Amarillo, TX

Don Harrington Discover Center highlights Amarillo's refugee community in all-new exhibit

By Mitchell Downing
abc7amarillo.com
 4 days ago
abc7amarillo.com

98.7 The Bomb

Live Music Comes to Pampa for Monumental Festival

If you love music and festivals, you definitely want to mark your calendars for this fun event. PampaFest is an all-day music festival in downtown Pampa, Texas. It's definitely one of those parties you don't want to miss, especially if you love country music, and especially if you love Texas Country and Red Dirt.
PAMPA, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo Animal Management to host ‘Clear the Shelters’ campaign

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo announced that its Animal Management and Welfare department will be running a “Clear the Shelters” adoption special through the month of August. This is a part of KAMR Local 4 News’s and MyHighPlains.com’s “Clear the Shelters” campaign. According to the department, the city’s special will […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

2 robberies occur within 1 hour in east Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department are investigating two armed robberies that occurred Tuesday morning at businesses along Amarillo Boulevard East in east Amarillo. According to a news release, Amarillo Police received the first call around 10:16 a.m. Tuesday from a business in the 1500 block of Amarillo Boulevard East. A […]
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Drought to improve in Texas Panhandle but doesn't end

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - It was great to see the widespread heavy rain last week to rap up the month of July. The rain and cooler weather were enough to drop July to the 4th warmest on record for Amarillo, Texas out of 130 years of data. It was pacing to be the 2nd warmest July on record before the heavy rain last week. Most locations recorded 2-5" of rain along or near I-40 from Tucumcari, New Mexico to Shamrock, Texas.
AMARILLO, TX
canyonnews.com

Obit: Stewart Drew Clapp

Stewart Drew Clapp, 61, of Amarillo, passed away on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. Memorial services will be at 10:00 A.M. on Friday, August 5, 2022 at Brooks Chapel with Lyndell Waldrip officiating. Arrangements are by Brooks Funeral Directors. Stewart was born on May 25, 1961 in Los Angeles, California to...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Amarillo police arrest man for weekend murder

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police arrested a man in connection with a weekend murder. Police found Jesus Manuel Hernandez Jr., 27, at an apartment complex in the 1600 block of Dale Street. He was charged with murder and booked into the Potter County Detention Center. According to police,...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Suspect arrested in connection to Saturday murder

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Amarillo Police Department, a suspect connected to the death of 65-year-old Carlos Montenegro was arrested over the weekend. The police department detailed that Jesus Manuel Hernandez, Jr., was found by officers on Saturday in an apartment in the 1600 block of Dale Street. He was arrested on a murder […]
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Suddenlink becomes Optimum, details new campaign

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Altice USA announced on Monday that Suddenlink has rebranded to become Optimum, which brings the company’s telecommunications products and services together under one brand. Altice added that the new nationwide brand campaign for Optimum “Get Closer, Go Farther” was unveiled to customers. “Get closer and go farther. That’s our Optimum brand […]
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo Police release more info on body found in solid waste truck

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the Amarillo Police Department released more information regarding the body found in a solid waste truck in central Amarillo in May. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, officers responded to the city of Amarillo’s Solid Waste Collection Station on the morning of May 17 after a body was found […]
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Storms dump 2-7 inches of badly needed rain on Texas Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Storms dumped 2-7 inches of badly needed rain on the Texas Panhandle. The heaviest rainfall total is in Goodnight which got 7.22-inches. Most of that rain (6") fell in just one hour. The storm, which caused thousands of power outages in Canyon, dumped 5.04" of...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Man shot, killed at East Park; police searching for suspect

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A 65-year-old man is dead and police searching for a suspect after a shooting at East Park on Saturday night. According to the Amarillo Police Department, at 7:56 p.m., officers were called to East Park at 700 S. Ross Street for a shooting. The victim,...
AMARILLO, TX

