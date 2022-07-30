Pop-up bookstore to stay open another month

www.keloland.com
Popular grocery store chain celebrates grand opening of first location in South DakotaKristen WaltersSioux Falls, SD
Rock, Gem, Mineral, Jewelry, and Fossil Show in CantonMark Elworth JrCanton, SD
New discount store opening in South Dakota promises shoppers big savings on everyday itemsKristen Walters
KELOLAND TV
Across the Table with Ryan Oaks
It’s not uncommon for kids to be so in love with their pet or animals in general, that they pledge to become a veterinarian or a marine biologist when they grow up. What is probably more uncommon is for a child to make his parents search for hours after fearing that the family car had clipped a stray dog. Ryan Oaks’ parents never did find that dog. But not for lack of trying. Now that he’s the owner of Mini-Critters in Sioux falls, his father says that incident laid the path his son would eventually follow. That’s only the beginning of what is a true love story of animals, as I found out in this week’s Across the Table at JJ’s Wine, Spirits and Cigars.
KELOLAND TV
Dillard’s to open at Empire Mall next year
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The first Dillard’s store in the Upper Midwest is expected to open in Sioux Falls in the fall of 2023. According to a news release on the opening date, the Sioux Falls location will feature Dillard’s latest concepts in store design, presenting a full assortment of fashion selections specifically tailored to the tastes and preferences of the company’s customers.
VIDEO: Robber Steals From Iconic Sioux Falls Ice Cream Shop
The temperatures are rapidly rising in the Sioux Empire which gives residents more reason to enjoy cold, delicious ice cream. However, one man must not like the taste of ice cream if he felt the need to rob a popular Sioux Falls ice cream spot. B&G Mikyway is truly a...
KELOLAND TV
Furniture with a mission
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Imagine not having a bed to sleep in after a long day at work or a dining room table to enjoy a meal around with your family. A local organization is making sure people have a furnished house to come home to each night.
KELOLAND TV
National Night Out August 2 in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Neighborhoods across Sioux Falls will take part in the annual National Night Out. The block parties and cookouts on Tuesday are meant to bring neighbors together as well as get to know police, fire fighters and city officials. “National Night Out is really just...
KELOLAND TV
Scooter’s Sioux Falls helps local foster care centers
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A cup of coffee or iced tea could help local foster kids. Today, Scooters of Sioux Falls is donating all of its sales to local foster care centers. Today… with each cup of coffee she makes… Janye Vanderberg is helping the foster care community...
KELOLAND TV
Neighborhood artists work to enhance Lyon Park
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls neighborhood organization is working to enhance a park in the center of the city with art. “Artists bring a different kind of perspective because of the way in which they think,” said Katrina Lehr-McKinney, president of All Saints Neighborhood Association.
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls Parks & Rec: Unexpected ways to get outside
The start of school is just a few weeks away, and that means that while the heat may not be going anywhere for awhile, the summer sun is fading. But, we’ve still got time to soak up those last few rays. Eric Saathoff is the Recreation Program Coordinator with Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation. He stopped by to fill us in on how we can take advantage of the parks before any cold is on the radar.
kynt1450.com
Interchange Tours Mysterious Downtown Building
Interchange is a professional and networking group which meets every Monday at noon to keep connected and to have informative presentations. Normally they meet at Minerva’s, but Yesterday, they took a tour of a mysterious building in the Meridian District. Interchange’s president, Dana Schmidt, explains what they are…
KELOLAND TV
Working and playing in the heat
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The heat was on full blast in KELOLAND Tuesday, with some towns passing the 100 degree mark. Tuesday morning crews were working around the heat on a roofing job at a Sioux Falls church. “As much as we want to get projects done right...
dakotanewsnow.com
New owner of Argus Leader building excited to keep the news in-house
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Argus Leader announced the new owner of their building is excited to keep the Argus Leader team working in the same building they’ve operated out of since 1957 at 200 S. Minnesota. Eight months ago, representatives of the organization said they...
Open Letter To Sioux Falls Garbage Trucks: Stop Waking Me Up
Disclaimer: Sanitation workers work especially hard to keep cities clean, particularly in Sioux Falls. This is just a personal, friendly suggestion to adjust their pick-up times. When you work early in the morning like me, sleeping in is truly a gift. You cherish every minute of that sleep. It's pretty...
KELOLAND TV
Airplane ‘lands’ on I-29 in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This story has been updated with extra information from the state Dept. of Public Safety. Drivers passing along Interstate 29 near 12th Street in Sioux Falls caught a glimpse of something unusual early Tuesday afternoon. An airplane, not flying above them as usual, but instead sitting alongside the road, next to Exit 79.
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls shootings; Custer rescue; Brulé performance
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, August 1. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Sioux Falls police were kept busy over the weekend with a pair of unrelated shootings and a car chase through the same area.
The 5 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Sioux Falls
As Sioux Falls continues to grow, so do its neighborhoods. And with that growth comes an uptick in crime. That being said, Sioux Falls is one of the safer mid-sized cities in the entire country. But there are a few neighborhoods that have seen an increase in crime in recent years.
Hispanic flea market offers an authentic fun experience
The South Dakota Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is hosting its first event since forming last year.
South Dakota’s Best I-90 Pit Stops on the Way to Sturgis
Driving from Sioux Falls to the Black Hills is a hefty trip. It's pretty difficult to make it across the state without taking a pit stop. If your bladder can take it, it takes about five hours to make the trip. If you're the average person you will need to stop somewhere. So what are the best places to make that quick stop to refuel and relieve yourself?
South Dakota Chislic Festival is Saturday
It's all about chislic in one South Dakota town this weekend.
KELOLAND TV
Janitor invents door lock to stop active shooters
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There have been a number of deadly school shootings across America, one of the latest was in Ulvade, Texas. But a janitor from Dakota Wesleyan University thinks he’s invented a device that could save lives and make him a rich man. When he’s...
KELOLAND TV
Dakota Vascular: 4 surgeons form new private practice
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A group of longtime Sioux Falls surgeons have created their own private practice in Sioux Falls, hoping to serve more patients at their own clinic Dakota Vascular. After nearly 20 years as a vascular surgeon in Sioux Falls, this week Dr. Pat Kelley is...
