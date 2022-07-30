Honor Flight veterans receive a hero’s welcome at EAA AirVenture

www.wbay.com
Related
generalaviationnews.com
Helicopters give thousands an aerial view of AirVenture
They’re as omnipresent as dragonflies on a summer breeze. Three classic Bell 47G helicopters quietly slap the air with their rotors all day long over Wittman Regional Airport (KOSH) during EAA AirVenture Oshkosh in Wisconsin. AirVenture visitors pay $60 for a five-minute air tour with unparalleled visibility of the...
WBAY Green Bay
Local fun for National Night Out
The governor was joined by Marinette County first responders to announce the $8 million investment. The criminal complaint says Steven Huss confronted the woman, knocked her to the ground and took her phone. Updated: 25 minutes ago. The 6th annual event has cyclists raising money for homelessness, hunger, and promoting...
WBAY Green Bay
Lifeguards and good Samaritans honored for saving child’s life at Appleton pool
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - July sixteenth was just another busy Saturday at Erb Pool in Appleton... until lifeguard Lola Levin noticed a disoriented child in the kiddie poll. Erb Pool lifeguards and good Samaritans made a split-second decision when they saw the child had later become unresponsive at the base of a small slide.
wearegreenbay.com
Vigil for man killed in 2017 held in Oshkosh, organizers demand police accountability
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Community members held a candlelight vigil outside of the Opera House Square in Oshkosh on Sunday to honor Isaiah Tucker who died five years ago in a police-involved shooting. According to event organizers, their mission was to educate others surrounding two things:. What happened on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBAY Green Bay
Woman records attack in Appleton
The governor was joined by Marinette County first responders to announce the $8 million investment. Fox Crossing police host a family-friendly event connecting neighbors and police officers. Updated: 26 minutes ago. The 6th annual event has cyclists raising money for homelessness, hunger, and promoting the arts in Appleton and De...
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay Metro Transit bus driver helps reunite toddler with mom
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A bus driver with Green Bay Metro Transit helped a toddler reunite with his mom last Tuesday. “Operators are trained to be very observant and aware of their surroundings, so a lot goes into it when they’re moving down the road,” said Jake Lueptown, the Operations Supervisor.
WBAY Green Bay
Neenah Foundry plans to layoff 115 employees
NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Neenah Foundry has informed the State of Wisconsin up to 115 employees will be out of a job starting in late September. The news comes weeks after the foundry was bought by a company in North Carolina. A letter from Neenah Foundry to the Wisconsin Department...
spectrumnews1.com
Pilot takes a record-breaking flight after cancer diagnosis
OSHKOSH, Wis. — Dave Tillema’s journey to Oshkosh was like no other. The Milwaukee native currently living in Texas flew into Oshkosh for EAA AirVenture. The route he took was unconventional: His journey began in the Lone Star State and ended in the Badger State, but not before landing in 48 states total on his way to Wisconsin.
WBAY Green Bay
DEBRIEF: Wisconsin receives opioid settlement money
Jason Zimmerman talks about Monday's town hall forum and how this final week of the primary campaign will look. Prosecutors say Steven Huss admitted to attacking a woman near his home and taking her phone. "Suspicious" death in Green Bay, victim's car may be in U.P. Updated: 58 minutes ago.
101 WIXX
Marquette Dentistry Student from Hortonville Killed in Marquette Interchange Crash
MILWAUKEE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Police say a 22-year-old Hortonville man was hit and killed in the Marquette Interchange near 16th St. on I-94. Officials say a man was found laying outside a vehicle around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. He died at the scene. In a letter to Marquette University Students,...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Power Ball Ticket Worth $1 Million Sold In Northeast Wisconsin
As the Mega Millions jackpot climbed to record-setting levels last week, a lucky Wisconsin player won $1,000,000 in the Friday, July 29, 2022, drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at Lighthouse Corner, 1005 Crooks Ave., in Kaukauna. The winner has not yet come forward to claim their prize. “We are...
WBAY Green Bay
WATCH: Steven Huss attacks woman (WARNING: LANGUAGE)
The governor was joined by Marinette County first responders to announce the $8 million investment. Fox Crossing police host a family-friendly event connecting neighbors and police officers. Woman records attack in Appleton. Updated: 19 minutes ago. The criminal complaint says Steven Huss confronted the woman, knocked her to the ground...
Two Elderly Wisconsin Brothers (80 & 74) Busted, Half Million in Weed
These retired brothers from Wisconsin, had quite the "side hustle," to the tune of a half million dollars worth of weed! AP. Dateline...Port Washington, Wisconsin. My retired father is 85, and enjoys reading and relaxing...well deserved at 85 years old. These two had quite the outfit going!. David W. Burmesch,...
WBAY Green Bay
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: July weather in review
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - We made it through July. Sorry, kids, that means there’s only one month left for summer vacation. Brad Spakowitz looks back at the weather and how it compares to previous years. We had some 90 degree days, but was July much hotter than usual?...
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the state
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for Italian food in the state of Wisconsin, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
wearegreenbay.com
‘We’re all welcoming’: Green Bay Classics & Vendor Show welcomes all types of cars
BRILLION, Wis. (WFRV) – Engines revved in Brillion on Sunday as several cars made a pit stop at the 4th annual Green Bay Classics and Vendor Show. Three and a half acres of land were reportedly lined with all types of cars and for just $10 residents were able to check them all out.
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay Police dealing with crossing guard shortage
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - With just a few weeks until the first day of school, the Green Bay Police Department is hoping the community will step up to help keep children safe by becoming crossing guards. “Every year, we see a shortage of crossing guards. For the last three...
WBAY Green Bay
Sturn announces run for Outagamie County Executive
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Greenville man has filed an application to run for Outagamie County Executive. Kevin Sturn will challenge executive Tom Nelson on the 2023 spring ballot. “The office requires a genuine commitment and focused dedication,” Sturn said. “A strong relationship with the Outagamie County Board of...
WISN
Wisconsin Department of Health investigates Salmonella cases associated with shelled peas
Wis. — As of July 29, 2022, six people have been infected with the same strain of Salmonella. To date, three of the six patients identified have required hospitalization. The cases of Salmonella are associated with shelled peas produced by Green Barn Farm Market. The shelled (loose) peas were sold at Green Barn Farm Market farm stands and farmers markets in Ripon, Green Bay, Madison, and Fond du Lac, and Green Valley Acres Farm farm stands in Neenah.
wearegreenbay.com
Lost elderly man reunited with family in WI after getting stranded on highway
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Thanks to the quick actions of a good Samaritan and local troopers, a lost elderly man who was stranded on a busy highway was able to find his way home. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol (WSP), recently, troopers responded to I-90/94, near WIS...
Comments / 1