Greenville County, SC

Upstate officials unveil plans for new fire district headquarters

 4 days ago
Spartanburg collects over 150 firearms in ‘Gun Take Back’ event

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg Police Department announced the collection of 164 firearms during the city’s ‘Gun Take Back’ event in late July. The event was held on July 30 with the backing of the City of Spartanburg, which created an opportunity for local citizens to safely dispose of their unwanted firearms.
SPARTANBURG, SC
Alabama man charged in Seneca car dealership theft

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies with the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office charged an Alabama man with breaking into a Seneca car dealership and stealing a vehicle in February. 33-year-old Dexter Sherrod Pearce was charged with one count of 2nd-degree burglary and one count of grand larceny, the...
SENECA, SC
Calling All Writers For Southern Author Expo

Calling all writers! Are you a local author interested in submitting your work for consideration for the Southern Author Expo? We have Rachel Inabinet here with us this morning from the Greenville County Library to tell us all about the expo and how you can submit your work.
GREENVILLE, SC
Ingles Open Road at Pisgah Forest Stables

The following is paid content produced by Ingles Markets. I’m Chris Bainbridge inviting you to take a ride with me. This is an amazing place to find adventure in all shapes and sizes. Ingles sent me on a mission to bring you the very best of what our beautiful home has to offer – food, fun, nature music, and more… all affordable, and all out of the ordinary. This is The Ingles Open Road.
PISGAH FOREST, NC

