Ralph D. Fizer, Jr. stated Tuesday that the person in photos provided to the News Journal on July 28 has been identified, and he is in custody in the Franklin County Jail.
WOUB
An ACLU suit contends Ohio is violating due process rights for abortion clinics
COLUMBUS, Ohio (Statehouse News Bureau) — The American Civil Liberties Union of Ohio, the ACLU Reproductive Freedom Project and Planned Parenthood Federation of America is asking a court to rule for them in a seven-year-old lawsuit over a state law that requires abortion clinics to have a written transfer agreement with local hospitals.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Deputy Matthew Yates to be laid to rest today
Today, a fallen Ohio deputy will be laid to rest. He was killed while responding to reports of gunfire at a mobile home park.
WLWT 5
Ohio August 2022 Primary: Everything you need to know
HAMILTON, Ohio — Tuesday is election day in Ohio. The Aug. 2 special primary is a result of the contentious redistricting map issue in Ohio. The board of election offices will use the district data files for the third district map adopted by the Ohio Redistricting Commission on Feb. 24, 2022.
No paycheck again: Ohio ambulance workers told company is for sale
Ambulance workers for ProCare who have experienced multiple paycheck delays said they are now not getting paid at all.
Illinois to pay $300,000 after losing case involving discrimination against the disabled
Springfield will have to pay nearly $300,00 dollars after losing a case to the Justice Department. Last week’s jury trial was held to determine the amount of damages, which was $293,000.
