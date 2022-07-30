ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polihale State Park to reopen overnight camping

By Julissa Briseno
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Polihale State Park has been closed for two years due to overuse, abuse and COVID, according to the Department of Land and Natural Resources.

The DLNR said Polihale State Park is set to reopen overnight camping on Sunday, August 14.

The public will be able to make reservations on Monday, August 1 and can be made up to 90 days in advance.

This beach has been restricted since December 2020 for day-use only. The DLNR stated that camping without permits, careless behavior and driving on the beach and dunes is what led to the parks closure in July.

DLNR expects for campers to be responsible and establish a positive care for the environment.

The DLNR Division of State Parks said that the dunes on the beach contain Hawaiian burial sites, which also serve as a home for endangered plant species. The DSP has added signage alerting the public about the area and installed boulders and barriers.

