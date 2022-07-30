Beat the Book: Betting on the Cougars

www.kxly.com
Related
aseaofblue.com
Tuesday Headlines: Big-Time Announcement Edition
Late last week Kentucky basketball head coach John Calipari hinted at the possibility of adding a “really interesting” scheduling opportunity if the team could avoid “roadblocks.” While there are several opponents that would be “really interesting” additions to this year’s schedule, the Gonzaga Bulldogs are far and away the most intriguing of the bunch.
KXLY
WSU’s Ron Stone Jr. named to Rotary Lombardi Award watch list
HOUSTON, Wash. — Washington State defensive lineman Ron Stone Jr. was named to the 2022 Rotary Lombardi Award Watch List on Monday. The Rotary Lombardi Award is presented annually to the best college football offensive or defensive lineman who shows outstanding performance and ability, along with character and discipline.
KUOW
If Washington won't back middle housing, Spokane will: Today So Far
After a statewide middle housing proposal failed in Olympia, Spokane is going with its own plan. Researchers in Southern Oregon are uncovering a Northwest history that is not often told. PNW breaks hot weather records. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for August 1, 2022. Spokane...
Yardbarker
The best players in Gonzaga basketball history
Since the late 1990s, Gonzaga has gone from mid-major overachiever to perennial national power. However, when it comes to star players, the Bulldogs generated some even before the program gained national prominence continues to churn them out consistently. Here's our look at 20 of the best players in Gonzaga basketball history — listed in chronological order.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clarkston's Greta Boreson Among Those Competing to Represent Washington State in 2023 Distinguished Young Women's Program
PULLMAN - On Saturday, August 6, 2022, eleven high school seniors will compete to represent the state of Washington at the 2023 America's Distinguished Young Women Program. During the program, each participant will be judged in talent, fitness and self-expression routines. One judging category, scholastic achievement, was evaluated earlier. The...
Cat cafe in north Spokane blows up on TikTok
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Kitty Cantina in north Spokane has blown up on TikTok in a call to get their cats adopted. Kitty Cantina is a cat cafe dedicated to sheltering homeless cats, and eventually, finding their forever home. Established in 2020, Kitty Cantina also serves coffee and alcohol as part of its business model. The other half of the cafe is dedicated to their Kitty Lounge, where all the cats roam cage-free, separate from the cafe’s eating area.
KHQ Right Now
Hang on tight everyone, the heat wave is almost over in Spokane!
Dare I say, 98 degrees seems... cool? After the heat wave we have had this week, double-digits on Monday will feel like sweet relief, with even cooler temperatures on the way. Across WA the Excessive Heat Warning ends at 11 p.m. Monday. Sunday marks, hopefully, the last day of triple-digits in Spokane. However, Central Washington will continue to see numbers passing 100 degrees well into Tuesday.
Spokane city issues fines against cooling tent on I-90 and Freya
SPOKANE, Wash. — The city of Spokane's fire marshal requested the state to step in and remove a large cooling tent at the growing homeless camp off I-90 and Freya. The deadline to have it removed was 9 a.m. Monday morning. As of Tuesday morning, however, the tent is still up.
IN THIS ARTICLE
+$265k in WA state unclaimed lottery prizes. 2 tickets bought in Tri-Cities and Yakima
These locations in eastern and western Washington detail where lottery winners bought tickets but have yet to claim their cash.
3 free, fun Activities to do in Spokane
Outdoors in Washington StatePhoto by Dave Hoefler (Unsplash) Looking for some fun, free activities to enjoy in Spokane? Look no further! I've got a great list for you to enjoy.
Man burned alive in northeast Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police responded to a call that a man was on fire and had been dropped off at a local hospital on Monday. Officers arriving at the hospital discovered that the man was still on fire when brought to the emergency room. His clothes were soaked in a flammable substance. The man was flown to Harborview Medical...
dpgazette.com
Deer Park City Wide Yard Sale Coming Soon
We’re less than a week away from the Deer Park Yard Sale (DPYS); held annually during the first weekend in August for over 10 years! Whether you are hosting a sale or hunting for a bargain, this weekend will be a great time. Since 2009, the Deer Park City...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nypressnews.com
WA must act to help struggling hospitals
Hospitals across Washington state are in crisis. From Seattle to Spokane, hospitals in every community — including those I lead here in the Puget Sound region — are struggling with an unprecedented set of challenges that severely hinder our ability to care for patients. These include ongoing staffing shortages, insufficient capacity and steep financial losses made worse by the pandemic.
Idaho Diner Dubbed One of America’s Top Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
Right now, Jon Taffer’s Bar Rescue is the buzz of the Treasure Valley. Earlier this month, we learned that the crew did Firehouse Sports Pub in Nampa. Since then, there have been a lot of loose lips on social media. We know they’ve also been to Corner Cafe Bar & Grille (now Country Barn Corner Cafe) in Horseshoe Bend, Strikers Lounge at Meridian Lanes and we’re pretty sure we know which bar they’ll be at this weekend. We won’t spoil that surprise until it also leaks on Facebook. The episodes are expected to air in September.
Crash blocks Geiger Blvd near I-90, detour in place
SPOKANE, Wash. — Detours are in place for westbound Geiger Blvd and Electric Road, as well as eastbound Geiger and Spotted Road. A semi crashed on westbound I-90 near Geiger Frontage Road early Monday morning. At least one person was injured. Detours are in place and will continue until at least 8:30 a.m. The roadblocks will impact Amazon commuters. ...
tornadopix.com
Seattle developer looking to build $40 million project in downtown Spokane
A real estate developer in Seattle is looking to build an estimated $40 million mixed-use residential development in downtown Spokane. Hybrid Architecture, of Seattle, has submitted a pre-development request with the city for a 125,000-square-foot, seven-story multi-family building in a parking lot between Fast Eddie’s Bar & Grill and Best Western Plus City Center on Spokane Falls Boulevard.
americanmilitarynews.com
Pilot finally laid to rest in hometown 78 years after being shot down in WWII
It’s been 78 years, but a World War II pilot who was shot out of the Belgium skies was finally laid to rest Saturday in his hometown of Spokane. U.S. Army Air Forces 2nd Lt. Eugene P. Shauvin, of Hillyard, was 25 when the C-47 Skytrain he was flying on Sept. 17, 1944, was struck by a burst of German anti-aircraft fire and went down near Retie, Belgium.
FOX 28 Spokane
Contention stirs over cooling tent at Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. – With extreme heat continuing into the weekend, concern grows for those living at Camp Hope, but there’s a battle brewing over whether or not the cooling tent put up in the camp earlier this week can stay up. When the cooling center was put up,...
KHQ Right Now
The heat isn't done with us yet: record breaking highs coming back Sunday!
Sweet, cool relief is on the way to Eastern Washington, but first we have to get through the end of this heat wave, with the Excessive Heat Warning set to expire Monday at 11 p.m. The story of the week is the HEAT. Record breaking high temperatures have moved through...
KHQ Right Now
Motorcycle catches fire inside Spokane repair shop
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A motorcycle undergoing repairs at a Spokane auto shop caught fire Monday, prompting evacuations. Spokane fire crews responded to the 10600 block of E. Sprague Avenue at around 10:20 a.m. and doused the flames. The fire created a lot of smoke even after being put out....
Comments / 0