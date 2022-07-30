Upstate officials unveil plans for new fire district headquarters

www.wspa.com
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg Police Department announced the collection of 164 firearms during the city’s ‘Gun Take Back’ event in late July. The event was held on July 30 with the backing of the City of Spartanburg, which created an opportunity for local citizens to safely dispose of their unwanted firearms.
