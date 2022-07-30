Don Harrington Discover Center highlights Amarillo's refugee community in all-new exhibit

abc7amarillo.com
Related
Live Music Comes to Pampa for Monumental Festival
If you love music and festivals, you definitely want to mark your calendars for this fun event. PampaFest is an all-day music festival in downtown Pampa, Texas. It's definitely one of those parties you don't want to miss, especially if you love country music, and especially if you love Texas Country and Red Dirt.
Amarillo Animal Management to host ‘Clear the Shelters’ campaign
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo announced that its Animal Management and Welfare department will be running a “Clear the Shelters” adoption special through the month of August. This is a part of KAMR Local 4 News’s and MyHighPlains.com’s “Clear the Shelters” campaign. According to the department, the city’s special will […]
Oh, Say It’s So! Historic Herring Hotel To Be Restored
Am I the last person on earth who heard about this?! Someone has finally bought the old, abandoned Herring Hotel in Downtown Amarillo...and they're planning on restoring it to its former glory!. At least, that's what all the evidence points to. A friend of mine shared a link with a...
The Mysterious Case of Former Amarillo Resident, Steven Koecher
I always wonder how people can just up and disappear. I mean, a whole person--GONE. How can that happen? You figure somehow they will be found. The family will get some closure at some point. That doesn't always happen. We have seen that with the Dorien Thomas case, which is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KFDA
New in Amarillo: Fresh seafood, authentic Mexican dishes, savory barbecue
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo is continuing to welcome new businesses and expand other companies. Just about a month ago, Mariscos El Big Boy opened up and is bringing a taste of the coast to Texas. “I’m from California so I grew up eating seafood in California, we thought it...
Remember When the Country Barn was on Lakeside? Building Now Gone
Amarillo has definitely changed over the years. I remember when I graduated high school and moved into Amarillo from Canyon. Soncy didn't have much of anything. Now it is full of shopping and places to eat. It's crazy to watch our city grow as it has. Recently I took a...
abc7amarillo.com
Judge denies City of Amarillo's petition for $6m bond against Fairly's Civic Center suit
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo businessman Alex Fairly will not be paying $6 million to insulate the City of Amarillo against the fallout from his lawsuit concerning their plan to revamp Amarillo's Civic Center. Court documents filed Tuesday show Judge Bill Sowder denied the city's motion to hold millions...
2 robberies occur within 1 hour in east Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department are investigating two armed robberies that occurred Tuesday morning at businesses along Amarillo Boulevard East in east Amarillo. According to a news release, Amarillo Police received the first call around 10:16 a.m. Tuesday from a business in the 1500 block of Amarillo Boulevard East. A […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
abc7amarillo.com
Drought to improve in Texas Panhandle but doesn't end
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - It was great to see the widespread heavy rain last week to rap up the month of July. The rain and cooler weather were enough to drop July to the 4th warmest on record for Amarillo, Texas out of 130 years of data. It was pacing to be the 2nd warmest July on record before the heavy rain last week. Most locations recorded 2-5" of rain along or near I-40 from Tucumcari, New Mexico to Shamrock, Texas.
Baytown dog stolen 5 years ago found in Borger
BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The city of Borger said that city animal control found a dog that was stolen almost 5 years ago from a Houston-area resident is set to be reunited. According to the city, Animal Control Officer Jared Harper, picked up a German Shepherd that was scanned for a microchip and found to […]
canyonnews.com
Obit: Stewart Drew Clapp
Stewart Drew Clapp, 61, of Amarillo, passed away on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. Memorial services will be at 10:00 A.M. on Friday, August 5, 2022 at Brooks Chapel with Lyndell Waldrip officiating. Arrangements are by Brooks Funeral Directors. Stewart was born on May 25, 1961 in Los Angeles, California to...
abc7amarillo.com
Amarillo police arrest man for weekend murder
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police arrested a man in connection with a weekend murder. Police found Jesus Manuel Hernandez Jr., 27, at an apartment complex in the 1600 block of Dale Street. He was charged with murder and booked into the Potter County Detention Center. According to police,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TTUHSC doctor repurposing antipsychotic drug to treat cancer
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Treating cancer, by using an existing drug. That’s what a doctor and his team at the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center Jerry H. Hodge School of Pharmacy are hoping to do. For 20 years, Dr. Sanjay Srivastava, the chair of the Department of Immunotherapeutics and Biotechnology at the Texas Tech University […]
Suspect arrested in connection to Saturday murder
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Amarillo Police Department, a suspect connected to the death of 65-year-old Carlos Montenegro was arrested over the weekend. The police department detailed that Jesus Manuel Hernandez, Jr., was found by officers on Saturday in an apartment in the 1600 block of Dale Street. He was arrested on a murder […]
abc7amarillo.com
2 insurance agencies robbed at gunpoint, Amarillo police looking for at least 1 suspect
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Two insurance agencies less than a mile from each other were robbed at gunpoint. The first armed robbery happened at 10:16 a.m. at Texas Insurance located at 1500 E. Amarillo Blvd. According to police, the suspect entered the business and pulled a gun on employees.
Suddenlink becomes Optimum, details new campaign
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Altice USA announced on Monday that Suddenlink has rebranded to become Optimum, which brings the company’s telecommunications products and services together under one brand. Altice added that the new nationwide brand campaign for Optimum “Get Closer, Go Farther” was unveiled to customers. “Get closer and go farther. That’s our Optimum brand […]
Amarillo Police release more info on body found in solid waste truck
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the Amarillo Police Department released more information regarding the body found in a solid waste truck in central Amarillo in May. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, officers responded to the city of Amarillo’s Solid Waste Collection Station on the morning of May 17 after a body was found […]
abc7amarillo.com
Storms dump 2-7 inches of badly needed rain on Texas Panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Storms dumped 2-7 inches of badly needed rain on the Texas Panhandle. The heaviest rainfall total is in Goodnight which got 7.22-inches. Most of that rain (6") fell in just one hour. The storm, which caused thousands of power outages in Canyon, dumped 5.04" of...
TxDOT ‘Know Before You Go’ lane closure report for this week
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— The Amarillo District of the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) announced all lane closures ahead of your commute this week. According to TxDOT, the following road closures for the week of July 31, include: On Monday, Aug. 1, the right lane of I-40 eastbound will be closed just before Bell Street while […]
abc7amarillo.com
Man shot, killed at East Park; police searching for suspect
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A 65-year-old man is dead and police searching for a suspect after a shooting at East Park on Saturday night. According to the Amarillo Police Department, at 7:56 p.m., officers were called to East Park at 700 S. Ross Street for a shooting. The victim,...
Comments / 0