ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, OH

'Innocent' documentary examines racial disparities in Ohio's death row

By Kendresa Cockrell
WLWT 5
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wlwt.com

Comments / 5

Related
buckeyefirearms.org

Author of Cincinnati bump-stock ban guilty of bribery & attempted extortion

In 2018, then-Cincinnati City Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld led efforts to get City Council to ban bump stocks within the city limits. We told Sittenfeld and his fellow council members that the law would be struck down, and that the legal fight would wind up costing the city's taxpayers dearly. He didn't listen. We sued, and we won.
CINCINNATI, OH
columbusunderground.com

Ohio AG Dave Yost Files Lawsuit to Allow LGBTQ+ Discrimination

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the Biden administration, joining Ohio with 21 other states to protest guidance that prohibits discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity. On May 5, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) announced that they would...
OHIO STATE
WLWT 5

Ohio August 2022 Primary: Election results

CINCINNATI — From state Senate and Representatives to a local school levy, here are how the races have shaped up for the Ohio's August special primary election. See results below. The special primary comes after months of confusion surrounding the new redistricting maps that were declared unconstitutional by the...
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Hamilton County, OH
City
Hamilton, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Society
Hamilton County, OH
Society
Local
Ohio Entertainment
State
Ohio State
Hamilton County, OH
Government
City
Cincinnati, OH
WFMJ.com

Some finer points of Ohio's conceal carry law

In June Ohio laws regarding who can legally carry a concealed handgun without a permit. But constitutional carry does not mean everyone can carry. The are a number of parameters and restrictions that can land people in trouble if they are unaware of the laws. Legal advisor and assistant prosecutor...
OHIO STATE
richlandsource.com

Mental health worker shortage grows in Ohio

This story is provided by Eye on Ohio, the nonprofit, nonpartisan Ohio Center for Journalism together with the Cleveland Observer. Please join Eye on Ohio's free mailing list as this helps provide more public service reporting to the community. This story is a part of the Northeast Ohio Solutions Journalism...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Documentary#Disparities#On Death Row#Movie Info#Local Life#Havingfun#Racism#The Freedom Center Ware#The Innocent
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man denied parole in killing of 86-year-old neighbor

OHIO- An Ohio man was denied parole in the killing of his 86-year-old neighbor. Clifford Mounts is currently in jail for killing his neighbor Ruth Roberts in 1996. Mounts and two other teens beat up Roberts and set her Toronto house on fire. Mounts will be up for parole again in January of 2027. He […]
OHIO STATE
wvxu.org

Why are Cincinnati TV stations changing traffic reporters?

Today's traffic update: Expect to see Raven Richard do more traffic reporting for WCPO-TV, and to see more fill-ins on WLWT-TV during a national search to replace Cincinnati native Alanna Martella. Richard, hired three years ago as weekend weather forecaster, has been named the replacement for Sina Gebre-Ab, who left...
CINCINNATI, OH
bleedingheartland.com

Two wake-up calls on police abuses of power in Iowa

Randy Evans can be reached at DMRevans2810@gmail.com. Many of us have trouble mustering empathy for people who have complaints about the way police treated them. This lack of empathy probably occurs because many ordinary folks do not think they will be in situations like people accused of crimes. If that...
CORALVILLE, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
ACLU
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
13abc.com

Ohio AG issues alert for endangered missing adult

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has released an endangered missing adult alert after Fairlawn Police Department issued the alert statewide. Be on the lookout for Brenda Jo Herring, she left her nursing home on July 29 at 1:00 p.m. against medical advice and was picked up by her sister.
OHIO STATE
wnewsj.com

Man suspected in local, Ohio thefts jailed

A suspect has been arrested in relation to a rash of thefts around Ohio, including some in Clinton County. Sheriff Ralph D. Fizer, Jr. stated Tuesday that the person in photos provided to the News Journal on July 28 has been identified, and he is in custody in the Franklin County Jail.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
WOUB

An ACLU suit contends Ohio is violating due process rights for abortion clinics

COLUMBUS, Ohio (Statehouse News Bureau) — The American Civil Liberties Union of Ohio, the ACLU Reproductive Freedom Project and Planned Parenthood Federation of America is asking a court to rule for them in a seven-year-old lawsuit over a state law that requires abortion clinics to have a written transfer agreement with local hospitals.
OHIO STATE
WLWT 5

Ohio August 2022 Primary: Everything you need to know

HAMILTON, Ohio — Tuesday is election day in Ohio. The Aug. 2 special primary is a result of the contentious redistricting map issue in Ohio. The board of election offices will use the district data files for the third district map adopted by the Ohio Redistricting Commission on Feb. 24, 2022.
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy