ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Winning numbers, Mega Millions Friday 7/29/22 drawing

By James Clark
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mtDO0_0gyJzPma00

DES MOINES, Iowa — The winning numbers in the Friday (7/29/2022) drawing were: 67, 45, 57, 36 and 13.

The gold Megaball was 14.

Officials raised the Mega Millions estimated prize value to $1.337 billion hours before the drawing. The cash option was estimated at $780.5 million.

Mega Millions tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are held each Tuesday and Friday.

The following is a press release from Mega Millions:

Summer Splendor – Mega Millions® Jackpot Won in Illinois

The incredible Mega Millions® jackpot run is over! A lucky ticket-holder in Illinois will be celebrating summer as the latest winner of a billion-dollar lottery jackpot. One ticket matched all six numbers in the July 29 drawing – the white balls 13, 36, 45, 57 and 67, plus the gold Mega Ball 14 – to win the prize of $1.337 billion ($780.5 million cash). The final value was higher than the estimate based on actual sales. It’s the second largest jackpot in the 20-year history of the game, topped only by the $1.537 billion won in South Carolina on October 23, 2018.

The jackpot had been rolling since it was last won at $20 million in Tennessee on April 15.

“Congratulations to the Illinois Lottery for selling the winning ticket for the $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot,” says Ohio Lottery Director Pat McDonald, currently serving as Lead Director for the Mega Millions Consortium. “We are thrilled to have witnessed one of the biggest jackpot wins in Mega Millions history. We’re eager to find out who won and look forward to congratulating the winner soon! Better still, this exciting jackpot run has had a significant positive impact on the revenues for good causes raised by our member lotteries.”

While the jackpot win is the big news, there were other big prizes won Friday night. Twenty-six tickets matched all five white balls to win the game’s second-tier prize. Six of them included the optional Megaplier (available in most states with an extra $1 purchase), which was 2X on Friday night, and are worth $2 million each: Three were sold in Florida, and one each in Arkansas, Iowa and Pennsylvania. The other 20 second-tier prizes are worth $1 million each and were won in 15 different states: two each in Florida, Georgia, Minnesota, North Carolina and Texas; and one each in California, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, New Hampshire, New York, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

For matching four white balls plus the Mega Ball, 375 tickets have a third-tier win. Of those, 68 also included the optional Megaplier and are worth $20,000 each; the remaining 307 win the standard $10,000 prize.

In total, there were 14,391,740 winning tickets sold across all nine prize tiers in the July 29 drawing, including the single jackpot-winning ticket.

In the 30 drawings in this jackpot run, there were more than 42.5 million winning tickets at all prize levels, including 68 second-tier prizes. Those big $1 million-plus prizes were won in 24 different states across the country: Arizona, Arkansas, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin.

This is the fifth Mega Millions jackpot won to date this year. The fun started with a $426 million prize in California on January 28, followed by $128 million in New York on March 8, $110 million in Minnesota on April 12 (that state’s very first Mega Millions jackpot win), and $20 million in Tennessee on April 15.

The jackpot for the next drawing on Tuesday, August 2, resets to its current starting value of $20 million ($11.6 million cash).

Top Mega Millions jackpots

National Mega Millions media contact:  Marie Kilbane, Ohio Lottery, Marie.KilbaneSeckers@lottery.ohio.gov, 216-774-5685 (office)

Mega Millions media contacts by jurisdiction

EDITOR’S NOTE: The jackpot rose to $1.337 billion late Friday, up from an earlier estimate of $1.28 billion, lottery operators said . This article was updated to include the new jackpot estimate.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Minnesota State
State
Maryland State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
State
Virginia State
State
Louisiana State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
City
Tennessee, IL
State
South Carolina State
State
Iowa State
State
California State
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
State
Massachusetts State
State
Kentucky State
City
Virginia, IL
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
CBS Sacramento

No one wins U.S. Mega Millions, jackpot now over $1B

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A giant Mega Millions lottery jackpot ballooned to $1.02 billion after no one matched all six numbers Tuesday night and won the top prize.The new estimated jackpot will be the nation's fourth-largest lottery prize.The jackpot has grown so large because no one has matched the game's six selected numbers since April 15. That's 29 consecutive drawings without a big winner.Tuesday's numbers were: 07-29-60-63-66, Mega Ball: 15.The $1.02 billion prize is for winners who choose the annuity option, paid annually over 30 years. Most winners opt for the cash option, which for the next drawing Friday night is an estimated $602.5 million.The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The game is coordinated by state lotteries.
DES MOINES, IA
CBS Pittsburgh

Mega Millions results for 7/29/22: $1.28 billion jackpot on the line

UPDATE (Friday 11 p.m.) The winning numbers can be found below.67-45-57-36-13 Megaball: 14DES MOINES, Iowa (KDKA/AP) — A giant Mega Millions lottery jackpot keeps getting larger as officials raised the massive prize to $1.28 billion on Friday, just hours before the next drawing.The giant jackpot remains the nation's third-largest prize and is the result of 29 consecutive drawings without anyone matching all of the game's six numbers. The last time someone hit the Mega Millions jackpot was April 15.If no one wins the Mega Millions jackpot Friday night, lottery officials expect the prize will grow to $1.7 billion for the...
LOTTERY
Jake Wells

New stimulus check coming your way in Illinois

photo of person holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash) Good news for many Illinois residents. You'll be getting a stimulus check from the state of Illinois. Most residents will get a check for $50 per individual and $100 per dependent with a maximum of three per family. So a family of five will receive the maximum of $400 (assuming all children are under 18 years of age). There is an income limit of up to 200,000 for individual tax filers and $400,000 for joint filers. (source)
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio Lottery
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

‘Horrific’ suspect dragged PD K9 several hundred yards in chase, officials said

CLOVIS, N.M. (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office: Clovis, NM – Ninth Judicial District Attorney, Brian Scott Stover, announced that on 7/20/2022, Efrain Moreno, age 26, of Clovis, was convicted of Aggravated Battery upon a Peace Officer with a Deadly Weapon, Aggravated Fleeing a Law […]
CLOVIS, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mega Millions
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Affidavit: Texas woman arrested after chasing neighbor while on riding lawn mower, threatening ‘I’m going to get you’

MABANK, Texas (KETK) – 60-year-old Judy Coggeshall was arrested and charged with stalking in Henderson County on July 25. On June 6 at approximately 7 p.m., law enforcement received a call from Henderson County Communications advising of a disturbance at a woman’s residence. The woman informed officials that Coggeshall had been stopped in front of […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
960 The Ref

Mega Millions jackpot now $1.1 billion, nation's 3rd largest

DES MOINES, Iowa — (AP) — One of the nation's biggest lottery prizes got a little bigger Thursday as the Mega Millions jackpot increased to an estimated $1.1 billion. The increase ahead of Friday night’s drawing makes the jackpot the third largest, behind $1.5 billion prizes won in 2018 and 2016.
LOTTERY
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Here at EverythingLubbock.com, we tell local news, weather and sports stories for Lubbock and the South Plains.

 https://www.everythinglubbock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy