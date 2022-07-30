Eastern Conference rival had interest in Atlanta Hawks star

soaringdownsouth.com
Georgia Music Festival Cancelled Due to Fears That Music Fans Would Bring Guns to the EventToby HazlewoodGeorgia State
MLB’s Native American Showcase, In The Eyes Of One ParticipantIBWAAAtlanta, GA
Chantaye McLaughlin launches campaign to find Georgia's missing childrenThe Revolutionary ReportAtlanta, GA
When Slump Ends, Ronald Acuña May Lead Braves To NL East CrownIBWAAAtlanta, GA
3 great steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
Braves trade details: Atlanta adds to bullpen at deadline buzzer
The Atlanta Braves traded for Los Angeles Angels closer Raisel Iglesias at the deadline buzzer. Here’s the full trade:. The Angels once stood at the top of the American League West. Oh, that was a fun early-season storyline. Then, a historic losing streak cost them at spot and manager...
Braves biggest deadline acquisition wasn’t a trade after all
The Atlanta Braves were big winners at the trade deadline but their best move had nothing to do with trades at all but, rather, locking up Austin Riley. There’s a lot to like about the trades the Atlanta Braves made leading up to Tuesday’s MLB Trade Deadline. Not only did they make a couple of moves reminiscent of last year’s acquisitions that fueled them to a World Series by landing veteran pitcher Jake Odorizzi and outfielder Robbie Grossman, but they pulled off a last-minute steal as they got reliever Raisel Iglesias from the Angels.
