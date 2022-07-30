Beat the Book: Betting on the Cougars

Right now, Jon Taffer’s Bar Rescue is the buzz of the Treasure Valley. Earlier this month, we learned that the crew did Firehouse Sports Pub in Nampa. Since then, there have been a lot of loose lips on social media. We know they’ve also been to Corner Cafe Bar & Grille (now Country Barn Corner Cafe) in Horseshoe Bend, Strikers Lounge at Meridian Lanes and we’re pretty sure we know which bar they’ll be at this weekend. We won’t spoil that surprise until it also leaks on Facebook. The episodes are expected to air in September.

4 DAYS AGO