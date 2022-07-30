Pop-up bookstore to stay open another month

It’s not uncommon for kids to be so in love with their pet or animals in general, that they pledge to become a veterinarian or a marine biologist when they grow up. What is probably more uncommon is for a child to make his parents search for hours after fearing that the family car had clipped a stray dog. Ryan Oaks’ parents never did find that dog. But not for lack of trying. Now that he’s the owner of Mini-Critters in Sioux falls, his father says that incident laid the path his son would eventually follow. That’s only the beginning of what is a true love story of animals, as I found out in this week’s Across the Table at JJ’s Wine, Spirits and Cigars.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 7 HOURS AGO