Honor Flight veterans receive a hero’s welcome at EAA AirVenture

OSHKOSH, Wis. — Dave Tillema’s journey to Oshkosh was like no other. The Milwaukee native currently living in Texas flew into Oshkosh for EAA AirVenture. The route he took was unconventional: His journey began in the Lone Star State and ended in the Badger State, but not before landing in 48 states total on his way to Wisconsin.

OSHKOSH, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO